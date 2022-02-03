I Love Lucy gets a biopic, Vanna Oh!'s latest EP, and new music!

click to enlarge culture4-1-c4fe9ca5d0e393ff.jpg

RED, WHITE AND BABALU
Being the Ricardos is sobering for fans of the '50s I Love Lucy television show, around which the film revolves. It derails the laugh track to a beloved comedy still in reruns 65 years later by highlighting ugly stuff: racism, sexism, McCarthyism and network censorship over Lucille Ball's pregnancy — a television first. Yet the film, now on Prime, offers insight into the lives of both the on- and off-screen couple, especially the myriad ways they shattered the status quo. Against the backdrop of America's '50s-era zeitgeist and it's Trumbo-esque red stain, the film is a socio-political cautionary tale for modern audiences, too. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

click to enlarge culture4-2-1819cffde5dcc66c.jpg

VANNA DOWN BY THE RIVER
Pandemic times call for pandemic measures. While Spokane's Vanna Oh!'s initial EP, Samples, was propelled by big, riff-heavy display of rock 'n' roll bravado, that's not exactly the vibe during a time of isolation and live gigs to release that energy. So she stripped things back. Vanna Oh!'s new self-produced EP, Sad Mode, finds the singer-songwriter in a more tender, folkier sonic mindset. The four-song collection finds her voice settling into a smokier place with emotionally drained warbles. Her feelings of loneliness and empathetic heartbreak shine through on tunes like "Missing You" and "Better For Worse," where there's little more backing than softly plucked acoustic guitar strings, a touch of bass and occasionally some charming whistling. Eventually, she gets some lead vocal help from Uh Oh and the Oh Wells singer James Bauscher ("Wasted"), and John Has Ellison joins the fray as a one-man rhythm section to turn the album-closing "You Know" into a Western folk jam. In sad times, company is better than solidarity. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge culture4-3-767603201b6de190.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb 4:

MITSKI, Laurel Hell. The indie queen follows up 2018's Album of the Year (Be the Cowboy) with a collection of songs drawing inspiration from '80s dance music.

2 CHAINZ, Dope Don't Sell Itself. The rapper says this new release will be his last trap album, so fans best get their fix while they still can.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD, Ants From Up There. If you're looking to put a bet on which band will be the next Arcade Fire, this extremely eclectic London septet could be a decent longshot gamble.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

Question of the Week

Tag: A Spokane-inspired big-screen hit.

After a pandemic break in 2021, the Spokane International Film Festival reemerges with an array of local and international cinematic treats

By Seth Sommerfeld

SpIFF's Pete Porter is ready to return to the cinema.

But Still a Bird Sings gives a voice to the vocally impared

By Seth Sommerfeld

Lynn Carter seeks beauty in her post-laryngectomy life in But Still a Bird Sings.

A Good Enough Day is an exercise in measured storytelling and limited-resource filmmaking

By Seth Sommerfeld

Trevor St. John exudes a somber calm in A Good Enough Day.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane Symphony concertmaster Mateusz Wolski takes center stage this weekend for a showcase of enigmatic, powerful classical pieces

By E.J. Iannelli

Spokane Symphony concertmaster Mateusz Wolski takes center stage this weekend for a showcase of enigmatic, powerful classical pieces

How to celebrate Black History Month in the Inland Northwest, at home or on the town

By Madison Pearson

EWU's senior diversity officer, Shari Clarke, recommends a Hidden Figures viewing.

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Home Is Where the Heart Is

A local expert helps you maximize the benefits of houseplants with minimal effort

By Carrie Scozzaro

Green living things in your indoor space are always a plus.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

First Friday

First Friday @ Spokane

First Friday of every month

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation