Bloomsday 2022 poster unveiled

Bloomsday 2022 is not too far away, believe it or not. The annual Spokane road race is back in person and on the streets of the Lilac City on Sunday, May 1, and you can already register to take part.
This morning the Bloomsday gang revealed its excellent new poster (above), and that annual unveiling is one of the sure signs of spring in these parts. Brian Maebius is the artist who did the work this year.
This year's Bloomsday, the 46th edition, is just 66 days away as of today (Feb. 23), and while you might want to start training (or continue if you're the kind of runner who actually pounds the pavement through winter), maybe wait until the temps get above freezing again.