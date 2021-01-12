At indoor press conference, sheriff and health care leaders call for volunteers to bolster COVID-weary medical system

C

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, director of Spokane

County Emergency Management, officials were going to be conducting a tabletop exercise to simulate what that kind of crisis would look like in Spokane.





"We all saw that potential coming," Knezovich says. "The hospitals took great efforts to pull everyone together. We started watching what was going on around the rest of the United States. We saw what was transpiring in California. And our goal is to not allow our community to suffer that same fate."



At a press conference inside the sheriff's conference room in the Public Safety Building Jan. 5, Knezovich joined local health leaders to call for a surge of new Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to reinforce Spokane's health care system against the strain of a COVID spike in the weeks ahead.



The Inlander's questions centered on two topics: How might those volunteers be used? And, considering the pandemic, was holding an indoor press conference in a small room safe?



THE CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS

The Medical Reserve Corps of Eastern Washington isn't a new invention. Medical Reserve Corps across the country formed in the years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, a way to bolster the health care system during natural disasters or other crises.







"We all have life skills we develop over time. At one time, I was a United States combat medic," Knezovich said. "I know there are combat medics in this community. It's a really great time to step back and help the community and serve one last time."



The reserve corps will also not be assigned to work with COVID patients, but instead to take over other tasks — like monitoring vital signs or transporting non-COVID patients — to help alleviate exhausted health care employees.



"Our staff... are tired," said Daniel Getz, chief medical officer at Providence Sacred Heart.

"[After] over nine or 10 months providing care, we want to make sure that if the need arises we have a backup plan."

The Medical Reserve Corps is flexible, the officials at the conference stressed, and able to take advantage of a wide array of experiences.



Most of the volunteers the Reserve Corps is looking for include those with some kind of medical background, such as nurses, veterinarians, mental health workers, and paramedics. But they're also looking for chaplains, members of law enforcement, and anyone else who feels like helping. "We all have skills that could be helpful," said Dr. Francisco Velazquez, the Spokane Regional Health District's interim health officer. "It could be transportation. It could be logistics. People who have backgrounds in education, for example, could spend time with a child who needs to be read a story. There's a lot of things we can do as a community that don't require a medical background."



