click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Anchor-turned-politician Nadine Woodward first won the mayor's office in 2019 and now our readers poll.

Best Elected Official

NADINE WOODWARD, SPOKANE MAYOR

Former KXLY news anchor Nadine Woodward took the mayoral office without a lot of experience. But COVID had a way of leveling the playing field — no one had experience with such a pandemic. And so in her first year of office, she managed to show both agility — housing homeless people in the downtown library and Arena when distancing restrictions demanded more shelter — while being praised for her collaboration with a more liberal City Council. (DW)

2nd PLACE: Breean Beggs, Spokane City Council president; 3rd PLACE: Marcus Riccelli, WA state representative; Betsy Wilkerson, Spokane City Council (tie); NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Steve Widmyer, Coeur d'Alene mayor

Best Radio or DJ Team

DAVE, KEN & MOLLY, KZZU

If there's one constant in this world, it's change. And times change. Those who remember the "old" days of radio will recall far fewer female voices in morning drive-time radio. Dave Sposito and Ken Hopkins were formerly known as "The Breakfast Boys" under KZZU's previous "93 Zoo FM" tag. When Molly Allen came aboard, more than just the moniker changed. The trio has been entertaining and quizzing people for years. And there's no doubt that's one thing that likely won't change. (SAL)

2nd PLACE: Jay & Kevin, Coyote Country; 3rd PLACE: Gary Allen, KHTQ

Best TV Anchorperson

STEPHANIE VIGIL, KHQ

If 2020 as a year didn't "count" because of the pandemic, we'd understand. But that wouldn't change anything about this category. Stephanie Vigil took first place last year as well. And the respective 2nd and 3rd place slots went to her fellow KHQ colleagues Kalae Chock and Sean Owsley. Long story short: TV viewers like constant, trusted, reliable faces and voices. And that's what Vigil and her KHQ colleagues provide to Inlander voters. (SAL)

2nd PLACE: Kalae Chock, KHQ; 3rd PLACE: Sean Owsley, KHQ

Young Kwak photo Dennis Patchin switched teams, leaving KXLY for KHQ.

Best TV Sportscaster

DENNIS PATCHIN, KHQ

No, you're not reading that wrong — Dennis Patchin is with KHQ. The longtime KXLY sports anchor made the switch to KHQ and its SWX sports brand last year (another change of 2020). As local institutions go, Patchin is one for those who follow and love Inland Northwest sports. And that makes sense. He's been broadcasting and reporting on sports in the region since 1984. (SAL)

2nd PLACE: Keith Osso, KXLY; 3rd PLACE: Brenna Greene, KREM

Best TV Weather Person

TOM SHERRY, KREM

Let us count the ways Tom Sherry is not like Phil Connors in Groundhog Day: We presume he's never driven off a cliff with a groundhog. Nor punched anyone named Ned Ryerson. And the ways he is like Phil Connors: Sherry is a beloved TV weatherman and someone who gets used to the same thing over and over. In this case, it's this award. Sherry has won this category for an impressive 26 straight years. (SAL)

2nd PLACE: Leslie Lowe, KHQ; 3rd PLACE: Kris Crocker, KXLY

Best Real Estate Agent

SHERI TILTON, REMAX OF SPOKANE

"Go the extra mile" is Sheri Tilton's motto, and that's exactly what she does. With a background in homebuilding and excavation, Tilton knows what to look for when helping her clients find their dream home. A lifelong horse lover, Tilton also specializes in equestrian properties. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Teresa and Ken Dodge, Prime Real Estate Group, CdA; 3rd PLACE: Kelly Hewson, Keller Williams Realty.