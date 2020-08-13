Beyonce and Taylor Swift's new releases find two of music's biggest stars at the heights of their power

Beyonce, Black Is King

Beyonce is not your typical pop star, and so it stands to reason that Black Is King is not your typical pop star vanity project. In fact, her new visual album is, like last year's extraordinary concert film Homecoming, a genuinely collaborative piece, a platform for dozens of directors, cinematographers, dancers, choreographers, costume designers and actors who are mostly unknown to us. But Queen Bey is at the center of it all, the proud creator of this vibrant, unabashed celebration of Blackness.

The film's origins might lead you to think this is some sort of commercial sellout. It's a companion piece to last year's mixtape The Lion King: The Gift, itself an extension of the hugely successful remake of The Lion King for which Beyonce provided her voice. And it's streaming on Disney+, the first of several planned projects between Bey and the world's foremost entertainment conglomerate, with snippets of dialogue from the new Lion King incorporated into the music (which, frankly, should have been cut out entirely).

It does tell a story — in broad, impressionistic strokes — that recalls King Simba's rise to power, with biblical parallels thrown in (the boy king, like baby Moses, is placed in a basket and rushed down a river). Beyonce even positions herself as the Mother Mary of the piece: Not only are her own children front and center, but she strikes plenty of beatific poses throughout.

But for all its associations to a mediocre Disney cash-in, Black Is King turns out to be one of the most gorgeous music videos ever made, a regal 85-minute procession of one stunning, arresting image after another. From a filmmaking perspective, Black Is King tips its hat to the breathy mysticism of Terrence Malick, and the way it refracts sacred imagery through a slightly surrealist lens has a hint of Alejandro Jodorowsky to it. I'm also reminded of Charles Burnett and Barry Jenkins and Julie Dash, filmmakers who so lovingly photograph Black faces in settings both otherworldly and mundane, and films like Black Orpheus and Mother of George, which revel in the vibrant colors of Africa.

Musically, Black Is King isn't as bracing as Beyonce's 2013 self-titled LP, or as nakedly honest and stylistically unexpected as 2016's Lemonade. But it's another compelling entry in Beyonce's campaign to be the ultimate auteur of contemporary pop music: She's in complete control of every element here, confidently so, and the texture and warmth she brings to this project suggests it should stay that way.

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Of all the criticisms leveled at Taylor Swift, never let it be said that she's an underachiever. It should come as no surprise that she's one of the few people who have been productive in the midst of this pandemic. Folklore, Swift's eighth studio record, dropped unexpectedly a couple weeks ago, and it turns out to have a fitting title, because it's the first album wherein she's playing the role of storyteller rather than memoirist.

Swift's lyrics have always draped a Top 40 veneer over details from her personal life, and fans have annotated her songs with the fervency of armchair detectives tracking a killer. Folklore is a veritable Easter egg hunt, but instead of dropping hints about her own loves and losses, Swift seems to be doing so with characters she's created. This is no more apparent than in a trio of songs that each take on the side of a teenage love triangle, although (ever the canny marketer) Swift has been loath to discuss which songs make up said trilogy. You have to figure it out.

This approach is at its best on "The Last Great American Dynasty," a story-song inspired by heiress Rebekah Harkness, whose Rhode Island estate Swift now owns, and details how "a middle-class divorcee" married into a wealthy family and became a social pariah in her upper-crust town. "She had a marvelous time ruining everything," Swift sings with relish.

But there are personal songs that put new ink in her trademark poison pen, particularly "Mad Woman," which extends Harkness's story into a rebuke of Scooter Braun, who Swift has publicly battled for the rights to the masters of her old recordings. "Epiphany," meanwhile, is the only song that time-stamps Folklore as a mid-pandemic creation, with lyrics that shout out frontline medical workers and liken their sacrifices to Swift's grandfather's on the frontline of Guadalcanal. (It's a tortured metaphor at best.)

Swift's primary collaborator here is the National's Aaron Dessner, with pop svengali Jack Antonoff and Bon Iver also making contributions. Musically, it's more measured than previous releases, less beholden to the conventions of anthemic arena fillers.

It's hardly the sonic departure some critics have made it out to be. What it does feature, though, are some of her most evocative and specific lyrical images, from the fleeting glimpse of an ex at a bus stop ("The 1") to lovers meeting in secret behind the mall ("August"), to the venomous kiss-off in "This Is Me Trying": "They told me all of my cages were mental / So I got wasted like all my potential." And on "Peace," the album's penultimate track, she not only ties up the themes of the record but crafts an overarching distillation of her entire oeuvre: "All these people think love's for show," she says, before admitting, "I'd die for you in secret." ♦