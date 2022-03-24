Best Of

Best Steaks

Churchill's Steakhouse

By

click to enlarge There is nothing quite like a Churchill's steak. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
There is nothing quite like a Churchill's steak.

With its devoted customer base, countless industry awards and now 10 years of Best Of wins to its credit, restaurateurs everywhere might be inclined to ask what gives Churchill's Steakhouse its magic.

"A lot of that is top secret," says Melissa Persling, Churchill's specialty products and retail manager.

click to enlarge halloffame.png

"But I will say that we've developed our very own, unique wet- and dry-aging process that our owner, Bill Alles, actually invented. So you're never going to try a steak in another restaurant or buy a steak at a high-end grocery store that is like a Churchill's steak."

Not even dine-in restrictions could diminish the demand for Churchill's signature menu item. Throughout the pandemic, the restaurant shipped record numbers of its Prime steak gift boxes — a gourmet kit complete with cooking instructions and herbed finishing butter — to steak lovers all over the country.

It's not just the superlative aging process that sets this steakhouse apart. Long before guests are even seated, Churchill's staff goes to great lengths to make sure the entire dining experience is second to none. That starts with sourcing the top 2 percent of beef that qualifies as USDA Prime. They then work with a master butcher to obtain very specific ribeye, filet mignon or New York cuts. Once the steak is fully aged, the chef sears it to perfection and plates it with just the right garnishes to enhance its flavor.

Other aspects that define the Churchill's experience aren't so closely guarded. They're on display from the moment you walk in.

"Not only are you going to get that perfect steak or seafood dinner, you're going to have a waiter or a waitress who's focused on making your evening special. It doesn't matter whether you're there to celebrate a certain occasion or it's just a Friday evening," Persling says.

"We really go above and beyond to make it the best night that our guests could imagine."

2nd PLACE: Spencer's for Steaks and Chops
3rd PLACE: Wolf Lodge Steakhouse, Coeur d'Alene

Tags

Previous Winners

Previous: Best Mac & Cheese
Next: North Idaho's Best Bread

Latest in Food

Best of Food

Italia Trattoria excels at more than pasta, making game, fowl, meat and seafood all sing.

Best Chicken Sandwich

By Madison Pearson

Brittany Propp digs into our readers' fave chicken sandwich.

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

By Hannah Mumm

Family is everything at Tomato Street.

Best Mac & Cheese

By Lillian Piel

Mac Daddy's makes it easy to get something deliciously cheesy.
More »

Things To Do

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 15

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation