Best Bakery

ROCKET BAKERY

At each of its six locations across the greater Spokane area, Rocket Bakery offers a familiar yet unique comfortable, welcoming vibe. Whether you're grabbing a morning coffee and pastry to go, meeting up with friends for an afternoon catch-up, or setting up your laptop to work or study, Rocket has all the bevs and locally made snacks, from cookies to sandwiches, you'll need to stay filled up, focused and energized. (CS)

2nd PLACE: The Grain Shed

3rd PLACE: miFlavour

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Bean & Pie, Coeur d'Alene

Best Boba

BOCOPOP

Boba tea, or Taiwanese milk tea, is having a big moment in the Inland Northwest, and helping lead the way is Liberty Lake's BocoPop. Owner Steven Kelly partly credits the refreshing beverage's resurgence to its unlimited customization, from the type of tapioca pearls or gummies that float on the bottom, to the kinds and combos of tea. At BocoPop, try (if you haven't already) the creamy house specialty called Tiger Milk, or the bright and refreshing Dragon Eye Tea. (CS)

2nd PLACE: The Tea Boba Bar

3rd PLACE: Tea's Company

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Bruncheonette does brunch right in so many ways.

Best Brunch

BRUNCHEONETTE

If you see a crowd milling about on West Broadway near the courthouse on a sunny Sunday morning, they're probably waiting for a table at this returning Best Of winner. With sweet and savory eats to suit any appetite, big or small — plus mimosa flights, bloody marys, local coffee and more — Brucheonette was built to please a group of any size. Bacon sticky buns? We'll take two, please. Chicken and waffles? You don't have to say it twice. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Chaps

3rd PLACE: The Yards Bruncheon

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside at the Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Cakes

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES

With 10 cake batter flavors, six size options, two frosting styles and more than 60 special options for holidays, celebrations and "anytime" cakes, it's pretty clear why Nothing Bundt Cakes takes the cake (pun definitely intended) in this category. Not to mention, of course, that its dense yet soft bundt cakes topped with a rich cream cheese frosting are absolutely heavenly! (CS)

2nd PLACE: Sweet Frostings

3rd PLACE: Just American Desserts

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Lake City Bakers, Coeur d'Alene

Best Candy

BRUTTLES GOURMET CANDY SHOPPE

Creamy peanut butter plus crispy brittle equals bruttle, a softer variation on the classic confection that's been a Spokane favorite for decades, including for Davenport Hotel guests since the 1950s. Now Bruttles' signature sweet is one of a handful of the company's beloved confections available in Bruttles' downtown and Spokane Valley locations, as well as online. (CAS)

2nd PLACE: Spokandy Chocolatier

3rd PLACE: Fluffy's Candy

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Mrs. Honeypeeps Sweet Shop, Coeur d'Alene

Best Caterer

LONDON'S ULTIMATE CATERING

London's Ultimate Catering has 10 years' experience in creating food for events that's fresh, flavorful and flawlessly presented. (Check their Instagram to see for yourself!) This full-service catering company offers breakfast, lunch or dinner options for events of between 10 and 1,200 guests. With a creative team that works with clients to design menus to fit any budget and style, it's easy to see why London's is a Spokane favorite. (LB)

2nd PLACE: Beacon Hill Catering and Events

3rd PLACE: A Catered Affair

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Cosmic Cowboy Grill Catering, Coeur d'Alene

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Our readers love what Wanderlust Delicato does with charcuterie.

