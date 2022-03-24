Best Artist

BEN JOYCE

Ben Joyce's art utilizes overhead maps to express a "love of place" in shape, color and line, something he calls abstract topophilia. From his downtown Spokane studio, Joyce continues to create vibrant paintings that grace an increasing number of homes, businesses and public spaces, both locally and abroad. He was commissioned by Google Earth to create works for the company's corporate offices, for example, and was Gonzaga University's School of Law's first artist-in-residence. (CAS)

2nd PLACE: Daniel Lopez

3rd PLACE: Karen Mobley

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Art made on the fly helps make Bazaar a Spokane favorite.

Best Arts Festival

BAZAAR

Lots of events claim to be the best or the biggest, including Terrain's Bazaar, which actually is the biggest all-local outdoor arts market in Spokane, typically attended by more than 20,000 people and featuring more than 70 of the region's dynamic artists and artisans. Live music, kids' activities, food and beverages make this a popular, one-day arts festival featuring one-of-a-kind clothing, artwork, home décor and more. (CAS)

2nd PLACE: ArtFest

3rd PLACE: Art on the Green, Coeur d'Alene

Best Author

JESS WALTER

How lucky are we that we get to enjoy the kind of literary excellence that fills this category year in and year out? Jess Walter again finds himself as our readers' favorite local author, and this summer readers will be rewarded with a new short-story collection, The Angel of Rome and Other Short Stories. It arrives June 28, so mark your calendar, and maybe revisit some of Walter's old favorites in the meantime. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Sharma Shields

3rd PLACE: Shawn Vestal

Best TV Anchorperson

STEPHANIE VIGIL, KHQ

You don't lock down a spot as a TV station's news anchor for more than two decades without becoming a beloved part of viewers' lives. Stephanie Vigil certainly is that, as she's won this category title from Inlander readers many times. Vigil's not just a face on the screen, but someone you see in the community, either working with a number of charities or just living her best Inland Northwest life. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Sean Owsley, KHQ

3rd PLACE: Whitney Ward, KREM

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The MAC blends local and touring shows to great effect.

Best Art Gallery

NORTHWEST MUSEUM OF ARTS & CULTURE

Technically a museum (versus a gallery), the MAC, as it's known throughout the Inland Northwest, is numerous galleries under one roof exhibiting shows that cover everything from Spokane and Indigenous history to contemporary art and artists. The museum also hosts fun, family-friendly traveling shows like the current DreamWorks Animation exhibit. (CAS)

2nd PLACE: Marmot Art Space

3rd PLACE: The Art Spirit Gallery, Coeur d'Alene

Best Activist/Activist Group & Best Nonprofit Organization

RICK CLARK AND THE SPOKANE QUARANTEAM/GIVING BACK PACKS

"This group allows needs to be highlighted and hit with a wave of positivity that just keeps rolling. It has blossomed in such a way that nonprofits all over are benefiting from..." (Elizabeth W.); "Light creates light!" (Tambra K.); "Rick is my hero! Helping others should be everyone's top priority." (Wendy H.)

BEST ACTIVIST GROUP

2nd PLACE: Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR)

3rd PLACE: Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS)

BEST NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

2nd PLACE: Global Neighborhood Thrift

3rd PLACE: Volunteers of America

North Idaho's Best: Safe Passage, Coeur d'Alene

Best Bookstore

AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE

"I love the atmosphere of this store. I also like their large selection of unique coloring books and beautiful greeting cards." (Bella M.); "This is the epitome of a great bookstore. Employees know everything, never get stumped, and the latest reads are abundant." (John D.); "Independent and fabulous!" (Leyna B.)

2nd PLACE: Wishing Tree Books

3rd PLACE: Giant Nerd Books

North Idaho's Best Bookstore

THE WELL-READ MOOSE, COEUR D'ALENE

"Best selection of books; knowledgeable staff." (Marilyn P.); "Well stocked titles and good location!" (Paula L.)



Best Local Elected Official

BREANN BEGGS, SPOKANE CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

"Breean brings humility, kindness and wise perspective to challenging issues. He aims for conversations and solutions at a time when many seem to thrive on discord." (Yvonne L.); "Keeps fighting the good fight for the right reasons, despite the relentlessly and compulsively anti-government voices in local government and big media." (Carmela C.)

2nd PLACE: Nadine Woodward, Spokane Mayor

3rd PLACE: Betsy Wilkerson, Spokane City Council

Best TV Sportscaster

BRENNA GREENE, KREM

"She really cares a lot about sports and has a good rapport with the people she interviews." (Patty M.); "She always seems very knowledgeable and puts a great smile on her face when she does her job. Love the positivity she expresses every time she's on the TV." (Tonya K.); "Girl power!" (Eileen C.)

2nd PLACE: Keith Osso, KXLY

3rd PLACE: Dennis Patchin, KHQ

Best Charity Event

BEYOND PINK

"Beyond Pink is a terrific ambassador for women's health and an amazing platform to support local fashion designers." (Jamie T.); "What a fun and entertaining way to raise funds. I've only been to the online event because of COVID, but I know it's even more fun in person." (Mary N.) "High energy and passion!" (Colleen S.)

2nd PLACE: Tom's Turkey Drive

3rd PLACE: Epicurean Delight

North Idaho's Best: The Showcase, Community Cancer Fund, Coeur d'Alene