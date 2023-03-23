click to enlarge Chris Bovey illustration

Best Aesthetic/Medical Spa

SARAH HAMILTON FACE

When getting cosmetic work done, going to professionals you can trust is important. As Sarah Hamilton FACE has remained a recurring Best Of winner for years, it's safe to say that Spokane's voters highly recommend Hamilton and her team. From facials, fillers and laser treatments, Sarah Hamilton FACE does it all. And if your skincare routine is in need of an upgrade, their skincare store offers a full line of products designed to meet your needs. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Crafted Beauty

3rd PLACE: Lakeside Med Spa & IV Lounge, Coeur d'Alene

Best Dental Practice

DR. C DENTAL

Studies estimate that nearly 60 percent of patients have some sort of dentist-related anxiety. But at Dr. C Dental, you can rest easy. The team led by Dr. Josh Cochran focuses on creating a calm environment for patients, with complimentary beverages and easy-going staff. If you need a distraction while getting your teeth checked out, you can play a game or listen to music on one of the office iPads, or even lie back and catch up on the latest show with one of the ceiling-mounted TVs. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Cheney Dental Care

3rd PLACE: NorthView Family Dental

NORTH IDAHO's BEST: Post Falls Family Dental

click to enlarge Courtesy photo MUV has everything you need to get your health on the move.

Best Health Club/Gym

MUV FITNESS

Whether you're a fitness newbie or a lifelong athlete, finding the right gym can be a challenge. At MUV fitness, members can access state-of-the-art equipment, group classes in Zumba, yoga, and cycling, plus a strong support group from the staff and other gym members to help make your fitness journey more fun. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: YMCA

3rd PLACE: SoulBarre Studio

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: PEAK Health and Wellness Center, Coeur d'Alene

Best Waxing Salon

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER

With head-to-toe waxing options for men and women, and various wax passes that can offer serious savings over time, European Wax Center offers hair-removal expertise, with friendly advice on their website to explain all their services. Reviewers rave about the staff's ability to make them feel comfortable during sessions and put them at ease. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Plush Tanning Salon & Spa

3rd PLACE (tie): Mode Wax Theory, Platinum Hair Salon

click to enlarge Kristen Black photo Method proves that healthy and delicious go great together.

Best Juice and Smoothie Bar

METHOD JUICE CAFE

With two locations in Spokane, Method is much more than just a juice and smoothie spot. They serve delicious (and healthy!) salads, rice bowls, acai bowls and more. Hit them up for your spontaneous juice cleanse, a light midafternoon pick-me-up or an after-gym, protein-packed smoothie. Though most everything on their menu is organic, it's as delicious as it is healthy. Oh, and they also have a selection of treats for the sweets-lover in all of us. (MP)

2nd PLACE: Wellness Tree

3rd PLACE: Liberty Lake Juice Company

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Wellness Bar

Best Tattoo Artist

ALEX DELGAGO, BLACK HORSEMEN TATTOO

"A solid artist in the community. Crispy lines, wicked free-styling, hands down best script locally." (Rickcanna B.) "Alex is an amazing artist with real grit and darkness ingrained into his art. He can truly bring ideas to life with incredible precision. His dedication to his craft is very apparent." (Logan S.) "Outstanding work all around whether it be lettering or portraits. He's done all my tattoos so far and he takes care of his clients like family." (Jacob D.)

2nd PLACE: Courtney Pasino, Fortunata Tattoo Studio

3rd PLACE: Sarah Philp, Little Bear Tattoo Co.

Best Pilates

PRECISION PILATES

"Amber and Alexis are always knowledgeable, helpful, and fun — you will always have a great Pilates experience with them!" (Janet F.); "Enjoyable experience. Great people. Personal attention to the way MY body works (or doesn't)." (John R.)

2nd PLACE: Club Pilates

3rd PLACE: Pilates Evolve Studio

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Reform Studio, Coeur d'Alene





click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Black London's Barbershop cuts hair, but does so much more.

Best Barber Shop

BLACK LONDON'S BARBERSHOP

"Not only is the owner, Will, an amazingly talented barber, he is a valued member and a leader and humanitarian for our city and the community." (LeRoy W.); "My son always feels amazing about his cut when he leaves." (Crystal C.); "They do so much more than cut hair; Will is a great mentor and role model for young black men and young men period. He's been my son's barber since he was 5. He's almost 16 now." (LaToya L.)

2nd PLACE: Brickyard Barbershop

3rd PLACE: Maverick's Men's Hair, Liberty Lake, Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint

Best Massage, Best Spa

LA RIVE AT NORTHERN QUEST

"Very reasonable for what they offer and surprisingly serene and chic tucked into a bustling casino." (Patricia B.); "All of the women are great and welcoming. Top-notch care!" (Tawnya L.)

BEST MASSAGE

2nd PLACE: Davenport Spa and Salon

3rd PLACE: Spokane Prenatal Massage

North Idaho's Best: Highlands Day Spa, Post Falls

BEST SPA

2nd PLACE: Davenport Spa and Salon

3rd PLACE: Urbanna Natural Spa

North Idaho's Best: Coeur d'Alene Resort Spa

Best Tanning

SLICK ROCK TANNING

"Slick Rock in Hayden is wonderful. The staff is always super friendly, the facility is clean, and the equipment is stellar. The Sun Angel is miraculous and prepped my pale skin for a sunny vacation perfectly." (Mary S.); "Beautiful, clean facility with multiple tanning options. Easy scheduling online and a lot of availability." (Jennessa F.)

2nd PLACE: Plush Tanning Salon and Spa

3rd PLACE: Sunny Buns

Best Eyewear

BLINK EYECARE

"Best selection of funky, unique, fashionable frames!" (Olga R.); "I love this place and the people that work there! They truly care about you as a patient." (Kayla K.)

2nd PLACE: Eye Guys, Spokane and Hayden

3rd PLACE: (tie) Everything in Sight; Spokane Eye Clinic

Best Yoga Studio

ECLIPSE POWER YOGA

"The owners Scott and Erin give back to the community in many ways." (Lili K.); "The best team and the raddest playlists!" (Mery S.); "So welcoming! I felt at home from Day One." (Macie S.)

2nd PLACE: Shala Living Yoga

3rd PLACE: Beyoutiful Hot Yoga, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene