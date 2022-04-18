Bob Dylan comes to Spokane next month

The singer/songwriter plays First Interstate Center for the Arts on May 28

By

click to enlarge spokane-1110x440.jpeg
Apparently Spokane is a new hotspot for the most legendary musicians alive? Exactly a month after Paul McCartney rocks Spokane Arena on April 28, Bob Dylan will swing through town as his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour (in support of the 2020 album by the same name) stops at First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 28.

The most iconic singer/songwriter in musical history, Dylan is often noted as a mercurial live performer. You never know how he might break down and deconstruct tunes from his massive catalog on a given night, lending each show an air of fresh unpredictability. Sometimes it can be glorious, other times it can be grating. Either way, it's an experience.

Tickets for Bob Dylan at First Interstate Center for the Arts go on sale to the public this Friday, April 22 at 10am via TicketsWest. Seats cost $60-$130.