Best Charcuterie Board

WANDERLUST DELICATO

Charcuterie aficionados selected Wanderlust Delicato as the top spot in this new Best Of category. The shop, specializing in cut-to-order cheeses and meats, plus wine-tasting events and cooking classes, also offers an in-store menu with several options for charcuterie plates showcasing its ever-rotating selection of cured meats, cheese, crackers, olives and nuts. It's the perfect stop for both sweet and savory tastes. (LB)

2nd PLACE: Maryhill Winery Tasting Room

3rd PLACE: Rind and Wheat

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: PNW Platters, Post Falls

Best Cheap Eats

DICK'S HAMBURGERS

Cheap is an insult to some restaurants. It's the highest of praise for Dick's Hamburgers, which for 68 years has captured the joyful essence of cheap fast food in all its greasy, brown paper bag glory. Dining at Dick's — still downtown, still a drive-in, still a purveyor of chicken strips and the Wammy — is such a quintessential experience for high schoolers that it might as well come with AP credits. You won't mind if the squawking seagulls nearby occasionally snag a fry or two. I mean, with fries like these, who can blame them? (DW)

2nd PLACE: Zip's;

3rd PLACE: Atilano's

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo miFlavour's treats are almost too pretty to eat.

Best Dessert

miFLAVOUR

With desserts that look as good as they taste, this sleek, modern French-inspired bakery in East Spokane is known for its colorful — and big! — macarons, beautifully decorated cakes, flaky croissants, espresso and more. Owners Ella and Max Piskun continue to add other products to the miFlavour lineup, including the locally made honey brand, Citrine; Volanti gelato; house-made chocolate bars; and custom coffee blends. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Just American Desserts

3rd PLACE: Three Birdies Bakery

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Dockside, The Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Cupcakes

SWEET FROSTINGS BLISSFUL BAKESHOP

It seems like cupcakes didn't get their due respect for a long time. How special could they be when every kid in grade school was able to conjure up a batch for their birthday? But when the gourmet cupcake craze hit, we all saw the possibilities of these seemingly simple treats. No one in the Inland Northwest delivers the delectable goods quite like Sweet Frostings. On any given day, you can peruse the menu and find something irresistible. It's Wednesday? Have a snickerdoodle cupcake. Thursday? Try an orange dreamsicle cupcake. You get the idea. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Celebrations Sweet Boutique

3rd PLACE: Boots Bakery & Lounge

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Sweet B Cupcakes, Coeur d'Alene

Best Donuts

HELLO SUGAR,

The Inland Northwest is a great place for donuts. You can probably think of a great donut shop that didn't even hit the top three in our readers poll. So you know a place that manages to be named "Best Donuts" has something special. That's been the case with Hello Sugar since they first opened. Curiosity seekers quickly became regulars, and the wide array of dazzling donut flavors (Dutch Baby? Lilac Lavender? Maple Sizzle? Yes, please!) keeps the people coming back. It sure helps that the diminutive donuts let you try lots of those flavors at once. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Donut Parade

3rd PLACE: Casual Friday Donuts

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Gross Donuts, Coeur d'Alene

Best Eggs Benedict

FRANK'S DINER

I have this objection to brunch: Too much of it — scrambled eggs, say, or avocado toast — is something that you can easily make at home with similar results. Ah, but eggs Benedict is an exception. What elevates it from a mere Egg McMuffin variant is the hollandaise sauce. Sure, you can try to make hollandaise sauce at your home, if you manage to get the heat and the emulsion just right without breaking the sauce. Or you can just swing by Frank's Diner and pick up a Benedict that won't betray you. (DW)

2nd PLACE: Old European

3rd PLACE: The Yards Bruncheon

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Le Peep, Coeur d'Alene

Best Fine Dining

WILD SAGE BISTRO

Whether you've made reservations to celebrate something special, or are stopping by on a whim after work or an event, a visit to Wild Sage is a memorable experience. Since opening its doors 16 years ago, Wild Sage has maintained its reputation as one of the region's go-tos for exquisite food, service and drinks. While the menu is always focused on what's freshest and available locally, Wild Sage has many beloved mainstays: Yukon taquitos, the Bucket List Burger and, of course, that dreamy coconut cream layer cake. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Churchill's Steakhouse

3rd PLACE: Clinkerdagger

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Beverly's, Coeur d'Alene Resort

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Italia Trattoria excels at more than pasta, making game, fowl, meat and seafood all sing.

