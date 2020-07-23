Beat the heat with these hot tips for imbibing this summer

Mix and repeat.
Mix and repeat.

It took a while, but summer heat is finally here. While you're trying to find ways to stay cool, it's important to remember to do the same for your cannabis. In summer, heat-related problems often lead to fun solutions. Say it feels too hot to even live. Well, just go for a swim. You can apply similar logic to getting stoned.

Leave a Kit Kat in your car on a hot summer day and you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. When you come back to it, the chocolate will have melted off of the wafers. It will be a gooey mess that sticks to the packaging and your fingers better than it does to the candy itself. While that's a bummer with the Kit Kat, it's borderline dangerous with edibles. Chocolates that melt together become impossible to accurately dose. Gummies, too, because gelatin melts around 95 degrees.

A car in the sun will get well above that level, and your house might as well if you don't have air conditioning. So, keep your edibles in the fridge. Once you put them there, though, you'll notice you've got a lot to work with.

For me, it starts with drinks. I purchased a 12-ounce bottle of lemonade with 100 milligrams of THC. That's 10 servings. Do the math, and that's 1.2 ounces per serving. Not exactly a thirst-quenching amount on a hot day. Solution: Mix it.

I've been enjoying a can of lemon La Croix spiced up with about 1 ounce of Ray's Lemonade. Throwing 10 milligrams of THC and a bit more than an ounce of lemonade into a sparkling mixed drink is perfect. Call me basic. I don't care.

Beyond the fridge, though, is the freezer, and that's where intrepid cannabis consumers can find their ultimate hot weather fix: the ice cube.

Many bongs are built to hold ice cubes in the chamber to cool the smoke before you breathe it into your lungs. The life hack here, though, is that you don't need a specialized bong. If an ice cube can fit into it, your bong can become a chiller. Slide them in softly, so you don't damage your downstem, and you can easily pull some cold smoke through with your next bowl.

Whether you're drinking, eating or smoking, in the summer it's important to do so with a chill. Fortunately, that's not particularly difficult when it comes to cannabis. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Stay Chill"

A Sandpoint company's airplane technology makes flights more environmentally friendly while responding to conditions
This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all
Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
Thirty-five years since blasting into theaters, Back to the Future is still a timeless classic
As AC/DC's Back in Black turns 40, the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and more reflect on the album's legacy
Top Stories
Will Maupin

