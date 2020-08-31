Biden confronts Trump on safety, saying the president can’t stop the violence

By

click to enlarge Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, speaks at a campaign event in New Castle, Del., July 21, 2020. Biden’s campaign has announced a $280 million fall advertising blitz, outlining plans for $220 million in television and $60 million in digital ads across 15 states in the lead-up to the November election. - HANNAH YOON/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Hannah Yoon/The New York Times
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, speaks at a campaign event in New Castle, Del., July 21, 2020. Biden’s campaign has announced a $280 million fall advertising blitz, outlining plans for $220 million in television and $60 million in digital ads across 15 states in the lead-up to the November election.
By Katie Glueck
The New York Times Company

Joe Biden on Monday issued a forceful rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s misleading charges that he would preside over a country wracked by disorder and lawlessness, claiming that it is the president who has made the country unsafe through his erratic and incendiary governing style.

Against a backdrop of unrest unfolding in multiple cities across the nation, Biden condemned the violence that has occasionally erupted amid largely peaceful protests over racial injustice, and he noted that the chaos is occurring on the president’s watch. He said Trump had made things worse by stoking division amid a national outcry over racism and police brutality.

Biden also pressed a broader argument that the president is endangering Americans through his response to the public health and economic challenges the country confronts.


“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?” Biden said. “We need justice in America. We need safety in America. We’re facing multiple crises — crises that, under Donald Trump, have kept multiplying.’’

The address was Biden’s most prominent effort yet to deflect the criticism that Trump and Republicans levied against him at their convention last week, when they distorted his record on crime and policing. And in a fusillade of tweets in the last 48 hours the president suggested Biden was tolerant of “Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators.”

Speaking at a converted steel mill in Pittsburgh with no audience, Biden rejected the suggestion that lawlessness would go unchecked under his leadership. “Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” Biden, 77, said. “Really? I want a safe America. Safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear: safe from four more years of Donald Trump.”

The former vice president cast Trump as a destabilizing force who worsens the most urgent problems facing the nation, from the public health crisis, international affairs and unemployment to issues around police brutality, white supremacy and the unrest over race.


He repeatedly instructed voters to ignore Trump’s attempts to transfer responsibility to Democrats for the problems unfolding under his administration. “He keeps telling us if he was president you’d feel safe,” Biden said. “Well, he is president, whether he knows it or not.”

Tags

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
My first time... watching Dirty Dancing
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Hurricane Laura plows through Louisiana; 4 dead

By The New York Times

People gather at the Burton Complex, an event center in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, to evacuate the area ahead of Hurricane Laura. The city of Lake Charles and members of the U.S. military ran a joint effort to bus citizens out of the mandatory evacuation zone.

Border officials weighed deploying migrant ‘heat ray’ ahead of midterms

By The New York Times

A group of of newly arrived returnees at the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Mexico, July 31, 2020. Even as the Republican convention tries to soften President Donald Trump’s image, he has made it clear that the extreme immigration policies of his first four years will be central to his re-election pitch.

Blake shooting prompts tense protests and fires in several cities

By The New York Times

rotesters in front of a burning vehicle in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday night, Aug. 24, 2020, during a demonstration against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Peaceful marches gave way to fires, destruction and looting in Kenosha as a strip of businesses in a central residential neighborhood was consumed in flames early Tuesday.

First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong

By The New York Times

First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Pompeii: The Immortal City

Pompeii: The Immortal City @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Sept. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation