click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The ceiling is the star at the Davenport's legendary lounge.

The jazzy, 1920s atmosphere of the Peacock Room Lounge inside downtown Spokane's Historic Davenport Hotel is coincidentally fitting for a venue that celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer.

The bar's name is an ode to famed architect Kirtland Cutter, who supposedly chose the peacock as his favorite animal. The bird is a theme throughout the space, featured most spectacularly in the 5,000-piece stained-glass ceiling at the bar's entrance created by local artist Susan Kim.

Jessica Dringman, director of marketing for the Davenport Hotel Collection's properties, describes the Peacock Room Lounge as a dark and moody atmosphere that seems to hold equal attraction for sophisticated travelers and laid-back locals.

"Our hotels have always had a 'come one, come all' feel," Dringman says. "We have something for everyone, and really enjoy being accessible and welcoming to all guests."

Though known for its craft cocktails — particularly the double martinis — the lounge also serves a varied menu of lunch, dinner and late-night options.

Dringman says the venue's central downtown location, surrounded by shopping and entertainment, also contributes to its popularity.

"The Peacock Room has always been a favorite for the evening crowd," she says. "Recently, we're starting to see downtown coming back to life a bit post-pandemic, and it's exciting to be part of that rhythm again."

Since the Davenport Hotels Collection's recent change of ownership, after longtime owners Walt and Karen Worthy sold their five-hotel portfolio to KSL Capital Partners LLC, Dringman says the transition has been smooth. Each property is working to balance tradition with new ideas.

"Each of our properties have their own unique, established feel and features, so the goal is to keep those intact while also making things fresh and attractive for new visitors," she says.

"For the Peacock Room that means you'll probably see us switching up our menus a bit and creating new seasonal drink specials, as well as collaborating with local artists and musicians for pop-up style events."

2nd PLACE: MAX at Mirabeau

3rd PLACE: The Safari Room

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Whispers, The Coeur d'Alene Resort