Best Italian Food

ITALIA TRATTORIA

Whether you're toasting a special occasion for dinner or enjoying a hangover brunch on the patio, Italia Trattoria is our readers' go-to for top-notch Italian. This isn't your standard-issue red sauce-and-pasta joint, either, but a spot where rabbit, duck and octopus help reveal all the wondrous flavors possible in Italian food, thanks to chef Anna Vogel's dishes. (But don't sleep on the housemade pasta and lamb ragu, either). (DN)

2nd PLACE: Tomato Street, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: The Italian Kitchen

Best Food Truck

SKEWERS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

Spokane loves shawarma and Skewers has the popular Mediterranean dish and more: falafel, kebabs and the sweet, chewy dessert known as pakhlava. Skewers is slated this spring to resume its regular appearances at area markets and events. That is one delicious return to normal that we can all get on board with. Follow on Facebook to find them in real life. (CAS)

2nd PLACE: Island Style Food Truck

3rd PLACE: Jerusalem Middle Eastern Cuisine and More

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Latitudes at the Lodge at Carlin Bay, Coeur d'Alene

Best Indian Food

THE MANGO TREE

If you're going to name your Indian restaurant "The Mango Tree," you better be able to back up your swagger with some absolutely incredible mango curry. And yet, for all that hype, Mango Tree actually pulls it off. Sweet and spicy, with deep and tangy notes, the mango curry is worth the trip. The chance to grab some garlic naan is just a bonus. (DW)

2nd PLACE: Taste of India

3rd PLACE: Top of India

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Posole at De Leon's will get you right after a late night.

Best Mexican Food

DE LEON'S TACO & BAR

We all know that "Mexican food" changes depending on what part of Mexico you're in, but at the Inland Northwest's Mexican restaurants, we tend to think of tacos, burritos, enchiladas and the like. And De Leon's delivers the goods on a massive menu that includes all the standards one expects, plus specialties like the weekend-only menudo and posole bowls. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Rancho Chico

3rd PLACE: Rancho Viejo, Spokane, Hayden, Post Falls

Best Middle Eastern Food

BABA

Debuting a year ago inside chef Adam Hegsted's former Wandering Table spot in Kendall Yards, Baba has become a go-to for its creative take on Middle Eastern dishes and ingredients. Like Hegsted's other eateries, Baba fuses comfort food with the unexpected. Take the Turkish mac and cheese, for example, made with a labneh-based (yogurt) cheese sauce. There's plenty of traditional dishes, too: hummus, falafel, shakshuka, tabouli and more. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Feast World Kitchen

3rd PLACE: Zullee Mediterranean Grill (formerly Kabob House)

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The White House Grill, Post Falls

Best Hot Wings

FLAMIN' JOE'S

Virtually every bar on the planet thinks they can deliver great wings, but if that were the case, we wouldn't need places that put their culinary focus completely on the delectable tiny treats. Flamin' Joe's will make you forget the shriveled, dried-up wings at your local dive thanks to their exploration of all the flavors wings have to offer. They have no less than 20 different sauce flavors (including eight levels of buffalo-sauce heat), and nine more dry rubs, and you can order traditional wings, boneless wings or jumbo drumsticks. The wing nut in your life can spend weeks exploring the options. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Market Street Pizza

3rd PLACE: The Viking

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Capone's Pub and Grill, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Daniel Gonzalez and Monica York are killing it at Kismet.

Best New Restaurant (Opened in the Past Year)

KISMET

Spokane's historic Hillyard district is in the midst of a major culinary transformation thanks to a few new restaurants and more on the way. One of those new places is Kismet, Daniel Gonzalez and Monica York's Latin- and Spanish-influenced eatery that's had diners positively buzzing since its debut in fall 2021. From traditional arepas cakes to ceviche to hearty Spanish stews, everything at Kismet is made with utmost attention to detail, and bursting with flavor and creativity. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

3rd PLACE: Tavolàta

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST:Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d'Alene

Best Milkshake

MARY LOU'S MILK BOTTLE

Mary Lou's is a Spokane icon, both for its historic, milk bottle-shaped building in the Garland District, and the ultra-rich and creamy ice cream made inside. While that ice cream is also served at a few other places around town, there's no better experience than going straight to the source and getting a tall, ice-fogged glass filled with a fresh-made huckleberry milkshake, or any of Mary Lou's two dozen other flavors. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Zip's

3rd PLACE: Ferguson's Cafe

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers, Coeur d'Alene and Hayden

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Osprey's patio is an urban oasis in Spokane.

