Legal marijuana was uncharted territory in early 2013. While some fretted about morals, others saw a business opportunity, and Inlander readers were asked to brainstorm slogans to sell Spokane as a destination for state border-hopping weed tourists. "Spokannabis" was an obvious winner, but the runners-up were just as good: "The Evergreen State of Mind," "The Inland Hempire" and "Highlac City." A few readers weren't too enthused about the idea and suggested slogans like: "Watch as Society Crumbles" and "No Thanks." We wonder how they're feeling about the whole thing now.