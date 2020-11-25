Bad Apples

By

click to enlarge YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo

Cougar and Husky fans, I can feel your pain.

The cancellation of this year's Apple Cup, the first time the game won't be played since a World War II-induced pause in 1943 and 1944, is a gut punch for college football fans looking forward to a sense of some normalcy the day after Thanksgiving. Now you're left to shop Black Friday online and maybe watch the Oregon-Oregon State "Civil War" game while you chow down on leftovers.

COVID-19 cancellations have become commonplace during this strange sporting year, and while clearly real tragedies happen every day due to this disease that's killed roughly 260,000 in the United States and 1.4 million worldwide, the loss of a rivalry game right now is just another steaming load added to a seemingly endless stream of shit that is 2020.

The fact this is the first cancellation since America was off fighting the Nazis (remember when Americans fought Nazis?) shows how significant a moment we're living through. I often question why colleges across the country were hell-bent on playing football in the midst of a pandemic (TV money, duh), but I understand that the players want to play and the coaches want to coach. That's the "normal" for them, and they're navigating this year just like we fans, grasping at anything positive we can. And yes, playing a football game can be that positive thing for many.

Related
The Forty-Year-Old Version, comedian Sam Tallent's new novel, new music and more!

The Forty-Year-Old Version, comedian Sam Tallent's new novel, new music and more!

This year's Apple Cup was shaping up to be more interesting than the last several years, when former WSU coach Mike Leach would routinely get crushed by UW-led Chris Petersen. This year, both the Cougs and Huskies have new head coaches after Petersen retired and Leach got lured away by Mississippi State (see, 2020 isn't all bad). Now the Cougs are led by Nick Rolovich, who brought a fun style of offense from Hawaii, and the Huskies are led by Jimmy Lake, a North Central High School grad. Rarely do you get two new coaches starting jobs at rival schools at the same time, so this Apple Cup had a little added intrigue.

My alma mater, the University of Utah, has a rivalry game every year against BYU, and it also took a pause during World War II. Then, due to conference realignments (money-driven, of course), the so-called "Holy War" was interrupted for 2014 and 2015. For a rabid fan, it was like a year without Christmas — albeit a Christmas with a lot of swearing, drinking and missionary jokes. Thankfully, the teams made a deal to continue their series that goes back to 1896. But, naturally, it's not happening this year.

There's some talk of trying to reschedule the Apple Cup for later this weird year. That offers some hope for fans, but like most things in 2020, don't bet the house on it. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Bad Apples"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Kaiser Aluminum experiments with a new way to break down toxic chemicals
After an abrupt end to last season, the region's college basketball teams look to make the unusual 2020-21 season unforgettable as well
Released 30 years ago this month, Home Alone tapped into childhood fantasies to become a Christmas classic
Holidays on Hold
An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

The Forty-Year-Old Version, comedian Sam Tallent's new novel, new music and more!

The Forty-Year-Old Version, comedian Sam Tallent's new novel, new music and more!

Five Stages of Cats Adjusting To Work From Home

By Wilson Criscione

Five Stages of Cats Adjusting To Work From Home

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb, COVID age comedy, new music and more!

The Many Hauntings of Mike Flanagan

By Lauren Gilmore

The Haunting of Bly Manor
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

After an abrupt end to last season, the region's college basketball teams look to make the unusual 2020-21 season unforgettable as well

By Will Maupin

Corey Kispert (left) and Joel Ayayi will lead the Zags.

11 new TV series to help fill your days stuck at home

By Bill Frost

The race for space-based televised gold continues with Moonbase 8.

The Forty-Year-Old Version, comedian Sam Tallent's new novel, new music and more!

The Forty-Year-Old Version, comedian Sam Tallent's new novel, new music and more!

Discover local community of Western artists working in and around Coeur d'Alene

By Carrie Scozzaro

Formidable by Tobias Sauer
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Carpeta Gráfica: Cuentos, Mitos y Leyendas de América Latína y el Caribe

Carpeta Gráfica: Cuentos, Mitos y Leyendas de América Latína y el Caribe

Through Jan. 15, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 26- 2, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation