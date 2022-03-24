Best Organic/Natural Foods

HUCKLEBERRY'S NATURAL MARKET

When it comes to natural and organic foods, Huckleberry's is a tried-and-true favorite. Recognized as Spokane's first natural supermarket, the full-service grocer also includes an organic juice bar, olive bar, locally curated bakery, scratch-made bistro fare, artisan sushi, local and regional produce and a specialty floral department. Friendly and knowledgeable staff help guide you, whether you're just grabbing lunch to go or staying to meet up with friends. (LB)

2nd PLACE: Pilgrim's Market, Coeur d'Alene

3rd PLACE: Main Market Co-op

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Add some fresh flavors to your life at Best Asian Market.

Best International Market

BEST ASIAN MARKET

Forget "Best International Market," Best Asian Market may be one of my favorite places in Spokane, period. The sheer crackling variety of possibilities — chicken feet and duck eggs; oyster mushrooms and pickled mustard greens; tiny Thai peppers and long stalks of lemongrass; kimchi and dashi; soba and udon and ramen galore — makes me grin typing this. Pick up some silky soft tofu for Sundubu-jjigae. Some gochujang paste for bibimbap. Some Nori for sushi rolls. And never, ever, ever leave without at least a few cans of coconut milk and Thai curry paste. Come in with a recipe. But leave with at least one food you've never tried — or even seen — before, and expand your palette beyond Safeway and Trader Joe's. (DW)

2nd PLACE: Asian World Food Market

3rd PLACE: De Leon Foods

Best Pet Supplies

PRAIRIE DOG PET MERCANTILE

If you need more proof of pet paw-rents' appreciation for Prairie Dog, consider the recent Kendall Yards location's move and expansion from a cramped corner spot to its new home inside a brand-new building that's three times the size of its old store. All because business is booming! The locally owned pet boutique — which stocks high-quality food, treats, toys, bedding and much more — also continues to serve customers at its original, upper South Hill location. (CS)

2nd PLACE: The Yuppy Puppy

3rd PLACE: Northwest Seed & Pet

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: GoodDog Pet Supplies Plus, Coeur d'Alene

Best Wine Shop

VINO, A WINE SHOP

Whether you're an experienced wine lover or a wine novice, Vino has the grapes you (and the rest of our readers) are looking for! This shop offers a wide selection of local, regional and international wines — including the newest winery releases — and wine-related gifts. Vino also offers regular tastings and a wine of the month club for those looking to perfect their palate. (LB)

2nd PLACE: Nectar Wine and Beer

3rd PLACE: Bottles

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Pilgrim's Market, Coeur d'Alene

Best Local Cannabis Brand

BLUE ROOTS

There are a lot of cannabis brands out there in the quickly growing legal weed market, and Eastern Washington is no stranger to them. While some brands pride themselves on storefronts or name recognition, Blue Roots, founded in 2013, prides itself on small batch, artisanal weed grown in its Airway Heights facility. The company says it's all about quality over quantity. (QW)

2nd PLACE: Phat Panda

3rd PLACE: Fifty Fold Industries

Best Men's Clothes

NORDSTROM

At risk of stereotyping, a lot of men like to keep their shopping simple. Not their fashion, mind you, but the actual act of shopping. Nordstrom is our readers' favorite spot for men's clothes, and it's because you can find exactly what you need from head to toe, whether you want to dress up or keep it casual, all in one spot. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Anderson and Co.

3rd PLACE: Kingsley & Scout

Best Antique/Vintage Shop

Best Vintage Clothing Boutique

BOULEVARD MERCANTILE

Step through the doors of Boulevard Mercantile, and expect to have your expectations dashed, in the best way. Because you never know what you'll find there on any given day, from home decor pieces to clothing to furniture, all handpicked by its experienced team of local vendors. That's really the best thing about a trip to Boulevard — you'll almost always find that one-of-a-kind "something" you can't leave without. (CS)

BEST ANTIQUE/VINTAGE SHOP

2nd PLACE: Tossed & Found

3rd PLACE: Blue Cat Vintage

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Rebel Junk, Coeur d'Alene

BEST VINTAGE CLOTHING BOUTIQUE

2nd PLACE: Veda Lux

3rd PLACE: Fringe & Fray

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Marmalade Underground, Coeur d'Alene

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Midweek is prime time at the Kendall Yards Night Market.

Best Farmers Market

KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET

The Inlander staff is spoiled having the Kendall Yards Night Market come to life Wednesdays for much of the sunny part of the year. The combination of local produce, artisan crafts, food trucks, live entertainment and more makes it a lively spot to spend an hour or two hobnobbing with friends and strangers alike, and it's a fine showcase for the businesses in the neighborhood all year. (DN)

2nd PLACE: South Perry Farmers Market

3rd PLACE: Liberty Lake Farmers Market

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Downtown Farmers Market, Coeur d'Alene

Best New Car Dealership

LARRY H. MILLER SPOKANE

Given the multiple outlets of Larry H. Miller's car empire in downtown Spokane, we're going to take our readers' votes as a collective recommendation that whether you're looking for a Toyota, Honda or Lexus, the nice folks at the Larry H. shops know how to treat prospective new car owners right. And given how tricky it is to get a used car these days for much less than a new one, why not treat yourself to that fresh new-car smell? (DN)

2nd PLACE: Wendle Motors

3rd PLACE: Subaru of Spokane

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Parker Automotive Group, Coeur d'Alene

click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo Audrey's is for everyone.