Best Patio Dining

OSPREY RESTAURANT & BAR

The beautiful Spokane River running through the heart of the city is a feature any restaurant lucky to be located near its banks takes full advantage of. And one of the most deluxe riverside patios in town is Osprey's relaxing and spectacularly scenic setup. Firepits, heaters and umbrella shades make the space a tantalizing setting for drinks, dinner or weekend brunch, even when the weather's not a perfect 75 degrees. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Clinkerdagger

3rd PLACE (tie): Brick West Brewing Co., No-Li Brewhouse

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

Best Sandwiches

DOMINI SANDWICHES

Some judge a sandwich by its bread, others by its various vegetables or condiments. "We want the meats!" say the collective voters of our Best of the Inland Northwest poll. On that front, Domini delivers. The downtown Spokane staple is old-school in all the best ways, offering a gargantuan sando for your hard-earned dollar, stacking up the meats and cheese and a hint of secondary ingredients to make our readers' favorite sandwiches. If you dare order a "whole" sandwich, give yourself a few days. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Shamus's Sandwich Shoppe

3rd PLACE: The High Nooner

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, Coeur d'Alene, Rathdrum

Best Seafood

ANTHONY'S AT SPOKANE FALLS

It's not just the fish. It's the water. Anthony's is well-established as a delicious seafood restaurant, offering everything from Panko-crusted Idaho rainbow trout to garlic butter roasted prawns. But its prime views of the raging Spokane Falls is perhaps the best part of it all for those of us lucky to visit the Spokane Anthony's. You'll note the Coeur d'Alene Anthony's took the top prize for North Idaho in this category. (DW)

2nd PLACE: Zona Blanca

3rd PLACE: Clinkerdagger

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Anthony's at Coeur d'Alene

Best Pho

PHO VAN

Is there anything better than a steaming hot bowl of pho when you're in the middle of a nasty winter cold stretch? (Answer: There is not). Big bowls of flavorful broth, filling noodles and oh-so-fresh herbs, sprouts and jalapeños make pho a belly-warming wonder, and no one does it better than Spokane staple Pho Van. Whether you prefer your pho with steak, chicken or tendon, Pho Van knows how to make it the best, according to our readers. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Vien Dong

3rd PLACE: Vina Asian Restaurant

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Pho Thanh & Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

Best Thai Food

THAI BAMBOO

Someday, a time may come when another Thai restaurant will get as many votes as Thai Bamboo. At that time, we will surely write, "It's a Thai!" and everyone will have a hearty laugh at the cuisine-based wordplay. But it is not this day. Once again, readers voted Thai Bamboo our undisputed Best Thai Food champion. We recommend the Pad Thai. Ask your server about it if you're unfamiliar with it. (DW)

2nd PLACE: Bangkok Thai

3rd PLACE: Kuni's Thai Cuisine

click to enlarge Jennifer DeBarros photo Nudo Ramen House delivers one serious bowl of goodness.

