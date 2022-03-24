Best Dog Park
SOUTH HILL DOG PARK
The South Hill Dog Park might win this category in the future, but it won't be the same spot our readers have long loved for its wide-open spaces and shady spots, making it an ideal playground for ol' Fido. A new middle school is coming, and while that entails construction on the 15-acre site, the city is researching a new location for a South Hill off-leash park, so the dogs will have their day in the sun again. (DN)
2nd PLACE: SpokAnimal Dog Park at High Bridge
3rd PLACE:Valley Mission Dog Park
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Stateline Dog Park
DOWNRIVER DISC GOLF COURSE
The Downriver Disc Golf Course might be daunting for beginners. The diverse terrain makes for a challenging round for sure, but it's pretty tough to beat the scene, between the towering trees and killer Spokane River views. (DN)
2nd PLACE: Camp Sekani Jamboree
3rd PLACE: High Bridge Disc Golf Course
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Corbin Park Disc Golf Course, Post Falls
Best Outdoor Rec Supplies
REI
Look, when it comes to grabbing high-quality outdoor gear, everybody knows where to go: corner of Boone and Monroe. You can't miss the big red brick building. Summiting Mount Rainier? Kicking back in front of a campfire? Looking for a new pair of pants for the office? This place has everything. Plus, take advantage of REI's regular outdoors classes (currently all digital) and its regular members-only garage sales. (QW)
2nd PLACE: Rambleraven Gear Trader
3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Tri-State Outfitters, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow
Best Place to Ski
SCHWEITZER
Incredible views, tons of terrain, fun tree skiing and all the extra amenities one could ask for an apres-ski experience — it's no wonder our readers love to head to the mountain above Sandpoint for a ski day or weekend. There are hills for all levels, so everyone in the family can get in on the fun. (DN)
2nd PLACE: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park
3rd PLACE (tie): Silver Mountain Resort, 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort
Best Place to Snowboard
MT. SPOKANE SKI & SNOWBOARD PARK
The terrain park at Mt. Spokane makes it a perennial favorite among Inlander-reading snowboarders. As the snow flies and accumulates over winter, the jumps, rails and other features come together to make boarding a blast. And if you're just into riding through fluffy new powder elsewhere on the mountain, this mountain has plenty of room to play. (DN)
2nd PLACE: Schweitzer
3rd PLACE: 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort
Best Snow Sports Shop
SHRED
If you're looking for new snow gear to tear up Mount Spokane or any of the numerous snow havens in the Inland Northwest, go with the action verbs, like Shred in North Spokane. Not only is Shred considered the best snow sport shop by Inlander readers, it's also got the hookup on skating, biking and wakeboarding gear. Find them on north Division and let the shred continue year round. (QW)
2nd PLACE: The Sports Creel
3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Tri-State Outfitters, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow
Best Lake for Recreation
LAKE COEUR D'ALENE
"So many options from fishing to skiing... exploring the St. Joe and Coeur d'Alene rivers including the chain lakes!" (Richard B.); "Big and beautiful!" (Jamie A.)
2nd PLACE: Priest Lake
3rd PLACE: Lake Pend Oreille
Best Golf Course
DOWNRIVER GOLF COURSE
"For decades, it has remained in top shape and relatively unchanged. The maintenance crew deserves a lot of credit for its always-impressive appearance." (John D.)
2nd PLACE: Kalispel Golf and Country Club
3rd PLACE: Indian Canyon Golf Course
North Idaho's Best Golf Course
CIRCLING RAVEN GOLF CLUB, WORLEY
"Pretty, quiet, wide open. Challenging at times." (Taylor V.)
Best Bike Shop
NORTH DIVISION BICYCLE
"Super nice owners, great bike shop, and they actively support the local biking community." (Travis R.); "Incredible customer service and awesome black cat named MOTO who stalks you as you shop." (Trish A.); "Locally owned, and just has a cool vibe." (William M.)
2nd PLACE: The Bike Hub
3rd PLACE: Wheel Sport Bicycles
North Idaho's Best: Two Wheeler & Ski Dealer, Hayden, Vertical Earth, Coeur d'Alene (tie)
Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Visitors
Best Place for a First Date
Best Family-Friendly Attraction
RIVERFRONT PARK
"Love the new remodels and the new Pavilion!" (Matthew D.); "So much to see and do and learn, without having to spend money." (Holly M.);
BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWN VISITORS
2nd PLACE: Manito Park
3rd PLACE: Bowl & Pitcher, Riverside State Park
North Idaho's Best: Downtown Coeur d'Alene
BEST PLACE FOR A FIRST DATE
2nd PLACE: Manito Park
3rd PLACE: Wooden City Spokane
North Idaho's Best: Tubbs Hill, Coeur d'Alene
BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION
2nd PLACE: Wonderland Family Fun Center
3rd PLACE: Silverwood Theme Park, Athol