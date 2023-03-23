Best Place to Snowboard
MT. SPOKANE SKI & SNOWBOARD PARK
With four separate terrain parks — two for beginners and two advanced parks snaking their way down the entire length of the backside of the mountain — Mt. Spokane is a paradise for snowboarders of all levels. Proximity to Spokane, just an hour drive from downtown, makes Mt. Spokane the most convenient mountain for many riders around the Inland Northwest. Sunset doesn't mark the end of the day at Mt. Spokane, either, which illuminates 16 runs every Wednesday through Saturday. (WM)
2nd PLACE: 49 Degrees North
3rd PLACE: Schweitzer
THE BIKE HUB
When I got in a car accident earlier this year — my fault for driving — I returned home to find that my primary mode of transportation had a flat tire. But I didn't despair. I picked up my bike and lugged it back to the place where I bought it — the place where I've purchased most of my bicycles (and bike lights and water bottles) over my years in Spokane — the Bike Hub. They popped on a new tire within minutes. The location isn't only convenient, the amount of free not-gonna-charge-you labor their staff has given me over the years has earned my undying loyalty. (DW)
2nd PLACE: North Division Bicycle
3rd PLACE: Wheel Sport
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST (tie): CDA Bike Co., Vertical Earth
DOWNRIVER
The Professional Disc Golf Association describes this course as "one of the toughest" in Washington. The 6,705-foot-long course has 18 holes, soaring ponderosa pines and great views of the Spokane River. Be careful — the river is also known to claim haphazardly thrown discs. But it's all part of the challenge that makes this such a fun spot for disc enthusiasts. (NS)
2nd PLACE: Camp Sekani
3rd PLACE: High Bridge Park
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Corbin Park, Post Falls
49 DEGREES NORTH
A year after an expansion added five runs and a high-speed chairlift to the resort on Chewelah and Angel Peaks, the bigger and better version of 49 Degrees North has made an impression on Inland Northwest skiers. Located 60 miles north of Spokane, 49 Degrees North strikes a balance between quality and value. With 86 runs across 2,325 skiable acres, the resort is one of the largest in the Northwest. Its location halfway to Canada receives a hefty average of 301 inches of snow each winter. (WM)
2nd PLACE: Schweitzer
3rd PLACE: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park
Best Snow Sports Shop
SHRED
Formally known as Sports Outlet, Shred offers a wide selection of outdoors and sporting equipment. As this winter comes to an end, Shred is the perfect shop to hit to repair your equipment after the season's wear and tear, plus is a great place to pick up some new gear for your upcoming adventures. (SSa)
2nd PLACE: Sports Creel
3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Ski Shack, Hayden
THE VOTERS SPEAK!Best Athlete
DREW TIMME, GU
"He's Drew freakin' Timme!" (Patricia C.); "Great athlete, fun to watch, great guy on and off the court. Good representation of Spokane." (Jyl G.); "Team player!" (Hazel M.); "Because it's Timme Time!" (Grace S.)
2nd PLACE: Anton Watson, GU
3rd PLACE: Rasir Bolton, GU
Best Dog Park
UNOFFICIAL SOUTH HILL DOG PARK
"Location and space!" (Jillian A.); "Dogs and people are friendly!" (S.S.); "As long as they don't get rid of it..." (Nathan L.)
2nd PLACE: SpokAnimal Dog Park at High Bridge
3rd PLACE: Valley Mission Dog Park
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: McEuen Park Dog Park, Coeur d'Alene
Best Golf Course
INDIAN CANYON
"If I could only play one course for the rest of my life, it would be the Canyon — as long as I had a good supply of balls!" (Roberta W.); "Great layout, friendly staff, and I love the grass driving range." (Patrick P.); "Great historic golf course." (Bill A.)
2nd PLACE: Kalispel Golf & Country Club
3rd PLACE: Downriver Golf Course
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: (tie) Circling Raven, The Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course
Best Playground
ICE AGE FLOODS PLAYGROUND, RIVERFRONT
"Lots of fun stuff for kids of all ages. Massive leap up from previous playgrounds." (Sheila B.); "Grandkids love to go!" (Elizabeth G.); "Fabulous and educational." (Joyce R.)
2nd PLACE: Providence Playscape, Riverfront Park
3rd PLACE: Manito Park playgrounds
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: McEuen Park, Coeur d'Alene
Best Outdoor Rec Supplies
REI
"Because they are a co-op! REI offers group outings, rental gear, excellent quality and diversity of gear for purchase as well. As a co-op, members receive dividends." (Lynda W.); "They have so many great items in their inventory!" (Jessie M.)
2nd PLACE: Rambleraven
3rd PLACE: The General Store
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Coeur d'Alene
Best Running Event
BLOOMSDAY
"Spokane's outdoor running tradition." (Darleen F.); "Longest running race, fun for all ages and fitness levels." (Jyl G.); "Wonderful way to start summer!" (Car C.); "Accessible and community focused." (Eric E.)
2nd PLACE: (tie) Spokane River Run, The Turkey Trot
3rd PLACE: Running Shoes & Micro Brews, Post Falls