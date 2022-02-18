Brad Paisley comes to Northern Quest this summer

The country music superstar plays under the star in June

By

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NORTHERN QUEST CASINO & RESORT
Image via Northern Quest Casino & Resort
While it's hard to not get upstaged when a Beatle announces a concert on the same day as you, Brad Paisley is a musical icon in his own right. So the news that he's also coming to Spokane soon shouldn't be easily dismissed.

Brad Paisley will take his show outside when he joins Northern Quest Casino and Resort's Pepsi Outdoor Concert Series lineup with a stop over in Airway Heights on Sunday,  June 26.

The country music superstar has sold over 11 million albums, won three Grammys, and has had 35 Top 10 singles on Billboards Country charts (including an astounding 10-straight #1 singles from 2006-09). A stalwart of modern country radio, he's been filling arenas for years and shows no sign of slowing down.

Tickets for Brad Paisley at Northern Quest Casino and Resort go on sale next Friday, Feb. 25 at 10am via NorthernQuest.com. Ticket prices range from $89 to $129.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander
