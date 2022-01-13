Cannabis-infused mocktails for a booze-free buzz

Ray's Lemonade offers a different kind of buzz.
Ray's Lemonade offers a different kind of buzz.

January is known to many as "dry January," a month of abstaining from alcohol after perhaps over-imbibing during the holiday season. Whether you're taking part in that or not, you don't need to go all month without enjoying a relaxing drink. And you don't need to break the dry January fast to catch a buzz from a beverage. Here are three nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused mocktails to sip when you want the buzz but not the booze.

SPIKED SPARKLING LEMONADE

Local producer Dogtown Pioneers' brand of infused beverages, Ray's Lemonade, is a staple on dispensary shelves around the region. They're perfect for experimenting thanks to the broad range of flavors: from classics like strawberry, regional favorites like huckleberry, adventurous tastes like tiger's blood, and of course the traditional plain old lemonade.

Once you've chosen a flavor, combine one 10 milligram dose with 12 ounces of your preferred brand of sparkling water, on ice. The delicate, dry flavor of brands like La Croix creates a nice balance with the sweet punch from the Ray's Lemonade.

INFUSED APPLE GINGER

If you're looking for something a bit more complex than the two-ingredient sparkling lemonade, look no further than Green Med Lab's Happy Apple, an infused cider made with Washington apples. It provides a spark that takes a traditional ginger ale and apple cider mix to the next level.

Add 1 ounce — one 10-milligram dose — of Happy Apple to 3 ounces of quality apple cider, on ice. Then, add 4 ounces of ginger ale. My personal preference is a ginger ale on the dry side of things, rather than the sticky-sweet soda machine varieties. Freshen things up with a slice of apple and cinnamon stick garnish. If you don't have sticks in the pantry, powdered cinnamon works, but take care not to overdo it.

CANNABIS HOT COCOA

What's better than warming up with a hot beverage in the middle of winter? Warming up with a hot beverage that will get you high in the middle of winter, of course. Left-Handed Brand's line of infused seasonings includes an infused sugar offering and an infused cinnamon-sugar mixture, perfect for dissolving into warm drinks.

Whip up a thermos full of your best hot chocolate and simply stir in one four-gram sugar packet containing 10 milligrams of THC. And since getting high is supposed to be fun, don't forget the marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles on top. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "No Hangovers Here"

Tags

Speaking of Drinkables , Edibles

