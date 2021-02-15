Calls Grow for Commission to Investigate Capitol Riot

By

click to enlarge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), alongside House impeachment managers, speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, after the conclusion of former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial. Following the acquittal of former President Donald Trump, there are growing calls among lawmakers for a bipartisan commission to investigate the administrative and law enforcement failures that failed to stop the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and recommend changes for how to prevent another siege. - ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), alongside House impeachment managers, speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, after the conclusion of former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial. Following the acquittal of former President Donald Trump, there are growing calls among lawmakers for a bipartisan commission to investigate the administrative and law enforcement failures that failed to stop the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and recommend changes for how to prevent another siege.

By Emily Cochrane
The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers fresh off the impeachment acquittal of former President Donald Trump are issuing growing calls for a bipartisan commission to investigate the administrative and law enforcement failures that led to the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and recommend changes to prevent another siege.

Such a commission appears to be the primary remaining option for Congress to try to hold Trump to account for his role in the assault. Top lawmakers have quashed the idea of a post-impeachment censure of the former president, and the possibility of barring him from future office under the 14th Amendment, which prohibits any official involved in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office, seems remote.


Lawmakers in both parties have called for a commission modeled on the panel established after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., described it on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday as “an impartial commission, not guided by politics.”

President George W. Bush signed a law establishing the 9/11 Commission in 2002, mandated to investigate what caused the attack and what might have stopped it, and to outline how to prevent a similar attack. After a 20-month investigation, the commission offered three dozen recommendations for how to reshape intelligence coordination and congressional oversight.

“We need a 9/11 Commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again, and I want to make sure that the Capitol footprint can be better defended next time,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on “Fox News Sunday.”

In the House, rank-and-file lawmakers in both parties have introduced legislation that would establish a commission, with some Democrats proposing a broader examination of domestic terrorism and violent extremism.


“We will have an after-action review,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California told reporters late last month. “There will be a commission.”

Democrats framed a possible commission Sunday as a way to underscore Trump’s role in the events.

“There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said on “This Week,” adding that a commission would “lay bare the record of just how responsible” Trump was for the attack.

Trending

Gerry FitzGerald is a legend in the Inland Northwest ski-racing community
Sexy werewolves and social media saviors: Spokane author Åsa Maria Bradley preps the release of her latest paranormal romance
With its penchant for self-improvement and renewal, Spokane can exit the pandemic bound for better days
Spokane's startup scene is growing, but some major challenges remain
Jay-Z and Foo Fighters Are Nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Nation & World

Facebook Dials Down the Politics for Users

By The New York Times

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Why Opening Restaurants Is Exactly What the Coronavirus Wants Us to Do

By ProPublica

Why Opening Restaurants Is Exactly What the Coronavirus Wants Us to Do

Trump’s Sleight of Hand: Shouting Fraud, Pocketing Donors’ Cash for Future

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump at a campaign event on behalf of Georgia's then Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, at an airport in Valdosta, Ga., Dec. 5, 2020. Trump and the Republican Party raised $255.4 million in the eight-plus weeks following the Nov. 3 election, new federal filings show, as he sought to undermine and overturn the results with unfounded accusations of fraud.

The Boogaloo Bois Have Guns, Criminal Records and Military Training. Now They Want to Overthrow the Government

By ProPublica

Taylor Bechtol, then an Air Force staff sergeant, with munition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on Oct. 26, 2018. Bechtol has been linked to the Boogaloo Bois.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane Police Guild demands removal of ombudsman from investigation into allegedly violent arrest

By Josh Kelety

Ombudsman Bart Logue

Democratic candidates to debate again, Hillyard water still dirty, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Spokane law enforcement receives grant for more mental health diversion teams

By Josh Kelety

Spokane law enforcement receives grant for more mental health diversion teams

House Democrats bring impeachment articles against Trump, inmate dies in Spokane County Jail and other morning headlines

By Josh Kelety

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a news conference the day after the midterm elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 7, 2018.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Reclaiming Culture: The Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Repatriation

Reclaiming Culture: The Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska Repatriation @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 11-18, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation