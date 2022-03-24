Best Organic/Natural Foods
HUCKLEBERRY'S NATURAL MARKET
When it comes to natural and organic foods, Huckleberry's is a tried-and-true favorite. Recognized as Spokane's first natural supermarket, the full-service grocer also includes an organic juice bar, olive bar, locally curated bakery, scratch-made bistro fare, artisan sushi, local and regional produce and a specialty floral department. Friendly and knowledgeable staff help guide you, whether you're just grabbing lunch to go or staying to meet up with friends. (LB)
2nd PLACE: Pilgrim's Market, Coeur d'Alene
3rd PLACE: Main Market Co-op
Best International Market
BEST ASIAN MARKET
Forget "Best International Market," Best Asian Market may be one of my favorite places in Spokane, period. The sheer crackling variety of possibilities — chicken feet and duck eggs; oyster mushrooms and pickled mustard greens; tiny Thai peppers and long stalks of lemongrass; kimchi and dashi; soba and udon and ramen galore — makes me grin typing this. Pick up some silky soft tofu for Sundubu-jjigae. Some gochujang paste for bibimbap. Some Nori for sushi rolls. And never, ever, ever leave without at least a few cans of coconut milk and Thai curry paste. Come in with a recipe. But leave with at least one food you've never tried — or even seen — before, and expand your palette beyond Safeway and Trader Joe's. (DW)
2nd PLACE: Asian World Food Market
3rd PLACE: De Leon Foods
Best Pet Supplies
PRAIRIE DOG PET MERCANTILE
If you need more proof of pet paw-rents' appreciation for Prairie Dog, consider the recent Kendall Yards location's move and expansion from a cramped corner spot to its new home inside a brand-new building that's three times the size of its old store. All because business is booming! The locally owned pet boutique — which stocks high-quality food, treats, toys, bedding and much more — also continues to serve customers at its original, upper South Hill location. (CS)
2nd PLACE: The Yuppy Puppy
3rd PLACE: Northwest Seed & Pet
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: GoodDog Pet Supplies Plus, Coeur d'Alene
Best Wine Shop
VINO, A WINE SHOP
Whether you're an experienced wine lover or a wine novice, Vino has the grapes you (and the rest of our readers) are looking for! This shop offers a wide selection of local, regional and international wines — including the newest winery releases — and wine-related gifts. Vino also offers regular tastings and a wine of the month club for those looking to perfect their palate. (LB)
2nd PLACE: Nectar Wine and Beer
3rd PLACE: Bottles
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Pilgrim's Market, Coeur d'Alene
Best Local Cannabis Brand
BLUE ROOTS
There are a lot of cannabis brands out there in the quickly growing legal weed market, and Eastern Washington is no stranger to them. While some brands pride themselves on storefronts or name recognition, Blue Roots, founded in 2013, prides itself on small batch, artisanal weed grown in its Airway Heights facility. The company says it's all about quality over quantity. (QW)
2nd PLACE: Phat Panda
3rd PLACE: Fifty Fold Industries
Best Men's Clothes
NORDSTROM
At risk of stereotyping, a lot of men like to keep their shopping simple. Not their fashion, mind you, but the actual act of shopping. Nordstrom is our readers' favorite spot for men's clothes, and it's because you can find exactly what you need from head to toe, whether you want to dress up or keep it casual, all in one spot. (DN)
2nd PLACE: Anderson and Co.
3rd PLACE: Kingsley & Scout
Best Antique/Vintage Shop
Best Vintage Clothing Boutique
BOULEVARD MERCANTILE
Step through the doors of Boulevard Mercantile, and expect to have your expectations dashed, in the best way. Because you never know what you'll find there on any given day, from home decor pieces to clothing to furniture, all handpicked by its experienced team of local vendors. That's really the best thing about a trip to Boulevard — you'll almost always find that one-of-a-kind "something" you can't leave without. (CS)
BEST ANTIQUE/VINTAGE SHOP
2nd PLACE: Tossed & Found
3rd PLACE: Blue Cat Vintage
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Rebel Junk, Coeur d'Alene
BEST VINTAGE CLOTHING BOUTIQUE
2nd PLACE: Veda Lux
3rd PLACE: Fringe & Fray
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Marmalade Underground, Coeur d'Alene
Best Farmers Market
KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET
The Inlander staff is spoiled having the Kendall Yards Night Market come to life Wednesdays for much of the sunny part of the year. The combination of local produce, artisan crafts, food trucks, live entertainment and more makes it a lively spot to spend an hour or two hobnobbing with friends and strangers alike, and it's a fine showcase for the businesses in the neighborhood all year. (DN)
2nd PLACE: South Perry Farmers Market
3rd PLACE: Liberty Lake Farmers Market
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Downtown Farmers Market, Coeur d'Alene
Best New Car Dealership
LARRY H. MILLER SPOKANE
Given the multiple outlets of Larry H. Miller's car empire in downtown Spokane, we're going to take our readers' votes as a collective recommendation that whether you're looking for a Toyota, Honda or Lexus, the nice folks at the Larry H. shops know how to treat prospective new car owners right. And given how tricky it is to get a used car these days for much less than a new one, why not treat yourself to that fresh new-car smell? (DN)
2nd PLACE: Wendle Motors
3rd PLACE: Subaru of Spokane
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Parker Automotive Group, Coeur d'Alene
Best Women's Boutique
AUDREY'S BOUTIQUE
Audrey's is the spot for unique and stylish women's wear. Audrey's provides casual, work and formal looks, plus resort wear and swimsuits available in-store all year round, making it a go-to for any and all clothing needs. The boutique also specializes in clothes for the post-mastectomy woman and offers custom bra fittings to all. Audrey's has been dedicated to serving customers in the Spokane area for more than 25 years. (MP)
2nd PLACE: Jema Lane Boutique
3rd PLACE: Lolo
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Marmalade, Coeur d'Alene
Best Boat Dealer
TRUDEAU'S MARINA
Now in its third generation of family ownership, Trudeau's Marina sells new and pre-owned boats from the most respected names in the business, including Sea Ray, Bayliner and Boston Whaler. Trudeau's manages the elusive balancing act of pairing competitive pricing with top-notch customer service. And if you suddenly realize that your new boat needs a trailer to haul it, don't worry. Trudeau's has got you covered there too. (EJI)
2nd PLACE (tie): Mark's Marine, Hayden Hagadone Marine Group, Coeur d'Alene
Best Used Car Lot
JENNIFER'S AUTO SALES & SERVICE
Since 1998, Jennifer's Auto Sales and Service has been putting local drivers behind the wheel of fully serviced used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. Although they have plenty of stock on their lot, you can also ask them to search for a particular make and model. Plus, buyers have the confidence of knowing that Jennifer's is AAA approved, NAPA certified and recognized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. (EJI)
2nd PLACE: CAL Cars
3rd PLACE (tie): UGM Motors; TK Auto Sales
Best Veterinary Clinic
GARLAND ANIMAL CLINIC
"Their love of our fur family shows in everything they do." (Cheri M.); "Caring, efficient, and a great space." (Neal S.)
2nd PLACE: Hunter Veterinary Clinic
3rd PLACE: Indian Trail Animal Hospital
North Idaho's Best: Hayden Pet Medical Center, Prairie Animal Hospital, Coeur d'Alene (tie)
Best Hotel
THE HISTORIC DAVENPORT HOTEL
"World class in every aspect. Spokane is fortunate, indeed." (John D.); "Love the history!" (Jenna H.); "Iconic." (Lori Y.); "Amazing history and fun scavenger hunts." (Marisol R.)
2nd PLACE: The Davenport Grand Hotel
3rd PLACE: Northern Quest Resort Hotel
North Idaho's Best: The Coeur d'Alene Resort
Best Florist
LIBERTY PARK FLORIST
"It's local... beautiful selection of flowers." (Angela J.); "Friendly and informed staff." (Leslie S.); "Because they are the best!" (Richard B.)
2nd PLACE: Appleway Florist
3rd PLACE: Anthesis Co.
North Idaho's Best: Duncan's Florist Shop, Hayden
Best Retail Cannabis Shop
Best Cannabis Edibles Selection
Best Cbd Selection
CINDER
"Always helpful, clean, friendly and knowledgeable. Plus some of the best deals in town!" (Matthew C.); "Awesome selection of edibles from THC, to 1:1, to just CBD. Something for every edible consumer." (Desiree A.); "Always super knowledgeable budtenders, the atmosphere is so welcoming, and I never feel rushed. They always have the best selections." (Jacob Z.)
BEST RETAIL CANNABIS SHOP
2nd Place: Apex Cannabis
3rd Place: The Green Nugget
BEST CANNABIS EDIBLES SELECTION
2nd Place: Apex Cannabis
3rd Place: Lucky Leaf Co.
BEST CBD SELECTION
2nd Place: Bath By Bex
3rd Place: Apex Cannabis
Best Local Grocery Store
MY FRESH BASKET
"Wonderful combo of local and other grocery items." (Nancy S.); "Great customer service!" (Lori Y.); "It's actually fun to grocery shop there." (Cindy J.); "They have it all!" (Karen U.)
2nd PLACE: Yoke's, Indian Trail
3rd PLACE: Rosauers, Five Mile
North Idaho's Best Local Grocery Store
PILGRIM'S MARKET, COEUR D'ALENE
"It has that awesome hometown feel!" (Samantha H.); "They offer lots of local, organic varieties. They grow their own produce, and the staff is friendly. The whole store has a great vibe to it." (Eryn C.); "Locally owned!" (Mandy R.)
Best Jewelry
JEWELRY DESIGN CENTER
"Love their selection and love the Toone family!" (Robyn G.); "They take very good care of their customers, and their jewelry is always high-quality. Every time I have purchased something there it has been a very successful gift to my wife." (Lee B.); "Repairs also done. Very trustworthy." (Terri B.)
2nd PLACE: Pounder's Jewelry
3rd PLACE: Tracy Jewelers
North Idaho's Best: Clark's Diamond Jewelers, Coeur d'Alene
Best Gifts
Best Coffee Shop, Single Location
ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS
"So much awesome stuff! Best shop to go to without a plan to get a gift." (Neal S.); "Great staff, my favorite coffee and very cool vibe." (Holly M.); "The best. For decades. Even since the 4Seasons days." (Matthew D.)
BEST GIFTS
2nd PLACE: Boo Radley's
3rd PLACE: Simply Northwest
North Idaho's Best: Mix It Up, Coeur d'Alene
BEST COFFEE SHOP, SINGLE LOCATION
2nd PLACE: First Avenue Coffee
3rd PLACE: Revel 77
North Idaho's Best: Vault Coffee, Coeur d'Alene