Best Ramen

NUDO RAMEN HOUSE

Longtime restaurateur Jingou Sun modeled Nudo Ramen House after favorite places from her international travels, making both the downtown and north-side locations fun spots to kick back and enjoy a bowl of hearty, scratch-made ramen featuring fresh noodles, rich broth and flavorful toppings. Of course, if you're not in a soup mood, Nudo has plenty more to offer, from excellent rice dishes to delectable appetizers. (CAS)

2nd PLACE: King of Ramen

3rd PLACE: Little Noodle

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Monarch Ramen & Noodle House, Coeur d'Alene

Best Sushi

UMI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR

At Umi, enjoy ultra-fresh sushi rolls, fried rice, a craft cocktail or some sake wherever you like: facing the sushi counter, where you can watch its expert chefs in their element; downstairs in the swanky Umi Den, or on the covered patio alongside the Centennial Trail. At home, too! Umi's head sushi chefs, Tong Liu and Haru Wang, have applied decades of collective experience to craft menus for multiple award-winning sushi restaurants in the region, Umi included. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Sushi.com

3rd PLACE: Izumi Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Syringa Japanese Cafe + Sushi Bar, Coeur d'Alene

Best Gluten-Free Options

COLE'S GLUTEN-FREE BAKERY AND CAFE

"So many options, delicious food and baked goods! My daughter has a severe wheat allergy and was able to try (and love!) onion rings and donuts for the first time." (Eleen H.); "Love that there is no chance of cross-contamination, and it's the best tasting, too!" (Maureen S.); "Our little boy has celiac, and this is an amazing bakery that is totally GF and safe for him to pick a treat without fear of being made sick." (Simone H.)

2nd PLACE: Boots Bakery & Lounge

3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House

North Idaho's Best: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d'Alene

Best Appetizers

WOODEN CITY SPOKANE

"Where else can you get peppers that taste that good? I dream about them!" (Sarah L.); "Peel 'n' eat shrimp!" (Laurie V.); "The Caribbean spice wings are to die for!" (Breann M.); "Just buy them all and enjoy." (Jessica S.)

2nd PLACE: Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House

North Idaho's Best: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

Best Local Chef

CHAD WHITE: TT'S OLD IRON BREWERY AND BBQ, ZONA BLANCA

"Amazing food, but also a chef who supports and promotes OTHER local restaurants in Spokane, too." (Colleen C.); "Brought Spokane's restaurant scene to a new level. Everything he makes is top shelf, fresh and delicious!" (Arnalee S.); "Street Doritos!" (Scott N.)

2nd PLACE: Michael Wiley, Wiley's Downtown Bistro

3rd PLACE: Tony Brown, Ruins

North Idaho's Best Chef

ADAM HEGSTED: HONEY EATERY & SOCIAL CLUB, REPUBLIC KITCHEN & TAPHOUSE

"Interesting and quality menus." (Kay D.); "The best food ever! My favorite!" (Bryn R.)

Best Ice Cream

THE SCOOP

"Great ice cream, and the neighborhood vibe is unbeatable." (Julie G.); "They have allergy-friendly flavors, and they're delicious." (Becca D.); "Dole Whip." (Amanda M.); "Always so tasty! And those waffle cones! Friendly service, too." (Michele S.)

2nd PLACE: Pete and Belle's

3rd PLACE: Mary Lou's

North Idaho's Best: Panhandle Cone & Coffee, Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, Moscow

Best Breakfast

FRANK'S DINER

"It's a classic. Oldie but a goodie." (Alex N.); "Variety, quality, quantity (most plates can feed two)... prepared and served by folks who like what they're doing. Curbside takeout and Uber delivery during the pandemic." (Gillian C.); "Great food, wonderful staff, fun train car." (Larry B.)

2nd PLACE: Old European

3rd PLACE: Chaps

North Idaho's Best Breakfast

LE PEEP, COEUR D'ALENE

"Great menu choices and excellent service!" (Julie L.)

Best Pizza

VERSALIA PIZZA

"Great slice choices for a diverse family!" (Kate R.); "I'm GF and their GF crust is the best in town." (Jeff V.); "Thin crust like pizza is supposed to have." (Claudia L.); "Oh damn! Wood ovens. The River. Pizza. Oh, yeah, pizza." (Rhonda H.)

