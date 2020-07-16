Biden banks $242 million as big-name donors write huge checks

By

click to enlarge Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks in Wilmington, Del., July 14, 2020. Biden is relying on some of his party’s wealthiest donors — and power brokers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street — to cut President Trump’s financial edge, new filings show. - KRISTON JAE BETHEL/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks in Wilmington, Del., July 14, 2020. Biden is relying on some of his party’s wealthiest donors — and power brokers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street — to cut President Trump’s financial edge, new filings show.
By Shane Goldmacher
The New York Times Company

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised tens of millions of dollars in the last three months from major donors who gave more than $100,000, relying on some of the Democratic Party’s deepest pockets to sharply shrink President Donald Trump’s financial advantage, according to new federal filings.

Biden’s campaign announced Thursday that he entered July with $242 million in the bank, up from less than $60 million at the beginning of April. He still has less money than Trump, who reported $295 million, but the cash gap is suddenly far less daunting.


Biden’s biggest benefactors in the second quarter of 2020, when he became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, represent a who’s who of billionaires and influencers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Wall Street and beyond. Among those who gave at least $500,000 were Laurene Powell Jobs, the philanthropist and widow of Steve Jobs; Meg Whitman, a former Republican candidate for governor of California and now chief executive of streaming company Quibi; George Soros, the billionaire progressive financier; Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood producer; and Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook.

Biden had previously announced that he narrowly edged Trump in total fundraising with their parties in the last full three months, $282 million to $266 million. New Federal Election Commission filings released late Wednesday shed the first light on the biggest contributors powering Biden’s financial turnaround.

Donors who gave at least $100,000 accounted for more than $53 million of Biden’s total haul in April through June, records show. The Biden and Trump campaigns will not file full reports for their spending and fundraising until Monday.

Trump has previously leaned heavily on major donors to bankroll his run, tapping many of the mainstays of the Republican money circuit months ago. But in the spring, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down traditional fundraisers, he relied mostly on online contributions, with $167.6 million of his donations — more than 62% — coming via the Republicans’ main online processing site, WinRed, new records show.


Trump still had some major contributors, raising $27 million via his joint committee with the Republican National Committee that can accept outsize checks.

Among Trump’s bigger contributors were Isaac Perlmutter, former chief executive of Marvel Entertainment, who has been a presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club; and Bernard Marcus, billionaire co-founder of Home Depot, who recently dined with Trump at the White House.

Tags

Trending

Groundhog Day meets Wedding Crashers in the loopy sci-fi comedy Palm Springs
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
A look at the best scores by the late, great film composer Ennio Morricone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Monthly U.S. budget deficit soared to record $864 billion in June

By The New York Times

Monthly U.S. budget deficit soared to record $864 billion in June

Daily virus death toll rises in some states

By The New York Times

Daily virus death toll rises in some states

Supreme Court rules Trump cannot block release of financial records

By The New York Times

Supreme Court rules Trump cannot block release of financial records

U.S. will pay $1.6 billion to Novavax for coronavirus vaccine

By The New York Times

U.S. will pay $1.6 billion to Novavax for coronavirus vaccine
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green @ University of Idaho

Thu., July 16, Thu., July 23, Thu., July 30, Thu., Aug. 6, Thu., Aug. 13, Sat., Aug. 22 and Thu., Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation