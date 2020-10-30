Breaking news: Spokane health official Dr. Bob Lutz asked to step down by regional health board

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo Community spread of COVID-19 is a major concern, according to Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health asked health officer Dr. Bob Lutz to step down after speaking about the matter in executive session on Thursday.When the board came back out of executive session, no announcement was made about the action taken.The board had not given any reason for the ask as of 10 am Friday, and thehad not immediately heard back from Lutz, health district public information officer Kelli Hawkins, or multiple members of the health board for whom voice messages were left.This story will be updated as soon as we know more.Lutz has been the health official in charge of the regional response to COVID-19 over the past several months, in addition to the normal duties of leading the health district, which monitors public health and offers programs where public intervention is needed.