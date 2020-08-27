Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

By

click to enlarge greenzone1-1-aebb0fea85619eaa.jpg

Walking into a dispensary these days can be overwhelming. From labyrinthine bongs with multiple chambers and rigs you need to blast with a blowtorch to THC table salts and CBD-infused ointments, the world of cannabis is a lot more complex than it used to be.

Which is why it's important to take a moment to honor an old standby: the joint. Classic and simple, joints are an iconic part of cannabis culture — though personally I've never been much of a fan, until recently.

Prerolls have made me a believer and the trusty old joint has become my go-to when shopping for cannabis.

It starts with the name. They're prerolled. Who doesn't want professionally rolled perfection in a paper cone? It's especially great for me, someone who is not exactly the best at rolling my own. It's not just that convenience, though. Prerolls solve most of the issues I had with joints in the past.

As a cheapskate, rolling joints is a pretty wasteful way to consume cannabis. Even when you're not actively smoking it, the joint is going along on its own, burning away precious flower. With the explosion of the preroll market, though, you can now find 1-gram joints of good quality bud for $5. It's a lot easier to enjoy the sit-back-and-relax experience of a joint when you're not worried about the money vanishing into thin air when the joint's just hanging out in your hand.

The market has flipped on joints to the point that most stores now sell single-gram prerolls for a few dollars less than single grams of flower. If you're looking for value, buying in bulk is still the way to go.

But if you want just enough for one night, prerolls are as budget-friendly as it gets.

Versatile, too. The last time I bought a preroll I did so knowing full well I wouldn't smoke it as a joint, but rather open it up and use about a half-gram worth in my pipe. Absurd? Maybe. Unnecessary? Sure. But I was out of weed, wanted just a little and had a $5 bill in my pocket. Guess what. It worked great!

Ten years ago, I'd never think of cutting a joint open like that. Times have changed, for the better, even for an old stand-by like the joint. Or, rather, the preroll. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Power to the Preroll"

Tags

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
My first time... watching Dirty Dancing
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Consumers

A beginner's guide to using cannabis in Washington state

By Quinn Welsch

A beginner's guide to using cannabis in Washington state

Cannabis shops up their game to keep customers and employees safe during COVID-19

By Will Maupin

An employee wearing a protective mask at Cannabis &amp; Glass.

Now's a good time to review proper weed hygiene

By Will Maupin

A tried-and-true cleaning method is to use coarse salt and isopropyl alcohol.

They keep inventing new ways to consume cannabis

By Will Maupin

They keep inventing new ways to consume cannabis
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Updates on the cannabis market from Montana, Maine and beyond

By Will Maupin

Recreational cannabis is on the ballot this fall in Montana, South Dakota and Arizona.

American Heart Association says smoking cannabis could be harmful to cardiovascular health

By Will Maupin

Surprise! Smoking may not be great for your heart.

Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

By Will Maupin

Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

The U.S. armed forces' ban on CBD products faces a challenge from Congress

By Will Maupin

Go Army!
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Pompeii: The Immortal City

Pompeii: The Immortal City @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Sept. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation