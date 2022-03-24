click to enlarge Alyssa Hughes photo Owner Marcella Davis (left) and general manager Kassi Neubauer.

Marcella's Bridal is more than just a bridal shop. The locally owned family business has helped brides find their dream dress for more than 20 years while prioritizing close-knit connections between its consultants and customers.

"We're actually in the relationship-building business," says Marcella Davis, designer and owner of Marcella's Bridal. "We just have the luxury of selling wedding dresses as a byproduct."

Davis and her sewing machine have always been sidekicks. But in 1989, Davis decided to level up her past sewing projects and started designing custom wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses for friends and acquaintances. Ten years later, Davis and her husband took a leap of faith, and Marcella's Bridal opened at its first location.

Now, brides whose dresses were once made by Davis at home are bringing their daughters back to Marcella's Bridal to find their own special gown.

Making the wedding-planning process as smooth and stress-free for brides is Marcella's top priority. For example, if a bride finds that her style clashes with Marcella's Bridal's collections, consultants often contact other stores to find the perfect match, says Kassi Neubauer, general manager of Marcella's Bridal.

"I think what makes us unique is this dynamic bond that we have," Neubauer says. "It's more about the brides that are coming in."

Marcella's Bridal offers dresses from a variety of popular designers like Evie Young, Maddie Lang and Adrianna Papell. For brides with a unique vision of their wedding ensemble, Marcella's Bridal also offers custom dress designs. In this process, Davis collaborates with brides to create a dress that embodies their vision.

"There's some magic happening here," Davis says.

And it all begins with a touch of love.

2nd PLACE: Honest in Ivory

3rd PLACE: Believe Bride

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Affordable Elegance, Coeur d'Alene