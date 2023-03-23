click to enlarge Chris Bovey illustration

Best Happy Hour

TAVOLÀTA

Tavolàta's happy hour is one of those seems-too-good-to-be-true things you don't want anyone else to know about in case it is true. And it is! Daily from 4 to 6 pm, many items are offered at as much as half off the regular menu. It's a perfectly good excuse to leave work early and enjoy a satisfying assortment of small plates, scratch-made pasta dishes and even dessert, plus drink specials in a sophisticated yet welcoming setting right downtown. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar, multiple locations

3rd PLACE: Wooden City

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Café, Coeur d'Alene



Best Local Cidery

ONE TREE CIDER HOUSE

Even cider lovers who've never set foot in One Tree Cider House on Madison Street are likely to have seen their hugely popular lemon basil cider on tap somewhere else in the region. With other popular flavors like huckleberry, mimosa, cranberry and rotating seasonal brews, the cidery offers many options for fans of cider and foes of gluten alike. Their food is also worth raving about, with pizza and snacks like pulled pork nachos offering a reason to linger and sip a little longer. (SW)

2nd PLACE: Trailbreaker Cider

3rd PLACE: Liberty Ciderworks

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene Cider Company

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo Owners Joss Tribble and Rachel Nalley build community, pint by pint, at Community Pint.

It's right there in the name. Community. I randomly discovered this place last fall, while wandering around east downtown trying to kill time ahead of a meeting at a nearby church led by a controversial, far-right former state representative. I was nervous and wanted a beer. Community Pint had that, but also so much more — friendly regulars, talkative newcomers, cute dogs and warm music. In the end, I wasn't able to get into the church, but Community Pint made the trip more than worth it. (NS)



2nd PLACE: The Viking

3rd PLACE: Manito Tap House

NORTH IDAHO: The Crown and Thistle, Coeur d'Alene

Best Appetizers, Best All-Around Bar

THE VIKING

Whether you're popping in for a drink before catching a Chiefs game, seeking somewhere to play shuffleboard or pool, or wanting to sample some delicious steak bites, the Viking has a little something for everyone. With a laid-back atmosphere, a roomy patio and snacks like bleu cheese fries and fried pickles on the menu, it's no wonder Inlander readers voted the Viking both the best place to get appetizers and their favorite all-around bar. (SW)

BEST APPETIZERS

2nd PLACE: Wooden City

3rd PLACE: Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

North Idaho's Best: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene

BEST ALL-AROUND BAR

2nd PLACE: Logan Tavern

3rd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar

North Idaho's Best: The Crown and Thistle, Coeur d'Alene





click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The brass works at Dry Fly's downtown Spokane distillery make fine spirits.

Best Local Distillery

DRY FLY DISTILLING

Dry Fly's legacy extends across the region like the spokes of a wheel. Its multiple award-winning whiskey, gin and vodka are mainstays at local restaurants and bars and on grocery store liquor shelves, along with its line of canned cocktails. The grain used to make said spirits is all sourced within 30 miles of Dry Fly's production facility, which nearly overlooks the Spokane River. In that same river, one might even spot Dry Fly founder Don Poffenroth, whose passion for fly fishing inspired the distillery's name. (CS)

2nd PLACE: 2 Loons Distillery

3rd PLACE: Up North Distillery, Post Falls

Best Casino, Best Bachelorette Party Location

NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO

If you're looking for somewhere to win big, or throw a bachelorette party, look no further than Northern Quest Resort & Casino. With a luxury spa, over a dozen restaurants and bars, and a 24/7 casino, you can find something fit for everyone in your group that will create a fun night you'll never forget. Of course, even if you're not feeling like gambling or part of the bridal party, a night at Northern Quest — with your sweetie, friends or even family — is always sure to be a memorable outing. (SSa)

BEST CASINO

2nd PLACE: Spokane Tribe Casino

3rd PLACE: Coeur d'Alene Casino

BEST BACHELORETTE PARTY LOCATION

2nd PLACE: nYne Bar & Bistro

3rd PLACE: The Globe

North Idaho's Best: Nashville North, Stateline

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo Uprise keeps rising up in our estimations.

Best New Brewery

UPRISE BREWING CO.

While its focus is making delicious beers, from Northwest-style IPAs to bright, tart sours, Uprise has something for everyone, even those who don't even drink beer! An expansive, family-friendly taproom? Check. A large outdoor space with cornhole, picnic tables, shade and sun? Check, check, check. Food for all tastes, ages and diets (vegan/vegetarian, gluten-free and a kids' menu)? Yep! A large second-floor event space? That, too! A weekly running club for all levels? Yep, meets every Monday. It's no wonder this mid-2022 newcomer has quickly become a local favorite. (CS)

2nd PLACE: Spokanite Brewing

3rd PLACE: Common Language Brewing Co. (now closed)

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Lone Mountain Farms & Brewery, Athol





Best Trivia

BEARDED TRIVIA

The last time Mike Duke — trivia meister for Bearded Trivia — won the Inlander's Best Trivia award it was "right before the world exploded" in 2020. "I've been joking that if I won again it would be my redemption song," Duke says. Well, consider that song sung. His trivia game started as a side-hustle to pay for day care 13 years ago. Now, Duke asks 44 questions a night for three nights a week, every week at places like Lumberbeard, YaYa and Garland Brew Werks. It means finding a mix of stumpers and head-scratchers and no-brainers. And it means truly being a host, not just an inquisitor. (DW)

2nd PLACE: nYne Bar & Bistro

3rd PLACE; Backyard Public House

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Crown and Thistle, Coeur d'Alene

Best Wine Bar

NECTAR WINE AND BEER

Convenient Kendall Yards location. Gorgeous view with outdoor seating in warmer months. Friendly staff. More than three dozen wines — and 16 beers — available by the glass, with even more by-the-bottle to-go. And snacks available from Nectar's neighbors. The only thing missing is you! (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar, Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: LeftBank Wine Bar





click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo Get great views and even better wine at Maryhill Winery's Kendall Yards location.

