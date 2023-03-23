click to enlarge Chris Bovey illustration

Best Place to Snowboard

MT. SPOKANE SKI & SNOWBOARD PARK

With four separate terrain parks — two for beginners and two advanced parks snaking their way down the entire length of the backside of the mountain — Mt. Spokane is a paradise for snowboarders of all levels. Proximity to Spokane, just an hour drive from downtown, makes Mt. Spokane the most convenient mountain for many riders around the Inland Northwest. Sunset doesn't mark the end of the day at Mt. Spokane, either, which illuminates 16 runs every Wednesday through Saturday. (WM)

2nd PLACE: 49 Degrees North

3rd PLACE: Schweitzer

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Bike Hub wants you to motivate via two wheels.

Best Bike Store

THE BIKE HUB

When I got in a car accident earlier this year — my fault for driving — I returned home to find that my primary mode of transportation had a flat tire. But I didn't despair. I picked up my bike and lugged it back to the place where I bought it — the place where I've purchased most of my bicycles (and bike lights and water bottles) over my years in Spokane — the Bike Hub. They popped on a new tire within minutes. The location isn't only convenient, the amount of free not-gonna-charge-you labor their staff has given me over the years has earned my undying loyalty. (DW)

2nd PLACE: North Division Bicycle

3rd PLACE: Wheel Sport

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST (tie): CDA Bike Co., Vertical Earth



Best Disc Golf Course

DOWNRIVER

The Professional Disc Golf Association describes this course as "one of the toughest" in Washington. The 6,705-foot-long course has 18 holes, soaring ponderosa pines and great views of the Spokane River. Be careful — the river is also known to claim haphazardly thrown discs. But it's all part of the challenge that makes this such a fun spot for disc enthusiasts. (NS)

2nd PLACE: Camp Sekani

3rd PLACE: High Bridge Park

click to enlarge 49 Degrees North photo Shred 86 runs on 2,325 skiable acres at 49 Degrees.

A year after an expansion added five runs and a high-speed chairlift to the resort on Chewelah and Angel Peaks, the bigger and better version of 49 Degrees North has made an impression on Inland Northwest skiers. Located 60 miles north of Spokane, 49 Degrees North strikes a balance between quality and value. With 86 runs across 2,325 skiable acres, the resort is one of the largest in the Northwest. Its location halfway to Canada receives a hefty average of 301 inches of snow each winter. (WM)



2nd PLACE: Schweitzer

3rd PLACE: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Best Snow Sports Shop

SHRED

Formally known as Sports Outlet, Shred offers a wide selection of outdoors and sporting equipment. As this winter comes to an end, Shred is the perfect shop to hit to repair your equipment after the season's wear and tear, plus is a great place to pick up some new gear for your upcoming adventures. (SSa)

2nd PLACE: Sports Creel

3rd PLACE: Spokane Alpine Haus

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Ski Shack, Hayden

THE VOTERS SPEAK!

GU



"He's Drew freakin' Timme!" (Patricia C.); "Great athlete, fun to watch, great guy on and off the court. Good representation of Spokane." (Jyl G.); "Team player!" (Hazel M.); "Because it's Timme Time!" (Grace S.)



2nd PLACE: Anton Watson, GU

3rd PLACE: Rasir Bolton, GU

Best Dog Park

UNOFFICIAL SOUTH HILL DOG PARK

"Location and space!" (Jillian A.); "Dogs and people are friendly!" (S.S.); "As long as they don't get rid of it..." (Nathan L.)

2nd PLACE: SpokAnimal Dog Park at High Bridge

3rd PLACE: Valley Mission Dog Park

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: McEuen Park Dog Park, Coeur d'Alene

Best Golf Course

INDIAN CANYON

"If I could only play one course for the rest of my life, it would be the Canyon — as long as I had a good supply of balls!" (Roberta W.); "Great layout, friendly staff, and I love the grass driving range." (Patrick P.); "Great historic golf course." (Bill A.)

2nd PLACE: Kalispel Golf & Country Club

3rd PLACE: Downriver Golf Course

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: (tie) Circling Raven, The Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Kids of all ages can slide through time at the Ice Age Floods Playground.

Best Playground

ICE AGE FLOODS PLAYGROUND, RIVERFRONT

"Lots of fun stuff for kids of all ages. Massive leap up from previous playgrounds." (Sheila B.); "Grandkids love to go!" (Elizabeth G.); "Fabulous and educational." (Joyce R.)

2nd PLACE: Providence Playscape, Riverfront Park

3rd PLACE: Manito Park playgrounds

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: McEuen Park, Coeur d'Alene

Best Outdoor Rec Supplies

REI

"Because they are a co-op! REI offers group outings, rental gear, excellent quality and diversity of gear for purchase as well. As a co-op, members receive dividends." (Lynda W.); "They have so many great items in their inventory!" (Jessie M.)

2nd PLACE: Rambleraven

3rd PLACE: The General Store

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Coeur d'Alene

Best Running Event

BLOOMSDAY

"Spokane's outdoor running tradition." (Darleen F.); "Longest running race, fun for all ages and fitness levels." (Jyl G.); "Wonderful way to start summer!" (Car C.); "Accessible and community focused." (Eric E.)

2nd PLACE: (tie) Spokane River Run, The Turkey Trot

3rd PLACE: Running Shoes & Micro Brews, Post Falls