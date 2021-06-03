Black Spokane twins say they were humiliated by middle school lesson asking them to clean cotton





"I was really hoping that it wasn't going to be just dismissed," she tells the Inlander. "I was hoping they would say 'this is unacceptable, period, and we as the district are taking action with the teacher, directly,' and then start some momentum on other action being taken — not for it to fall on deaf ears."



All of the students were asked to clean cotton as part of an assignment on May 3. Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Jarrard says the lesson was about the Industrial Revolution and discussed the cotton gin, but the school district has refused to offer any more information about the lesson. She says a third party is conducting an investigation into the incident.The 14-year-old twin girls, meanwhile, say they felt alienated and humiliated. They were two of three Black students in the entire class, and they say they were uncomfortable by other students making remarks that they couldn't believe Black people had to clean cotton as slaves.Emzayia tells thethat during the lesson, the teacher explained how the cotton gin increased the demand for slaves. The teen says she was offended by having to actually clean the cotton, and she was upset that the teacher didn't do anything about the other students making comments about it.The twins' mom, Brandi Feazell, tells thethat when she called the school and talked to a principal assistant, Taylor Skidmore, he was dismissive and defensive."He incited the situation to be worse and defended the actions of the teacher," Feazell says. "He called me back later and said the best that he could do for me and the girls was that he could 'segregate' my daughters out of the classroom into a room all by themselves so they would not be around the White teacher anymore."