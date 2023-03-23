click to enlarge Chris Bovey illustration

Best Flooring

BROTHERS FLOORING & DESIGN Spokane/Post Falls

If the time has come for something new underfoot, readers say browsing in one of Brothers Flooring and Design's two retail locations is a great first step. But if the immutable knowledge that your floors have just got to go arrives in the middle of the night, hop on their website, upload a photo to the online viewer and enjoy the instant gratification of seeing your space in myriad newly floored ways. (AM)

2nd PLACE: Spokane Floors

3rd PLACE (tie): Carpet Barn; United Floor Coverings

Best Plumbing Firm

BULLDOG ROOTER & GOLD SEAL PLUMBING (TIE)

It may not appear particularly glamorous to work in the plumbing trade, but few people who arrive at your door in a "time of need" are more warmly welcomed. Whether these experts are stopping water from flowing where it shouldn't, or helping "things" to resume flowing as they absolutely must, and quickly, readers say the plumbing pros at Bulldog Rooter and Gold Seal Plumbing are always ready to assist. (AM)

2nd PLACE: Peck Plumbing & Heating

3rd PLACE: Mainstream Electric, Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Washington Trust CEO Peter Stanton (right) and President Jack Heath

Best Bank

WASHINGTON TRUST BANK

When the Washington Trust Company was founded in 1902 by three Spokanites, it was capitalized at $50,000. Today, the bank holds more than $11 billion in assets and has scores of branches in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. This deep history and continued prosperity surely accounts for the year-after-year wins for "Watrust"in this category — and keeps its account holders confident that their money is safe in its vaults. (ND)

2nd PLACE: Banner Bank

3rd PLACE: Wheatland Bank

With a background in commercial construction, Big Blue president and chief builder Eli Glushchenko says he founded the firm to "elevate the residential construction side." He's able to incorporate project management and software more familiar to commercial construction into the building of custom homes. "We specialize in building science," he says, noting they work to produce not just green, but "high performance" homes, incorporating all the elements of good design and floor plan flow, as well as "everything that's needed for creature comfort." (AM)



2nd PLACE: Greenstone Homes

3rd PLACE: Strohmaier Construction

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Edge Homes NW, Inc., Rathdrum

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Unlike the Tin Man, the Tin Roof has a heart, and its staff is always ready to assist.

Best Home Decor Shop

THE TIN ROOF

Adding the wow factor to your interiors requires accessorizing, and readers say The Tin Roof is the place to find what you need. Whether you're at a loss for where to begin or have something specific in mind, the Tin Roof staff is ready to assist. From a rug on which to build your entire design to developing layered lighting and adding finishing touches like throw pillows, mirrors and framed art, you'll find plenty of options to help create a space that's uniquely you. (AM)

2nd PLACE: The Bohemian

3rd PLACE: Chic & Shab

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Midtown Home & Vintage Market, Coeur d'Alene

Best Credit Union

STCU

From its culturally relevant billboards around town to its support of countless local causes ranging from the performing arts to education, STCU's presence in the Inland Northwest is widely felt. Since its humble beginnings way back in 1934 — in a closet-sized room at Lewis & Clark High School, no less — STCU has always been "here for good," even if that catchy slogan wasn't coined until many, many decades later. As STCU's 90th anniversary quickly approaches, that simple saying begins to take on an even deeper meaning. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Numerica Credit Union

3rd PLACE: Canopy Credit Union

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Idaho Central Credit Union

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Green thumb or not, the Plant Farm has something for everyone.

Best Local Garden Supply

THE PLANT FARM

Houseplants have really had their moment these past few years, and outdoor gardening never goes out of style. The Plant Farm has all of the gear necessary for aspiring gardeners and houseplant parents alike. Not only can they provide you with new verdant friends, but their sales associates are also extremely knowledgeable on what it takes to help your plants flourish in the ever-changing and unpredictable Spokane weather. (MP)

2nd PLACE: Northwest Seed & Pet

3rd PLACE: Ritters Garden & Gift

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Vanhoff's Garden Center, Coeur d'Alene

Readers are smitten with Strohmaier Construction's impressive and dramatic transformations, but also with their attention to customer service during a remodel. "These are often really large investments for folks," Raena Strohmaier told Inlander

magazine. "We have many who have been saving their entire lives for their one big remodel. So it is stressful." To help manage that, all clients get a log-in for 24/7 access to information about the project, including daily logs, their project calendar, as well as all documents and pricing. (AM)



click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Kitchen Engine has all the newfangled gadgets you're considering buying.

