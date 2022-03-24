click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Black London's will have you looking sharp.

The much-coveted "Best Barbershop" award for the Inlander's annual Best Of readers poll this year goes to a relative newcomer to the Spokane hair scene. Black London's, located in Browne's Addition, opened just a few months before the pandemic began, yet landed the "best" title just two years later.

It was a rough start, especially for barbers in the early days of the pandemic, says Will Enochs, 36, who opened the shop with co-owner Earl Powell. But Black London's weathered the storm and celebrated its second anniversary in business at the end of 2021.

"We're a specialty barbershop, which means that we focus on detail," says Enochs. "We focus on the cleanliness of lines and great blends with your fade. There is immaculate attention to detail."

Now, you even get a cup of coffee from a next-door business, Bohemian Brew, which Enochs and his wife, Demitra Enochs, opened in February. With 11 barbers working out of the Browne's Addition shop, an additional location is also in the works.

Enochs, who'd been living in North Carolina, moved back to his native Spokane at age 23 in 2009 to get a new start, he says. Although he'd been cutting hair since he was 12, Enochs made it his profession 10 years ago after completing his education at Total Cosmetology in Hillyard. He hasn't looked back since.

"I love it," he says. "I get to dress how I want to dress, I get to listen to the music I want to listen to, and stand behind a chair and talk with my friends every day. That's really all it is. I get to see family and friends every single day."

2nd PLACE: Brickyard Barbershop

3rd PLACE: Roundhill's Barbershop

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Maverick's Men's Hair, Coeur d'Alene