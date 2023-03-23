click to enlarge Chris Bovey illustration

Best TV Anchorperson

MARK HANRAHAN, KREM

Mark Hanrahan joined KREM in 2015 and has been cranking out news ever since. The reporter and anchorperson, who won a Tom McCall Award for excellence in journalism at his previous job in Portland, knows how to deliver the nightly news with calm confidence — and just the right amount of humor. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Sean Owsley, KHQ

3rd PLACE: Tim Pham, KREM

Best Art Gallery

TERRAIN

Though it began as a one-night-only visual and performing arts extravaganza in 2008, Terrain has since evolved to include a permanent space where some of the many, many artists who originally found their footing through its flagship pop-up have since exhibited. It's a must-do during First Friday art walk and one of the few places in Spokane to experience an always fresh take on truly contemporary regional art. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

3rd PLACE: Marmot Art Space

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Art Spirit Gallery, Coeur d'Alene

Winning best public art piece in a region where there are literal tons of public art is a big deal, especially when it's rather small compared to other behemoth sculptures nearby in Riverfront Park. Maybe it's the metal sculpture's lifelike size that's charmed visitors since Sister Paula Turnbull created it for Expo '74. Or its unique ability to "Hoover" trash. Either way, visiting this diminutive metal sculpture is a quintessentially Spokane thing to do. (CSz)



2nd PLACE: The Joy of Running Together (Bloomsday Runners)

3rd PLACE: The Childhood Express (Big Red Wagon)

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Allium Spring Chorus (Dandelions), Coeur d'Alene

Best Nonprofit Organization

RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF THE INLAND NORTHWEST

The Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from home for families with children receiving intensive medical care. The building has kitchens, laundry and exercise facilities, living rooms, and everything else you could need to make things feel normal. But the most important part is the people. A family who has been there for three weeks can welcome a family who has been there for a day and let them know it's going to be OK. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Giving Back Packs/Spokane Quaranteam

3rd PLACE: Spokane Symphony

THE VOTERS SPEAK!

"Accessible and stylish." (Eric L.); "Chris so beautifully and perfectly captures the heart and vibe of Spokane and the surrounding areas with his vintage-style artwork. His art is fun, connecting and unifying." (Lance H.)



Best Author

JESS WALTER

"Love The Cold Millions." (Jill K.); "Too good for Spokane, but he still stays anyway. Everything he writes is amazing." (Jennifer L.); "Master of his craft." (Lori B.)

2nd PLACE: Sharma Shields

3rd PLACE: Tom J. Bross

Best Bookstore

AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE

"Creaky floors! Also, great location, great selection, and I love the staff picks. They've never steered me wrong." (Melissa L.); "A great vibe, very helpful, and the store is just a great place to get lost and wander. (Darn T.)

2nd PLACE: Page 42 Bookstore

3rd PLACE: Wishing Tree Books

North Idaho's Best Bookstore

THE WELL-READ MOOSE

"Everyone is so friendly and so helpful; it's so peaceful, and they have so much variety!" (Jordyn S.)

Best Local Elected Official

BREEAN BEGGS, SPOKANE CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

"He cares about social justice and works on practical solutions. Also a consensus builder where possible." (Susan T.); "Stays cool, very smart, figures things out before he speaks." (Barb L.); "Cares about this city." (John A.)

2nd PLACE: Nadine Woodward, Spokane Mayor

3rd PLACE: Betsy Wilkerson, Spokane City Council

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Kiki Miller, Coeur d'Alene City Council

Best TV Sportscaster

TRAVIS GREEN, KREM

"Travis is the man!" (Andrew P.); "His enthusiasm." (Carmen H.); "We love KREM!" (Brian B.)

2nd PLACE: Dennis Patchin, KHQ

3rd PLACE: Alex Crescenti, KXLY

Best Place to Pick Up Your Free Inlander

ROSAUERS

"Look forward each week to picking up the Inlander, and I work there!" (Kimberley T. about Providence Sacred Heart); "It's my local library, and they always have a good supply of Inlanders available." (Bill. A. about North Spokane County Library): "I do the crossword in my office!" (Jon W. about Gonzaga University); "My Inlander is ALWAYS delivered there on time, and they provide such wonderful organized racks in the entrance to the store." (Tammi B. about Yoke's)

2nd PLACE: Northern Quest Resort & Casino

3rd PLACE: Yoke's