Best Wine Tasting Room

MARYHILL WINERY

Part of the tasting room experience is the space itself. At Maryhill Winery's Spokane tasting room, you're getting a blend of urban sophistication and natural elements — the sunset views are priceless — including patio seating in warmer weather. Maryhill also offers numerous experiences to suit your style: bar-side tasting, table-side or, for club members, a private space to sip one of Washington's favorite award-winning wines. (CSz)

2nd PLACE: Barrister Winery

3rd PLACE: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST (tie): Coeur d'Alene Cellars; Colter's Creek, Moscow

Best Sports Bar

EPIC SPORTS BAR AT NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO

It's not hard to figure out one major advantage that EPIC has over its sports bar competitors — you can legally bet on the games you're watching there. Having some financial stake in the contests certainly adds some juice to the experience, but EPIC stood as a top-notch spot even before Northern Quest's Turf Club Sports Book opened in December 2021 (there's a Turf Club kiosk in EPIC). The centerpiece is of course the 10-foot-high, 30-foot-long LED video wall which can display an array of games at the same time (perfect for March Madness or NFL Sundays), but there's also plenty of tasty traditional bar grub and drinks. (SS)

2nd PLACE: Poole's Public House

3rd PLACE: 24 Taps Burgers & Brews

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Capone's Pub, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls

THE VOTERS SPEAK!

"The environment is great, and the decor outdoes itself. Especially for a hotel bar, cannot find anything more stunning." (Kendra D.); "Best place to people-watch while having a martini." (Meg H.); "What's not to love? Classy, elegant, fabulous martinis." (Roberta W.)



2nd PLACE: The Safari Room

3rd PLACE: Max at Mirabeau

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Whispers at the Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Coffee Roaster

THOMAS HAMMER COFFEE ROASTERS

"They have the best blends of coffee in the INW. Their support of women-owned business and single-origin coffees is something that I drool over every year. Hats off to you!" (Kinsey H.); "Awesome coffee, locally roasted." (Gary M.)

2nd PLACE: Roast House Coffee

3rd PLACE: Indaba Coffee

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: DOMA Coffee Roasting Co., Post Falls

Best Drive-Thru Coffee, Best All-Around Coffee Shop

WAKE UP CALL

"Every time I go in, they are so nice, and their coffee is the best!" (Kathryn J.); "Quick, have enough people to work their busy shops, and coffee has a deep, rich flavor." (Gail C.); "Never had a bad service experience here! The baristas are the nicest in Spokane!" (Anna C.)

BEST DRIVE-THRU COFFEE

2nd PLACE: White Dog Coffee

3rd PLACE: Dutch Bros Coffee

BEST ALL-AROUND COFFEE SHOP

2nd PLACE: Thomas Hammer, Grand Blvd.

3rd PLACE: Indaba Coffee, Riverside Ave.

North Idaho's Best: DOMA Coffee Lab, Post Falls

Best Bloody Mary

BARK, A RESCUE PUB

"Huge, a celebration and a meal at the same time!" (Krista P.); "Loaded with goodies." (Patricia B.)

2nd PLACE: 1898 Public House

3rd PLACE: Satellite Diner

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d'Alene

Best Local Brewery

NO-LI BREWHOUSE

"Atmosphere is relaxed, outside is wonderful." (Carmen A.); "Shoutout to Porch Glow!" (Christiane P.); "Yummy Amber! Fun place." (Barbara M.); I can't Li!" (Duncan A.)

2nd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co.

3rd PLACE: Whistle Punk Brewing

North Idaho's Best Local Brewery

POST FALLS BREWING CO.

"I've been a regular since they opened because they consistently craft the BEST tasting varieties! The entire staff are fabulous and fun." (Tammi B.)

Best Local Winery

ARBOR CREST WINE CELLARS

"Love all of the events and the views. The wine is spectacular!" (Karen B.); "Great wines, wine club, and wonderful concerts and food!" (Sheryl K.)

2nd PLACE: Barrister Winery

3rd PLACE: Winescape

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene Cellars

Best Craft Cocktails, Best Whiskey Bar

HOGWASH WHISKEY DEN

"Perfectly made cocktails." (Leigh H.); "Atmosphere and barkeeps." (Greg T.); "Great selection of cocktails, super fun and interesting cocktail classes." (Mary J.); "Great selection of whiskeys, knowledgeable and great food to accompany." (Krista P.); "Hands down!" (Taylor B.)

BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS

2nd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar

3rd PLACE: Cease & Desist Book Club

North Idaho's Best: The Goat Lounge, Coeur d'Alene

BEST WHISKEY BAR

2nd PLACE: Purgatory Whiskey Bar

3rd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar

North Idaho's Best: The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar, Hayden

Best Margarita

COCHINITO TAQUERIA

"Fresh and not too sweet." (Patricia B.); "Their Prickly Pear Marg is amazing!" (Christiane P.)

2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco and Bar

3rd PLACE: El Que

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene