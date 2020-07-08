Calling all home improvers, amateur interior designers and DIYers!

Have you spent your Stay At Home time DIYing?

We love to see a good transformation, and we want to feature the best of yours in upcoming issues of the Inlander’s Health & Home magazine. Anything from refinishing a small piece of furniture to renovating your entire home - if you worked on it yourself in any way, we want to see it!


So, if you're in the Inland Northwest and you want to show off a home improvement success, submit your "before" and "after" photos, with a description of the process, to healthandhome@inlander.com.