2nd PLACE: The Flying Goat

3rd PLACE: Market Street Pizza

North Idaho's Best: Embers by the Lake, Hauser and Post Falls

Best Vegetarian, Best Vegan Food

RÜT BAR & KITCHEN

"Even if you're not vegan, the creativity of the food is out of this world! Poke made with watermelon... whut? It's SO good." (Kate R.); "Cauliflower 'chicken' wings = mind blown." (Matthew D.); "Their 'chicken' sandwich is so delicious, and their dirty fries are always a hit! Vegans, vegetarians and meat eaters can find themselves satisfied here!" (Haley W.)

BEST VEGETARIAN

2nd PLACE: Mizuna

3rd PLACE: Cascadia Public House

North Idaho's Best: Cosmic Cowboy Grill, Coeur d'Alene

BEST VEGAN

2nd PLACE: Boots Bakery & Lounge

3rd PLACE: Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

North Idaho's Best: Cosmic Cowboy Grill, Coeur d'Alene

Best Tacos, Best Margaritas

COCHINITO TAQUERIA

"Fresh tacos, and so unique!!" (Matthew D.); "Because Travis is the shit!" (Queena H.); "OMG these margaritas are dangerously tasty — careful not to drink them like water. They're a flex on any other I've ever had. Perfect balance of booze and flavor, and your choice of salt. Whoever said you can't buy happiness never had one of these bad boys." (Kaelah F.)

BEST TACOS

2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco & Bar

3rd PLACE: Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

North Idaho's Best: Taco Works, Coeur d'Alene

BEST MARGARITAS

2nd PLACE: Borracho Tacos & Tequileria

3rd PLACE: El Que

North Idaho's Best: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

Best Bread

THE GRAIN SHED

"Their own grains, ground on site, baked in wood-fired ovens — AMAZING results." (John R.); "Sprouted Rye and Toasted Sesame." (Gene L.); "Their bread is out of this world. I could live on their bread alone!" (Darla D.); "Best bread in the state." (Lori Y.)

2nd PLACE: Great Harvest Bread Co.

3rd PLACE: Rind and Wheat

North Idaho's Best: MAK Bread, Coeur d'Alene

Best BBQ

TT'S OLD IRON BREWERY AND BBQ

"Great food! Cornbread is so yummy. Ribs are delicious. Atmosphere is awesome!" (Michele K.); "I had their smoked portabella, and it changed my life." (Elisha H.); "Oh that brisket, baby!" (Wendi H.); "Their burnt ends are amazing!" (Karly D.)

2nd PLACE: Outlaw BBQ

3rd PLACE: Longhorn Barbecue

North Idaho's Best: The Relic Smokehouse and Pub, Coeur d'Alene

Best Chinese Food

GORDY'S SICHUAN CAFE

"Superb ingredients and preparations. Tradition meets innovation." (Neal S.); "Wow is not a strong enough word to describe their selections, with choice of spiciness for each." (John D.); "The home of authentic Chinese food in Spokane!" (Michael B.)

2nd PLACE: Red Dragon

3rd PLACE: Ming Wah Restaurant

North Idaho's Best: Chinatown, Coeur d'Alene

Best Burgers

WISCONSINBURGER

"OMG, have you had one? If you'd had one, you wouldn't ask why. Bonus points for the dog-friendly patio." (Carmela C.); "The Grind Of The Week is always entertaining. Awesome service, great food, huge beer selection, good theme." (John R.); "Cheese curds, don't ya know!" (Holly M.)

2nd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar

3rd PLACE: D.Lish's Hamburgers

North Idaho's Best Burgers

HUDSON'S HAMBURGERS, COEUR D'ALENE

"They have been the standard I judge all others by. Have satisfied me and my family for the past 40 years!" (Marc W.)

Best Late-Night Dining

SATELLITE DINER

"Incredible staff are always friendly, food is always great, and their hours and price range made them the perfect college-student friendly place. I'd come finish papers here and study in college, and even finished my history thesis here at 3:30 am over a big plate of breakfast and endless coffee." (Zoe J.); "They're a staple of Spokane." (John L.)

2nd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar

3rd PLACE: Neato Burrito

North Idaho's Best: Atilano's, Coeur d'Alene