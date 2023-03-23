TAVOLÀTA
Tavolàta's happy hour is one of those seems-too-good-to-be-true things you don't want anyone else to know about in case it is true. And it is! Daily from 4 to 6 pm, many items are offered at as much as half off the regular menu. It's a perfectly good excuse to leave work early and enjoy a satisfying assortment of small plates, scratch-made pasta dishes and even dessert, plus drink specials in a sophisticated yet welcoming setting right downtown. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar, multiple locations
3rd PLACE: Wooden City
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Café, Coeur d'Alene
Best Local Cidery
ONE TREE CIDER HOUSE
Even cider lovers who've never set foot in One Tree Cider House on Madison Street are likely to have seen their hugely popular lemon basil cider on tap somewhere else in the region. With other popular flavors like huckleberry, mimosa, cranberry and rotating seasonal brews, the cidery offers many options for fans of cider and foes of gluten alike. Their food is also worth raving about, with pizza and snacks like pulled pork nachos offering a reason to linger and sip a little longer. (SW)
2nd PLACE: Trailbreaker Cider
3rd PLACE: Liberty Ciderworks
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene Cider Company
COMMUNITY PINT
It's right there in the name. Community. I randomly discovered this place last fall, while wandering around east downtown trying to kill time ahead of a meeting at a nearby church led by a controversial, far-right former state representative. I was nervous and wanted a beer. Community Pint had that, but also so much more — friendly regulars, talkative newcomers, cute dogs and warm music. In the end, I wasn't able to get into the church, but Community Pint made the trip more than worth it. (NS)
2nd PLACE: The Viking
3rd PLACE: Manito Tap House
NORTH IDAHO: The Crown and Thistle, Coeur d'Alene
Best Appetizers, Best All-Around Bar
THE VIKING
Whether you're popping in for a drink before catching a Chiefs game, seeking somewhere to play shuffleboard or pool, or wanting to sample some delicious steak bites, the Viking has a little something for everyone. With a laid-back atmosphere, a roomy patio and snacks like bleu cheese fries and fried pickles on the menu, it's no wonder Inlander readers voted the Viking both the best place to get appetizers and their favorite all-around bar. (SW)
BEST APPETIZERS
2nd PLACE: Wooden City
3rd PLACE: Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen
North Idaho's Best: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene
BEST ALL-AROUND BAR
2nd PLACE: Logan Tavern
3rd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar
North Idaho's Best: The Crown and Thistle, Coeur d'Alene
DRY FLY DISTILLING
Dry Fly's legacy extends across the region like the spokes of a wheel. Its multiple award-winning whiskey, gin and vodka are mainstays at local restaurants and bars and on grocery store liquor shelves, along with its line of canned cocktails. The grain used to make said spirits is all sourced within 30 miles of Dry Fly's production facility, which nearly overlooks the Spokane River. In that same river, one might even spot Dry Fly founder Don Poffenroth, whose passion for fly fishing inspired the distillery's name. (CS)
2nd PLACE: 2 Loons Distillery
3rd PLACE: Up North Distillery, Post Falls
Best Casino, Best Bachelorette Party Location
NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO
If you're looking for somewhere to win big, or throw a bachelorette party, look no further than Northern Quest Resort & Casino. With a luxury spa, over a dozen restaurants and bars, and a 24/7 casino, you can find something fit for everyone in your group that will create a fun night you'll never forget. Of course, even if you're not feeling like gambling or part of the bridal party, a night at Northern Quest — with your sweetie, friends or even family — is always sure to be a memorable outing. (SSa)
BEST CASINO
2nd PLACE: Spokane Tribe Casino
3rd PLACE: Coeur d'Alene Casino
BEST BACHELORETTE PARTY LOCATION
2nd PLACE: nYne Bar & Bistro
3rd PLACE: The Globe
North Idaho's Best: Nashville North, Stateline
UPRISE BREWING CO.
