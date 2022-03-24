Best Dog Park

SOUTH HILL DOG PARK

The South Hill Dog Park might win this category in the future, but it won't be the same spot our readers have long loved for its wide-open spaces and shady spots, making it an ideal playground for ol' Fido. A new middle school is coming, and while that entails construction on the 15-acre site, the city is researching a new location for a South Hill off-leash park, so the dogs will have their day in the sun again. (DN)

2nd PLACE: SpokAnimal Dog Park at High Bridge

3rd PLACE:Valley Mission Dog Park

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Stateline Dog Park

The Downriver Disc Golf Course might be daunting for beginners. The diverse terrain makes for a challenging round for sure, but it's pretty tough to beat the scene, between the towering trees and killer Spokane River views. (DN)



2nd PLACE: Camp Sekani Jamboree

3rd PLACE: High Bridge Disc Golf Course

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Corbin Park Disc Golf Course, Post Falls

Best Outdoor Rec Supplies

REI

Look, when it comes to grabbing high-quality outdoor gear, everybody knows where to go: corner of Boone and Monroe. You can't miss the big red brick building. Summiting Mount Rainier? Kicking back in front of a campfire? Looking for a new pair of pants for the office? This place has everything. Plus, take advantage of REI's regular outdoors classes (currently all digital) and its regular members-only garage sales. (QW)

2nd PLACE: Rambleraven Gear Trader

3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Tri-State Outfitters, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow

Best Place to Ski

SCHWEITZER

Incredible views, tons of terrain, fun tree skiing and all the extra amenities one could ask for an apres-ski experience — it's no wonder our readers love to head to the mountain above Sandpoint for a ski day or weekend. There are hills for all levels, so everyone in the family can get in on the fun. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

3rd PLACE (tie): Silver Mountain Resort, 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort

Best Place to Snowboard

MT. SPOKANE SKI & SNOWBOARD PARK

The terrain park at Mt. Spokane makes it a perennial favorite among Inlander-reading snowboarders. As the snow flies and accumulates over winter, the jumps, rails and other features come together to make boarding a blast. And if you're just into riding through fluffy new powder elsewhere on the mountain, this mountain has plenty of room to play. (DN)

2nd PLACE: Schweitzer

3rd PLACE: 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort

Best Snow Sports Shop

SHRED

If you're looking for new snow gear to tear up Mount Spokane or any of the numerous snow havens in the Inland Northwest, go with the action verbs, like Shred in North Spokane. Not only is Shred considered the best snow sport shop by Inlander readers, it's also got the hookup on skating, biking and wakeboarding gear. Find them on north Division and let the shred continue year round. (QW)

2nd PLACE: The Sports Creel

3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Tri-State Outfitters, Coeur d'Alene and Moscow

Best Lake for Recreation

LAKE COEUR D'ALENE

"So many options from fishing to skiing... exploring the St. Joe and Coeur d'Alene rivers including the chain lakes!" (Richard B.); "Big and beautiful!" (Jamie A.)

2nd PLACE: Priest Lake

3rd PLACE: Lake Pend Oreille

Best Golf Course

DOWNRIVER GOLF COURSE

"For decades, it has remained in top shape and relatively unchanged. The maintenance crew deserves a lot of credit for its always-impressive appearance." (John D.)

2nd PLACE: Kalispel Golf and Country Club

3rd PLACE: Indian Canyon Golf Course

North Idaho's Best Golf Course

CIRCLING RAVEN GOLF CLUB, WORLEY

"Pretty, quiet, wide open. Challenging at times." (Taylor V.)

Best Bike Shop

NORTH DIVISION BICYCLE

"Super nice owners, great bike shop, and they actively support the local biking community." (Travis R.); "Incredible customer service and awesome black cat named MOTO who stalks you as you shop." (Trish A.); "Locally owned, and just has a cool vibe." (William M.)

2nd PLACE: The Bike Hub

3rd PLACE: Wheel Sport Bicycles

North Idaho's Best: Two Wheeler & Ski Dealer, Hayden, Vertical Earth, Coeur d'Alene (tie)

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Visitors

Best Place for a First Date

Best Family-Friendly Attraction

RIVERFRONT PARK

"Love the new remodels and the new Pavilion!" (Matthew D.); "So much to see and do and learn, without having to spend money." (Holly M.);

BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWN VISITORS

2nd PLACE: Manito Park

3rd PLACE: Bowl & Pitcher, Riverside State Park

North Idaho's Best: Downtown Coeur d'Alene

BEST PLACE FOR A FIRST DATE

2nd PLACE: Manito Park

3rd PLACE: Wooden City Spokane

North Idaho's Best: Tubbs Hill, Coeur d'Alene

BEST FAMILY-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION

2nd PLACE: Wonderland Family Fun Center

3rd PLACE: Silverwood Theme Park, Athol