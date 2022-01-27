Beauty and the Beast goes anime, Cobra Kai returns for a fourth season, and new music!

click to enlarge culture11-1-0d22d5b400398ad4.jpg

READY SINGER ONE
The new film BELLE has all the ingredients to be a messy disaster: It's an anime with high school romance; it's a story of a Ready Player One-esque virtual reality world; it's a musical about a mousy and grieving girl becoming VR pop star; it's partially a reimagining of Beauty and the Beast. The fact everything actually comes together makes it a cinematic treat, one of the best films of 2021. With vivid animation and an emotional core that wrestles with loss, family trauma and the poisonous aspects of social media, it balances the magical and the real thanks to director/writer Mamour Hosoda's deft touch. Did I mention there are also flying whale backup dancers? They rule. While Belle is getting a short theatrical run right now, hopefully it will earn a Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination so it can garner a wider audience. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge culture11-2-5930161c54c12e48.jpg

CRANE KICKS AND MISFITS
One of the things you count on from COBRA KAI is self-awareness. As in, the reboot of the '80s teen flick Karate Kid knows how cheesy some of its moves are, and typically acknowledges them with a winking nod to the audience. The fourth season, now streaming on Netflix, has a few such moments, but as a whole doesn't quite have the same punch as its predecessors. The new villain is pulled from one of the '80s sequels you probably didn't see, and when other seasons culled a variety of hilarious fighting and training montage tunes from '80s heroes like Survivor, this season of Cobra Kai tries to make its own anthem — and for some reason chose country star Carrie Underwood to deliver it? As Johnny Lawrence would say, that's so not badass. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge culture11-3-c0cd01f51feab7d3.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Jan 28:

ALICE GLASS, PREY//IV. After leaving Crystal Castles due to alleged abuse by her bandmate, Alice Glass sets off on her own musical path with a debut solo album full of entrancing, dark and glitchy electro-pop.

PINEGROVE, 11:11. In a world full of bleakness, 11:11 finds country-tinged indie rock band Pinegrove trying to focus on unity and community over anger.

ANAÏS MITCHELL, Anaïs Mitchell. After years away adapting her 2010 album Hadestown into a Tony-winning Broadway musical, the singer-songwriter returns to her folk roots. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

It took Paul Reiser decades to return to his first love — the comedy stage

By Dan Nailen

Paul Reiser is mad about doing standup again.

Creative stories from around the world are more accessible than ever

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Silent Sea

WSU art show explodes with color and sound from the Pacific Northwest — and a new examination of what "folk art" can mean

By Carrie Scozzaro

Andrea Joyce Heimer&#39;s "The Big Sky Rodeo Finals That Summer Were Marked &#10;By A Flash Lightning Storm, A Horse Fight, And My First Handjob In A Haystack"

Mississippi Records makes the Indie Folk show sing with an aural assist

By Carrie Scozzaro

Luz Elena Mendoza is featured on the Indie Folk playlist.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Home Is Where the Heart Is

A local expert helps you maximize the benefits of houseplants with minimal effort

By Carrie Scozzaro

Green living things in your indoor space are always a plus.

Common home inspection issues in the Inland Northwest and whether you should fix them yourself

By Quinn Welsch

Some DIY electrical projects you can do yourself, but you're going to want a pro for most.

With a little elbow grease and advice from a virtuoso, you can revitalize your wooden furniture yourself

By Madison Pearson

Ryan Flanery has turned revitalizing wood into a career.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Saranac Art Projects Presents: Presencing

Saranac Art Projects Presents: Presencing @ Saranac Art Projects

Fridays, Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 29

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 27- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation