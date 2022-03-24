Best HVAC Service

HOLLIDAY HEATING + COOLING

From routine furnace tuneups to installing brand-new A/C and heat pump systems, this family-owned firm has been helping area households cope with the extremes of our region's weather for more than three decades. What's more, Holliday has consistently stood behind its work, offering a variety of quality and satisfaction guarantees that always make sure the customer comes first. (EJI)

2nd PLACE: Banner Furnace & Fuel

3rd PLACE: ACNW Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Custom Countertops

MARIO AND SON

Mario and Son touts their combination of "new-age technology with old-world craftsmanship" for the quality of their stonework. Granite. Onyx. Quartzite. Marble. Soapstone. They have the nuances of each material down stone-cold. You may have one plan for your kitchen, but just wait until you see Mario and Son's counter offer. (DW)

2nd PLACE: NW Granite

3rd PLACE: Capaul StoneWorks

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Gargoyle Granite & Marble, Rathdrum

Best Landscaping Firm

COPPERCREEK

Whether you've got acres to spare or a modest backyard, Coppercreek takes pride in helping you transform it into a place where you'll want to entertain, relax and recreate. Their portfolio is packed with inspired decks, pools, fire pits, dining areas, rustic gardens, water features and more. They're known for working closely with customers to realize their vision while drawing on years of experience to enhance even the grandest of designs. (EJI)

2nd PLACE: Blend Outdoor Design

3rd PLACE: Clearwater Summit Group

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: K2 Landscaping, Coeur d'Alene

Best Flooring

BROTHERS FLOORING

There are a lot of projects around the house you can do yourself, but when it comes to floors, better leave it to the pros. Inlander readers love Brothers Flooring, and whether it's for carpet, hardwood, laminate, stone, tile or more, this shop's got an incredible array of options, prides ifself on installing on time and on budget, and has locations in both Spokane and Post Falls. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Caruso's Floors

3rd PLACE: Carpet Barn

Best Local Garden Supply/Nursery

RITTERS GARDEN & GIFT

For more than 70 years, Ritters has been locals' go-to for everything to make their yards and gardens grow, and flourish. Garden supplies are only some of what this one-stop-shop offers, along with houseplants, gifts and specialty food items, home decor, pet supplies, and more. And that's all in addition to trees, shrubs, perennial and annual outdoor plants, pottery, fountains, and tools to care for your green friends. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Northwest Seed and Pet

3rd PLACE: Judy's Enchanted Garden

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Vanhoff's Garden Center, Coeur d'Alene

Best Roofing

JIMMY'S ROOFING; GLACIER PROPERTY SOLUTIONS (tie)

It turns out that there's an actual Jimmy behind Jimmy's Roofing. Jimmy Stroh's a local guy, born and raised in Spokane County. In part, Stroh credits the company's honesty for the fact that they tied with Glacier Property Solutions for "Best Roofing." He says the company will decline a project if they're not able to do it right for the price. "We are straight shooters," Stroh says. "'This is what you're going to get and not going to get.'" (DW)

3rd PLACE: Speciality Home Products

Best Windows

PELLA WINDOWS & DOORS OF SPOKANE

Pella sells all types of trendy windows. Those hip windows with black exteriors and black interiors. They sell 'em. The kinds of windows with blinds on the inside of the panes of glass, protecting the blinds from dust, kids and dogs. They sell 'em. But retail sales manager Travis McNamee suspects Pella's "follow-up customer service" is probably the big reason they won. "In the climate we're in right now, it's really hard to get people to call you back, and to get people to do what they say they're going to do," McNamee says. When a place like Pella does, it stands out. (DW)

2nd PLACE (tie): McVay Brothers Siding & Windows; River City Glass

Best Kitchen Store

THE KITCHEN ENGINE

"Great inventory... family owned." (Frederick C.); "Wonderful stuff to shop for, and they carry Polish pottery!" (Nancy S.); "Cooking classes and great merchandise!" (Paula D.)

2nd Place: The Culinary Stone, Coeur d'Alene

3rd Place: Williams Sonoma

Best Bank

WASHINGTON TRUST BANK

"Always amazing service. I have never had a bad experience in the 15 years I've been banking with them!" (Virginia M.); "They are a privately held bank, and it shows. They care about their employees and their customers!" (Olga M.)

2nd PLACE: Banner Bank

3rd PLACE: Wheatland Bank; North Idaho's Best: Mountain West Bank

Best Auto Repair Shop

PETE'S INDEPENDENT HONDA REPAIR

"They are HONEST! I would never take my car anywhere else. Good, good people!" (Michael T.); "Was treated with exceptional service!" (Soren T.); "Ken and his crew are honest! I trust when they say my car needs something done it, it truly does."(Mary F.)

2nd Place: Vandervert Automotive Services

3rd Place: Clark's Tire and Automotive

Best Credit Union

STCU

"You can have savings buckets/goals within your account, and you can have as many savings accounts as you want without any fees!" (Charlotte F.); "They actually serve their membership, providing drive-thru tellers, convenient locations and other member conveniences. Love STCU!" (Sherry D.)

2nd Place: Numerica

3rd Place: Canopy Credit Union

North Idaho's Best: Idaho Central Credit Union

Best Plumbing Service

BULLDOG ROOTER; GOLD SEAL PLUMBING (TIE)

BULLDOG: "They were prompt, coming soon after we called. Excellent service!" (Jody L.); "Very efficient." (Cathy G.); GOLD SEAL: "Fast service!" (Nancy S.); "We can actually get the specific plumber of our choice." (Claudia L.)

3rd Place: Shaw Plumbing Services

Best Realtor

EVETTE WILIE, KELLER WILLIAMS SPOKANE

"We bought our forever home from her 5.5 years ago and are grateful to be able to call her our friend!" (Mitchell H.); "Great service and attention to detail. Ability to facilitate an efficient transaction with minimal stress for her clients." (Cary W.); "Evette goes above and beyond supporting our local community!" (Kent A.)

2nd PLACE: Samara Behler, Windermere Valley/Liberty Lake

3rd PLACE: Connie Smith, Kelly Right Real Estate