Beer Trip: Varietal Beer Co.'s GoatFest is an all-lager festival featuring breweries from Portland, Seattle and Spokane

A long trip for lager beer — we like the sound of that. If you're looking for a last-minute adventure to get out of town this weekend, Yakima Valley's Varietal Beer Co. is hosting GoatFest at its Sunnyside taproom on May 14.

The Saturday beer festival returns for the first time since its inaugural year in 2019. Consisting solely of German bock-style lagers, eight participants range from iconic Portland and Seattle breweries to Spokane's Whistle Punk Brewing. They're joined by Chuckanut, Grains of Wrath, Heater Allen, Holy Mountain, Lowercase, Lucky Envelope and Wayfinder. Spokane Valley's LINC Malt is the official sponsor of the event.

Sipping on easy-drinking light lagers is one of our favorite pastimes and GoatFest's beer menu is shaping up to be a great one. Highlights include Chuckanut's classic Maibock, Holy Mountain's Formless Dread (heller bock) and the Barleywraith — a collaboration heller bock between Heater Allen, Wayfinder and Varietal.

Varietal co-owner John Cope is especially looking forward to Whistle Punk's Doppelbock. Literally translating to "double bock," it's a stronger version of lighter bock beers.

"Whistle Punk is probably bringing the most exciting beer to this whole thing," says Cope. "That Doppelbock is crazy."

A $45 ticket gets you beer, a GoatFest dimple mug, and the rockabilly sounds of Seattle's Shivering Denizens. A limited amount of tickets might be available the day of, but Cope suggests purchasing tickets in advance to be guaranteed glassware. Food is provided by local trucks Triple C's (tacos, burgers and more) and Cascade Crust (wood-fired pizza)

Looking for a place to crash? Cope recommends staying at the Best Western Plus Grapevine Inn. But if you want to make it a day trip, designated drivers get free admission as long as they're accompanied by a ticket holder. Dogs and kids are allowed, too. ♦

GoatFest • Sat, May 14 from 12-9 pm • $45 • Varietal Beer Co. • 416 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside • brownpapertickets.com • 509-515-2222