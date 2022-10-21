"Back to Downtown Week" features fun activities aimed at downtown Spokane employees

By

click to enlarge "Back to Downtown Week" features fun activities aimed at downtown Spokane employees
Harkening back to nostalgic high school days, the Downtown Spokane Partnership is hosting a "spirit week" of sorts, taking place Oct. 24-28.

For the event, dubbed "Back to Downtown Week," there's an easy-to-follow daily outfit theme, as well as deals and special events throughout the week. All employees who work in downtown Spokane are encouraged to register as teams within their workplace. Prizes are awarded to the teams with the best participation and engagement on their social media pages for the duration of the event.

The event's goal is to welcome returning employees (many of us have since headed back to the office post-COVID) back to the downtown core and reinvigorate in-office collaboration while supporting local businesses. When a team registers for the competition, their team captain receives a "Downtown Card," which unlocks special deals and discounts at participating businesses.


"Back to Downtown Week" events are as follows:

MONDAY, OCT. 24

COMPETE: Crazy sock showdown. Wear your favorite pair of socks or rock a mis-matched pair of socks.
MEET: Get a free coffee or beverage of up to $5 when you present your Downtown Card and wear your crazy socks to First Avenue Coffee, Indaba, Brews Brothers, LoKey Café, Rocket Bakery, Thomas Hammer, Emma Rue's or Evans Brothers.

TUE, OCT. 25

COMPETE: "Twin" with your work bestie and wear matching outfits.
MEET: Take your work twin out for two free tacos from Zona Blanca, Cochinito or Uno Más Taco Shop.

WED, OCT. 26

COMPETE: Throwback day; wear retro-themed work attire. (Shoulder pads are optional, but totally recommended.)
MEET: Rock your retro work attire while getting a free, mid-week glass of wine from Barrister Winery, Helix, Tavoláta, Terra Blanca, Tempus Cellars or Whim Wine Bar.

THU, OCT. 27

COMPETE: #1 fan day. Represent your favorite sports team.
MEET: Flash your Downtown Card for a free pint from Brick West, Whistle Punk, River City, Mountain Lakes, Common Language or Locust Cider.

FRI, OCT. 28

COMPETE: TGIFF (Thank God It's Flannel Friday): It's casual Friday, but PNW-style.
MEET: Wrap up "Back to Downtown Week" with a celebratory party at the Wonder Building from 4-7 pm. The event features a live DJ, prizes, swag, food and drinks.

Make sure to keep your Downtown Card on you all week long in order to gain access to the discounts and activities. Find out more at BackToDowntown.org.

