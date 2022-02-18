Brad Paisley comes to Northern Quest this summer

click to enlarge Image via Northern Quest Casino & Resort

Brad Paisley will take his show outside when he joins Northern Quest Casino and Resort's Pepsi Outdoor Concert Series lineup with a stop over in Airway Heights on Sunday, June 26.

The country music superstar has sold over 11 million albums, won three Grammys, and has had 35 Top 10 singles on Billboards Country charts (including an astounding 10-straight #1 singles from 2006-09). A stalwart of modern country radio, he's been filling arenas for years and shows no sign of slowing down.