Best Kitchen Store

THE KITCHEN ENGINE

Shopping at The Kitchen Engine means a huge assortment of continuously evolving gadgets, knives, dishware and other kitchen essentials, plus expert advice and a store that stands behind its products. Even better, Kitchen Engine classes let you try out that newfangled gadget you're considering buying. If you haven't stopped by lately, go check out the shop's 2022 remodel and expansion, complete with an expanded teaching kitchen, cafe and coffee counter. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: The Culinary Stone, Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: Kitchen Kraft

Best Real Estate Agent

SAMARA BEHLER, WINDERMERE VALLEY/ LIBERTY LAKE

Realtor Samara Behler acknowledges the housing market of March 2023 is very different from March 2022. "Every single house requires a different strategy... With interest rates being double what they were a year and a half ago, (buyers) are just demanding a really great product for what they are purchasing," she says. In the current cooled-down market, she works to educate both buyers and sellers because "people still have to buy and sell, people still have to move." (AM)

2nd PLACE: Marianne Bornhoft, Windermere Manito

3rd PLACE Ben Olney, Windermere City Group

Best Windows

PELLA WINDOWS AND DOORS

Cloudy, moisture-filled panes mean your home's energy efficiency is literally going right out the window. Luckily, readers find that the folks at Pella are ready to help. Whether retrofitting an older residence or ordering beautiful panes for a new home, readers are impressed with Pella. Window frames are offered in three materials — vinyl, fiberglass and wood — and styles abound, including casement, double-hung and sliding as well as custom and specialty shapes. (AM)

2nd PLACE: McVay Brothers

3rd PLACE: Coeur d'Alene Window Co.

THE VOTERS SPEAK!

"The furniture I have bought at Walker's lasts, and they have great selection." (Deborah M.); "Exceptional people providing an exceptional shopping experience!" (Nicole R.)



2nd PLACE: The Tin Roof

3rd PLACE: Dania

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Runge Furniture

Best HVAC Service

STURM HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING

"Great friendly service." (Mindy B.); "Always there when you need them!" (Gail D.)

2nd PLACE: Holliday Heating & Cooling

3rd PLACE: Banner Furnace & Fuel



North Idaho's Best HVAC Service

BILL'S HEATING & A/C, POST FALLS

"Very responsive — a knowledgeable rep was out the next morning, and we had a written bid within hours. All completed within a week... in the middle of winter!" (Roberta W.)

Best Landscaping Firm

BLEND OUTDOOR DESIGN

"Super creative and innovative firm delivering on-time and in-scope work!" (Bryce B.); "First of all, their designs are just plain COOL. Seriously, take a scroll through their Instagram. It's clear how much they care about every design being awesome." (Kelli Y.)

2nd PLACE: Spokane's Finest Lawns

3rd PLACE: Coppercreek Landscaping

Best Custom Countertops

NORTHWEST GRANITE

"They are extremely professional. They have GREAT customer service during the whole process from the showroom to installation to coming back out to take care of anything after installation." (Dee K.); "They did an awesome job on our full kitchen remodel." (Kally W.)

2nd PLACE: Mario and Son

3rd PLACE: Capaul StoneWorks

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Gargoyle Granite & Marble, Rathdrum

Best Local Hardware Store

RIVER RIDGE HARDWARE

"Within walking distance to my house — sends birthday discount coupons!" (Amy B.); "Eager to help, and there is nothing they couldn't find for me." (Laura K.); "The helpful staff!" (Cheryl C.)

2nd PLACE: The General Store

3rd PLACE: Miller's Hardware

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Seright's Ace Hardware, Post Falls, Rathdrum

Best Local Mortgage Company

FIRST CHOICE LOAN CENTER

"They are fast, knowledgeable and priced competitively." (Shaun F.); "I've never worked with anyone else who is so on top of their game. Their average clear to close approval times are faster than anyone else. And on top of everything else, they care about the people they serve!" (JW W.)

2nd PLACE: Heritage Home Loans

3rd PLACE: Chimney Rock Mortgage

Best Roofing Firm

GLACIER ROOFING & EXTERIORS Spokane/Coeur d'Alene

"They took all the stress out of getting a new roof, even down to working directly with my insurance company." (Donelle S.); "Excellent craftsmanship and advocacy for the customer with insurance companies." (Margaret H.)

2nd PLACE: Dynasty Roofing

3rd PLACE: Spokane Roofing