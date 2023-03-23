click to enlarge ArtFest organizers (from left) Madison Bush, Anna Bresnahan and Kate Rau are excited this favorite local event has returned to the MAC.

When we say "Art!" you say "Fest!" Art! Fest! Art! Fest! The Inland Northwest's favorite kickoff to summer is turning 38 this year, in addition to entering the Inlander's Best Of Hall of Fame with its 10th voter-approved win.

After enjoying many successful years in Browne's Addition's Coeur d'Alene Park, ArtFest came back home to the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture last year. Though the MAC has always hosted ArtFest, many event goers may have been unaware of the connection. The museum's development officer, Anna Bresnahan, says returning the event to the MAC reminds visitors that fine art is accessible and super close to home.

Carol Summers, the MAC's marketing director, has been leading the ArtFest effort these past seven years with a dedicated crew of 70-plus staff and volunteers. ArtFest is a labor of love; it requires flexibility, adaptability and teamwork to make each year's three-day event a success.

"One benefit of being a historical society is that excellent records have been kept and meticulous notes help us build on and learn from previous years," Summers notes.

She's now adding to those records herself.

For longtime Spokane residents and Inland Northwest newbies alike, ArtFest is a great annual event to acquaint oneself with the area. It's a fun way for locals to bump into friends, meet artists, and collect fine art to wear year-round, or to fill the walls — and even gardens — of their homes. As a juried showcase, the artists and makers featured each year are hand-picked to feature the region's best. More than 75 artists working in a range of media, from sculpture to painting, are invited to participate each year, making it Spokane's largest juried art fair.

When ArtFest returns this year, June 2-4, the MAC's campus will again buzz with activity. The main parking lot fills with food trucks, the amphitheater hosts hands-on activities for all ages, bands play in the courtyard, and artists and makers from around the region scatter across the picturesque shaded expanse between the museum and First Avenue. New this year, guests who are 21 or older can also wander the grounds with a glass of local beer or wine in hand.

As the MAC's team recounts the success of this local summer tradition, they happily show off favorite pieces acquired from years past. Bresnahan points to her earrings, bracelet and necklace, all collected over the years at ArtFest.

Truly, what's better than green grass, sunshine, fine art, and wine? Nothing.

This free community event gets better every year. To learn more, or even sign up to volunteer, check out artfestspokane.com.

