Young Kwak (from left) Alyssa Yarbrough, Shania Alderson, Bombay Boutique owner Cierra Hannum and store manager Kimberly Dalton are ready to assist clients with trendy clothing in a size-inclusive setting.

For Bombay Boutique's owner Cierra Hannum, offering a wide variety of size-inclusive and trendy clothing is at the heart of her business's mission.

"I have some plus size friends that can't shop at a lot of places or boutiques in Spokane, so that was another thing I wanted to do was make sure we could try to cater to everybody coming in," she says.

Young Kwak

Hannum handpicks items from online retailers and tries to make sure to carry every piece in as many sizes as possible, such as from XS to 3X, so that everyone can come in and find something that's perfect for them.

She hopes to also start going to trade shows, which are making a comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, that way she can see and feel the clothes first and curate a more unique inventory for shoppers.

The boutique currently has a great variety of items for every season, such as warm fleece shackets, beanies and cardigans for the cold weather. And when the weather starts to warm up this spring, you can pair some of those fall and winter pieces with some of the new dresses and skirts that will be on the racks at Bombay Boutique in the coming months.

Young Kwak

In the future, Hannum hopes to get the boutique's name out into the community more and to expand her in-store and online inventory, and maybe someday open another location.

"I have some great employees; they will make you feel right at home when you're coming in," she says. "And if there's any time they want to come in and give us ideas for styles that we could bring into the store, we're always open for anything like that."

Before opening the boutique, Hannum was working with elderly people, and her love of fashion and desire to try something new led her to begin this journey.

"This is just something completely out of my comfort zone, but I'm beginning to see I like it a lot more than things I've done in the past and would just love for anyone to come shop," she says.

