Bob Dylan comes to Spokane next month

The most iconic singer/songwriter in musical history, Dylan is often noted as a mercurial live performer. You never know how he might break down and deconstruct tunes from his massive catalog on a given night, lending each show an air of fresh unpredictability. Sometimes it can be glorious, other times it can be grating. Either way, it's an experience.
Tickets for Bob Dylan at First Interstate Center for the Arts go on sale to the public this Friday, April 22 at 10am via TicketsWest. Seats cost $60-$130.