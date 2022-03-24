click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo Strohmaier brings dream homes to life.

Strohmaier Construction is a small, residential construction company with a mission to create beautiful and functional homes.

Company co-founders and husband-and-wife team Kyle and Raena Strohmaier set off on that mission in 2011 while both were still students at Eastern Washington University.

"During that time, we were living in, managing and renovating an apartment complex on the South Hill that was owned by Kyle's grandparents," says Raena Strohmaier. "Around that same time, we purchased and renovated our first home, and from there we just kept going."

The two had a lot of support and guidance from their families while starting the business, which designs and builds custom homes, offers interior design services, and completes remodeling projects.

"The bulk of the work we do is remodeling projects," Strohmaier says. "In recent years, remodels have gotten bigger in scale, due to the housing shortage and competitive markets, with more folks deciding to remodel their whole house rather than buy or build new."

Strohmaier Construction's continued success and popularity with clients is all due to its team and their mission, she adds.

"We have a fabulous group that works very well together, and we strive to be very intentional in all of our building and designing," she says.

While processes vary for each job, Strohmaier says a project usually starts with designers and estimators meeting with the homeowner to discuss an initial vision.

"We help guide them through which aspects can be achieved, and which might need to be modified based on budget, materials or other factors," she says. "We can then create a proposal, and if that's accepted, we move on to design, and eventually construction."

Looking ahead, Strohmaier says the company is focused on perfecting its processes, and generating more work with custom home builds.

"We've been doing custom builds since 2016, but we're starting to see demand pick up now, which is exciting."

