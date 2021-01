Best-selling author Marlon James doing public online talk Wednesday via SCC

click to enlarge Author Marlon James

, author of thebest-sellerand the Man Booker Prize-winning, is appearing in Spokane Wednesday for a couple of presentations at Spokane Community College.His morning session is for students and faculty, but at 5 pm the public can join the discussion via YouTube at the SCC website: scc.spokane.edu/live . It's an hourlong conversation, and there will be a moderator.The Jamaica-born author typically addresses issues prevalent in his books, including race and gender as well as Caribbean history, and he also will likely get into his writing process.is the first book in a planned fantasy series, whileexplores Jamaican history and politics. Recently, he began co-hosting a podcast with editor Jake Morrissey called, in which they discuss the works of dead writers.