Best Women's Boutique

AUDREY'S BOUTIQUE

Audrey's is the spot for unique and stylish women's wear. Audrey's provides casual, work and formal looks, plus resort wear and swimsuits available in-store all year round, making it a go-to for any and all clothing needs. The boutique also specializes in clothes for the post-mastectomy woman and offers custom bra fittings to all. Audrey's has been dedicated to serving customers in the Spokane area for more than 25 years. (MP)

2nd PLACE: Jema Lane Boutique

3rd PLACE: Lolo

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Marmalade, Coeur d'Alene

Best Boat Dealer

TRUDEAU'S MARINA

Now in its third generation of family ownership, Trudeau's Marina sells new and pre-owned boats from the most respected names in the business, including Sea Ray, Bayliner and Boston Whaler. Trudeau's manages the elusive balancing act of pairing competitive pricing with top-notch customer service. And if you suddenly realize that your new boat needs a trailer to haul it, don't worry. Trudeau's has got you covered there too. (EJI)

2nd PLACE (tie): Mark's Marine, Hayden Hagadone Marine Group, Coeur d'Alene

Best Used Car Lot

JENNIFER'S AUTO SALES & SERVICE

Since 1998, Jennifer's Auto Sales and Service has been putting local drivers behind the wheel of fully serviced used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. Although they have plenty of stock on their lot, you can also ask them to search for a particular make and model. Plus, buyers have the confidence of knowing that Jennifer's is AAA approved, NAPA certified and recognized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. (EJI)

2nd PLACE: CAL Cars

3rd PLACE (tie): UGM Motors; TK Auto Sales

Best Veterinary Clinic

GARLAND ANIMAL CLINIC

"Their love of our fur family shows in everything they do." (Cheri M.); "Caring, efficient, and a great space." (Neal S.)

2nd PLACE: Hunter Veterinary Clinic

3rd PLACE: Indian Trail Animal Hospital

North Idaho's Best: Hayden Pet Medical Center, Prairie Animal Hospital, Coeur d'Alene (tie)

Best Hotel

THE HISTORIC DAVENPORT HOTEL

"World class in every aspect. Spokane is fortunate, indeed." (John D.); "Love the history!" (Jenna H.); "Iconic." (Lori Y.); "Amazing history and fun scavenger hunts." (Marisol R.)

2nd PLACE: The Davenport Grand Hotel

3rd PLACE: Northern Quest Resort Hotel

North Idaho's Best: The Coeur d'Alene Resort

Best Florist

LIBERTY PARK FLORIST

"It's local... beautiful selection of flowers." (Angela J.); "Friendly and informed staff." (Leslie S.); "Because they are the best!" (Richard B.)

2nd PLACE: Appleway Florist

3rd PLACE: Anthesis Co.

North Idaho's Best: Duncan's Florist Shop, Hayden

Best Retail Cannabis Shop

Best Cannabis Edibles Selection

Best Cbd Selection

CINDER

"Always helpful, clean, friendly and knowledgeable. Plus some of the best deals in town!" (Matthew C.); "Awesome selection of edibles from THC, to 1:1, to just CBD. Something for every edible consumer." (Desiree A.); "Always super knowledgeable budtenders, the atmosphere is so welcoming, and I never feel rushed. They always have the best selections." (Jacob Z.)

BEST RETAIL CANNABIS SHOP

2nd Place: Apex Cannabis

3rd Place: The Green Nugget

BEST CANNABIS EDIBLES SELECTION

2nd Place: Apex Cannabis

3rd Place: Lucky Leaf Co.

BEST CBD SELECTION

2nd Place: Bath By Bex

3rd Place: Apex Cannabis

Best Local Grocery Store

MY FRESH BASKET

"Wonderful combo of local and other grocery items." (Nancy S.); "Great customer service!" (Lori Y.); "It's actually fun to grocery shop there." (Cindy J.); "They have it all!" (Karen U.)

2nd PLACE: Yoke's, Indian Trail

3rd PLACE: Rosauers, Five Mile

North Idaho's Best Local Grocery Store

PILGRIM'S MARKET, COEUR D'ALENE

"It has that awesome hometown feel!" (Samantha H.); "They offer lots of local, organic varieties. They grow their own produce, and the staff is friendly. The whole store has a great vibe to it." (Eryn C.); "Locally owned!" (Mandy R.)

Best Jewelry

JEWELRY DESIGN CENTER

"Love their selection and love the Toone family!" (Robyn G.); "They take very good care of their customers, and their jewelry is always high-quality. Every time I have purchased something there it has been a very successful gift to my wife." (Lee B.); "Repairs also done. Very trustworthy." (Terri B.)

2nd PLACE: Pounder's Jewelry

3rd PLACE: Tracy Jewelers

North Idaho's Best: Clark's Diamond Jewelers, Coeur d'Alene

Best Gifts

Best Coffee Shop, Single Location

ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS

"So much awesome stuff! Best shop to go to without a plan to get a gift." (Neal S.); "Great staff, my favorite coffee and very cool vibe." (Holly M.); "The best. For decades. Even since the 4Seasons days." (Matthew D.)

BEST GIFTS

2nd PLACE: Boo Radley's

3rd PLACE: Simply Northwest

North Idaho's Best: Mix It Up, Coeur d'Alene

BEST COFFEE SHOP, SINGLE LOCATION

2nd PLACE: First Avenue Coffee

3rd PLACE: Revel 77

North Idaho's Best: Vault Coffee, Coeur d'Alene