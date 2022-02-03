I Love Lucy gets a biopic, Vanna Oh!'s latest EP, and new music!

RED, WHITE AND BABALU

Being the Ricardos is sobering for fans of the '50s I Love Lucy television show, around which the film revolves. It derails the laugh track to a beloved comedy still in reruns 65 years later by highlighting ugly stuff: racism, sexism, McCarthyism and network censorship over Lucille Ball's pregnancy — a television first. Yet the film, now on Prime, offers insight into the lives of both the on- and off-screen couple, especially the myriad ways they shattered the status quo. Against the backdrop of America's '50s-era zeitgeist and it's Trumbo-esque red stain, the film is a socio-political cautionary tale for modern audiences, too. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

VANNA DOWN BY THE RIVER

Pandemic times call for pandemic measures. While Spokane's Vanna Oh!'s initial EP, Samples, was propelled by big, riff-heavy display of rock 'n' roll bravado, that's not exactly the vibe during a time of isolation and live gigs to release that energy. So she stripped things back. Vanna Oh!'s new self-produced EP, Sad Mode, finds the singer-songwriter in a more tender, folkier sonic mindset. The four-song collection finds her voice settling into a smokier place with emotionally drained warbles. Her feelings of loneliness and empathetic heartbreak shine through on tunes like "Missing You" and "Better For Worse," where there's little more backing than softly plucked acoustic guitar strings, a touch of bass and occasionally some charming whistling. Eventually, she gets some lead vocal help from Uh Oh and the Oh Wells singer James Bauscher ("Wasted"), and John Has Ellison joins the fray as a one-man rhythm section to turn the album-closing "You Know" into a Western folk jam. In sad times, company is better than solidarity. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Feb 4:

MITSKI, Laurel Hell. The indie queen follows up 2018's Album of the Year (Be the Cowboy) with a collection of songs drawing inspiration from '80s dance music.

2 CHAINZ, Dope Don't Sell Itself. The rapper says this new release will be his last trap album, so fans best get their fix while they still can.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD, Ants From Up There. If you're looking to put a bet on which band will be the next Arcade Fire, this extremely eclectic London septet could be a decent longshot gamble.