Ashley House Northwest expanding east

By

click to enlarge Since 1989, Ashley House Northwest has been providing a refuge for children with disabilities in Washington.
Since 1989, Ashley House Northwest has been providing a refuge for children with disabilities in Washington.

The Ashley House Northwest has been providing a safe, happy, warm environment for children with disabilities in Washington since 1989. Beth Ann Johnson, director of donor relations and grants, says the organization offers "comprehensive, cost-effective, quality care to medically fragile children."

However, these children have strong wills and an inspiring love for life that most of us never experience personally. Johnson says upon first visiting the organization and meeting the children, she knew it was a community she wanted to be a part of. It was "a place where miracles happen every day."

Although the organization has been working with Sacred Heart Medical Center and Health Care Authority from their locations near Seattle, Johnson says the distance between Spokane and Seattle has caused difficulties. Some children have to live in Seattle while their families remain on the east side of Washington. The six-hour drive dividing families is obviously not any parent's first choice, "and maintaining those family connections when possible is so important for the life and health of the children," Johnson says.

In the future, Ashley House Northwest plans to open a new center in the Inland Northwest so children can be closer to their families and still receive the care they need.

"We are on target to open an Ashley House in Spokane in the next few months," says Johnson, as the organization has recently purchased a house they are working to remodel with proper medical equipment and staff. Upon opening, the house will serve eight children at a time. ♦

To help Ashley House Northwest with their new location, they are accepting donations of any form, including houseware or a van to help transport the children. Visit ashleyhousekids.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Bridging the Divide"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
My first time... watching Dirty Dancing
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

The trauma of the pandemic could do permanent damage to our kids — here's how local nonprofits are trying to save them

By Daniel Walters

Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March.

How local organizations rallied to put together a street medicine team when the pandemic hit

By Wilson Criscione

Luis Manriquez, a member of a street medicine team, prepares to check a homeless man's blood pressure.

Mental health advocates like Hilinski's Hope and FailSafe for Life work to help people through isolation and anxiety

By Dan Nailen

WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinksi died by suicide in 2018. Since then, his parents have become vocal mental health advocates.

Is the pandemic the perfect time to fluoridate Spokane's water?

By Daniel Walters

More fluoride might be on tap in Spokane.
More »

Latest in Give Guide

Guide Give 2020: A Call to Action

By Jacob H. Fries

Paloma the horse and Pete Jagoda at River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary.

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Inlander Give Guide Initiative

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union

A Message from Innovia Foundation Sponsored

By Shelly O'Quinn

A Message from Innovia Foundation

A Message from Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Jeff Adams

A Message from Horizon Credit Union
More »

Readers also liked…

Meet two local teens who spend most of their spare time giving back to their communities

By Chey Scott

Avery Plank, 16, passes out pet food to owners in need.
More Give Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

North Idaho State Fair

North Idaho State Fair @ Kootenai County Fairgrounds

Through Aug. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Lizzie Oswalt

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation