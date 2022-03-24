Best Eyewear

BLINK EYECARE

With hundreds of glowing online customer reviews noting the friendly and calming presence of the professionals at Blink Eyecare, it's no wonder they managed to take first among our readers. With the latest technology and a team that's able to manage and treat a slew of ocular diseases, they'll help make sure you can keep enjoying the pages of the Inlander for years to come. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Spokane Eye Clinic

3rd PLACE: EyeGuys Optical, Spokane Valley and Hayden

Best Hair Salon

THE STUDIO

The Studio on Howard in downtown Spokane isn't just a hair salon, but a full-service beauty stop. Brows? Yep. Lash extensions? You'd better believe it. Plus microblading, waxing, makeup, and haircuts for men. You can even take classes from their expert stylists and learn to do some great looks at home. You can find all their deets on Instagram: @thestudio_spokane. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Luxe Salon and Spa

3rd PLACE: Oasis Hair

Best Pilates

PRECISION PILATES OF SPOKANE

Second-generation Pilates teacher Amber Butler has owned and taught at Precision Pilates since 2004. Butler and her instructors want to help you achieve your goals, whether that's enjoying playtime with your kiddos without back pain or reaching the summit of a mountain. There's a huge variety of classes offered at Precision Pilates — learn the basics with mat pilates or try a little bit of everything with the apparatus class. (JN)

2nd PLACE: Club Pilates

3rd PLACE: Core Pilates and Wellness

Best Massage

THE BRICKHOUSE

This Spokane Valley spot offers much more than massage; they can pretty much cover all your spa service needs and send you on your way with a mean cup of joe, too. But it's the massages that got our readers' attention. The BrickHouse offers the expected works like Swedish relaxation and deep tissue massage, but they'll also deliver a pain-relieving, energizing, CBD-enhanced massage for just a few bucks more. (DN)

2nd PLACE: La Rive Spa

3rd PLACE: Belladonna's Massage

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Zi Spa and Salon, Coeur d'Alene

Best Tanning

SLICK ROCK TANNING & SPA

Achieving glowing skin year-round at Slick Rock Tanning & Spa is easy. With multiple Inland Northwest locations and an array of tanning options, getting your glow on is no problem. Slick Rock offers four types of sunbeds with a range of tanning times and visit frequencies to maintain your tan. If you're in need of some instant sun, Slick Rock also has options for high-quality, private spray tans that also rejuvenate skin with marine algae. (JN)

2nd PLACE: Sunny Buns Tanning Salon & Spa

3rd PLACE: Coconutz Tanning Spa

Best Spa

LA RIVE SPA

From relaxing with a massage or facial, to getting your nails, hair or brows done, La Rive Spa at Northern Quest Resort & Casino offers a wealth of ways to pamper yourself and your loved ones. In tribute to the Kalispel Tribe's ties to the "riverbank," some restorative treatments at La Rive use materials derived from and inspired by the Pend Oreille River. (SW)

2nd PLACE: The Davenport Spa & Salon

3rd PLACE: The Coeur d'Alene Resort Spa

Best Tattoo Parlor

ANCHORED ART TATTOO

Anchored Art Tattoo has been creating custom, quality tattoos for over a decade. Since opening, its artists have been a consistent favorite in the area — this is their fourth time winning this Best Of category. With dozens of years of combined experience, this shop is well-versed in making your imagination a reality, with an attention to detail that's unmatched. (JN)

2nd PLACE: Mom's Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing

3rd PLACE: Black Horsemen Tattoo

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Fourth Street Tattoo, Coeur d'Alene

Best Yoga Studio

ECLIPSE POWER YOGA

This family-owned studio embraces yogis of all kinds: novice or expert, young or old. Eclipse Power believes yoga is beneficial for everyone, and its team strives to make a difference in the yoga community by eliminating exclusivity and stereotypes. Simply "come as you are." Eclipse's promise to the community is to provide a safe and empowering space for people to find their light. (JN)

2nd PLACE: Beyoutiful Hot Yoga

3rd PLACE: The Union

Best Tattoo Artist

ALEX DELGADO, BLACK HORSEMEN TATTOO

"Amazing artist, one-of-a-kind talent. Spokane native, and great father." (Phillip B.); "His art is off-the-hook amazing! I highly recommend that parlor. Neat-looking shop and just fabulous. Great atmosphere, energetic artists and most importantly great attitudes." (Rachael W.); "His artistry is fabulous, such attention to detail!" (Cheri M.)

2nd PLACE: Jeremy Corns, Anchored Art Tattoo

3rd PLACE: Beth Swilling, Mom's Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing

North Idaho's Best: Amanda Boik, Artful Dodger Tattoo, Coeur d'Alene

Best Nail Salon

GLOSS NAIL LOUNGE

"Beautiful, great customer service every time, drinks and nails that last!" (Meagan S.); "Nails always look great and gel stays on for weeks. Elegant & comfortable salon." (Theresa K.); "Very professional technicians and very clean!" (Sally N.)

2nd PLACE: Valentino Nails & Spa

3rd PLACE: D B Nails

North Idaho's Best: Cool Nails & Wax, Coeur d'Alene

Best Juice and Smoothies Bar

METHOD JUICE CAFE

"Best menu in town for vegan smoothies! Always consistent, and growing their menu. Quick and easy-to-grab options." (Becky N.); "Delicious smoothies and food." (Amanda R.); "Best juice in the Northwest!" (Chloe L.)

2nd PLACE: Wellness Tree

3rd PLACE: Huckleberry's

North Idaho's Best: The Wellness Bar, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls

Best Dentist/dental Practice

DR. C FAMILY DENTISTRY

"Great staff, great service and free coffee after your visit. I love visiting their dental office!" (Jill M.); "Amazing practice!" (Stephanie S.); "The friendly staff, modern updated office, and the excitement my daughter has when she goes there." (Brent S.)

2nd PLACE: Sleep Dentistry of Spokane

3rd PLACE: Northview Family Dental, Peterson Dental (tie)

North Idaho's Best: Riverstone Dental, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls

Best Health Club

MÜV FITNESS

"A health club that truly cares about the results of its members and is involved with its community... puts the members first." (Mona S.); "The best group exercise program!" (Christina P.); "Group fitness classes are diverse and well attended with fantastic instructors! Gym is bright, clean and full of smiling people. An enjoyable fitness community!" (Michele B.)

2nd PLACE: YMCA

3rd PLACE: Farmgirlfit

North Idaho's Best: PEAK Health and Wellness Center, Coeur d'Alene

Best Aesthetic/Medical Spa

SARAH HAMILTON FACE

"Latest treatments and best customer service." (Tricia G.); "Most beautiful spa with the most knowledgeable staff around! I love my visits there." (Amethyst L.); "Super sweet, comforting and great customer service is amazing and kind." (Darya P.)

2nd PLACE: Crafted Beauty

3rd PLACE: Luxe. Salon and MedSpa

North Idaho's Best: Lakeside Med Spa, Coeur d'Alene