While its focus is making delicious beers, from Northwest-style IPAs to bright, tart sours, Uprise has something for everyone, even those who don't even drink beer! An expansive, family-friendly taproom? Check. A large outdoor space with cornhole, picnic tables, shade and sun? Check, check, check. Food for all tastes, ages and diets (vegan/vegetarian, gluten-free and a kids' menu)? Yep! A large second-floor event space? That, too! A weekly running club for all levels? Yep, meets every Monday. It's no wonder this mid-2022 newcomer has quickly become a local favorite. (CS)
2nd PLACE: Spokanite Brewing
3rd PLACE: Common Language Brewing Co. (now closed)
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Lone Mountain Farms & Brewery, Athol
BEARDED TRIVIA
The last time Mike Duke — trivia meister for Bearded Trivia — won the Inlander's Best Trivia award it was "right before the world exploded" in 2020. "I've been joking that if I won again it would be my redemption song," Duke says. Well, consider that song sung. His trivia game started as a side-hustle to pay for day care 13 years ago. Now, Duke asks 44 questions a night for three nights a week, every week at places like Lumberbeard, YaYa and Garland Brew Werks. It means finding a mix of stumpers and head-scratchers and no-brainers. And it means truly being a host, not just an inquisitor. (DW)
2nd PLACE: nYne Bar & Bistro
3rd PLACE; Backyard Public House
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: The Crown and Thistle, Coeur d'Alene
Best Wine Bar
NECTAR WINE AND BEER
Convenient Kendall Yards location. Gorgeous view with outdoor seating in warmer months. Friendly staff. More than three dozen wines — and 16 beers — available by the glass, with even more by-the-bottle to-go. And snacks available from Nectar's neighbors. The only thing missing is you! (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar, Coeur d'Alene
3rd PLACE: LeftBank Wine Bar
MARYHILL WINERY
Part of the tasting room experience is the space itself. At Maryhill Winery's Spokane tasting room, you're getting a blend of urban sophistication and natural elements — the sunset views are priceless — including patio seating in warmer weather. Maryhill also offers numerous experiences to suit your style: bar-side tasting, table-side or, for club members, a private space to sip one of Washington's favorite award-winning wines. (CSz)
2nd PLACE: Barrister Winery
3rd PLACE: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST (tie): Coeur d'Alene Cellars; Colter's Creek, Moscow
Best Sports Bar
EPIC SPORTS BAR AT NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO
It's not hard to figure out one major advantage that EPIC has over its sports bar competitors — you can legally bet on the games you're watching there. Having some financial stake in the contests certainly adds some juice to the experience, but EPIC stood as a top-notch spot even before Northern Quest's Turf Club Sports Book opened in December 2021 (there's a Turf Club kiosk in EPIC). The centerpiece is of course the 10-foot-high, 30-foot-long LED video wall which can display an array of games at the same time (perfect for March Madness or NFL Sundays), but there's also plenty of tasty traditional bar grub and drinks. (SS)
2nd PLACE: Poole's Public House
3rd PLACE: 24 Taps Burgers & Brews
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Capone's Pub, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls
THE VOTERS SPEAK!Best Hotel Bar
THE PEACOCK ROOM LOUNGE
"The environment is great, and the decor outdoes itself. Especially for a hotel bar, cannot find anything more stunning." (Kendra D.); "Best place to people-watch while having a martini." (Meg H.); "What's not to love? Classy, elegant, fabulous martinis." (Roberta W.)
2nd PLACE: The Safari Room
3rd PLACE: Max at Mirabeau
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Whispers at the Coeur d'Alene Resort
Best Coffee Roaster
THOMAS HAMMER COFFEE ROASTERS
"They have the best blends of coffee in the INW. Their support of women-owned business and single-origin coffees is something that I drool over every year. Hats off to you!" (Kinsey H.); "Awesome coffee, locally roasted." (Gary M.)
2nd PLACE: Roast House Coffee
3rd PLACE: Indaba Coffee
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: DOMA Coffee Roasting Co., Post Falls
Best Drive-Thru Coffee, Best All-Around Coffee Shop
WAKE UP CALL
"Every time I go in, they are so nice, and their coffee is the best!" (Kathryn J.); "Quick, have enough people to work their busy shops, and coffee has a deep, rich flavor." (Gail C.); "Never had a bad service experience here! The baristas are the nicest in Spokane!" (Anna C.)
BEST DRIVE-THRU COFFEE
2nd PLACE: White Dog Coffee
3rd PLACE: Dutch Bros Coffee
BEST ALL-AROUND COFFEE SHOP
2nd PLACE: Thomas Hammer, Grand Blvd.
3rd PLACE: Indaba Coffee, Riverside Ave.
North Idaho's Best: DOMA Coffee Lab, Post Falls
Best Bloody Mary
BARK, A RESCUE PUB
"Huge, a celebration and a meal at the same time!" (Krista P.); "Loaded with goodies." (Patricia B.)
2nd PLACE: 1898 Public House
3rd PLACE: Satellite Diner
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Izzy's Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d'Alene
Best Local Brewery
NO-LI BREWHOUSE
"Atmosphere is relaxed, outside is wonderful." (Carmen A.); "Shoutout to Porch Glow!" (Christiane P.); "Yummy Amber! Fun place." (Barbara M.); I can't Li!" (Duncan A.)
2nd PLACE: Brick West Brewing Co.
3rd PLACE: Whistle Punk Brewing
North Idaho's Best Local Brewery
POST FALLS BREWING CO.
"I've been a regular since they opened because they consistently craft the BEST tasting varieties! The entire staff are fabulous and fun." (Tammi B.)
Best Local Winery
ARBOR CREST WINE CELLARS
"Love all of the events and the views. The wine is spectacular!" (Karen B.); "Great wines, wine club, and wonderful concerts and food!" (Sheryl K.)
2nd PLACE: Barrister Winery
3rd PLACE: Winescape
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Coeur d'Alene Cellars
Best Craft Cocktails, Best Whiskey Bar
HOGWASH WHISKEY DEN
"Perfectly made cocktails." (Leigh H.); "Atmosphere and barkeeps." (Greg T.); "Great selection of cocktails, super fun and interesting cocktail classes." (Mary J.); "Great selection of whiskeys, knowledgeable and great food to accompany." (Krista P.); "Hands down!" (Taylor B.)
BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS
2nd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar
3rd PLACE: Cease & Desist Book Club
North Idaho's Best: The Goat Lounge, Coeur d'Alene
BEST WHISKEY BAR
2nd PLACE: Purgatory Whiskey Bar
3rd PLACE: Durkin's Liquor Bar
North Idaho's Best: The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar, Hayden
Best Margarita
COCHINITO TAQUERIA
"Fresh and not too sweet." (Patricia B.); "Their Prickly Pear Marg is amazing!" (Christiane P.)
2nd PLACE: De Leon's Taco and Bar
3rd PLACE: El Que
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Terraza Waterfront Cafe, Coeur d'Alene