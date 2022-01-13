Cannabis-infused mocktails for a booze-free buzz

January is known to many as "dry January," a month of abstaining from alcohol after perhaps over-imbibing during the holiday season. Whether you're taking part in that or not, you don't need to go all month without enjoying a relaxing drink. And you don't need to break the dry January fast to catch a buzz from a beverage. Here are three nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused mocktails to sip when you want the buzz but not the booze.
SPIKED SPARKLING LEMONADELocal producer Dogtown Pioneers' brand of infused beverages, Ray's Lemonade, is a staple on dispensary shelves around the region. They're perfect for experimenting thanks to the broad range of flavors: from classics like strawberry, regional favorites like huckleberry, adventurous tastes like tiger's blood, and of course the traditional plain old lemonade.
Once you've chosen a flavor, combine one 10 milligram dose with 12 ounces of your preferred brand of sparkling water, on ice. The delicate, dry flavor of brands like La Croix creates a nice balance with the sweet punch from the Ray's Lemonade.
INFUSED APPLE GINGERIf you're looking for something a bit more complex than the two-ingredient sparkling lemonade, look no further than Green Med Lab's Happy Apple, an infused cider made with Washington apples. It provides a spark that takes a traditional ginger ale and apple cider mix to the next level.
Add 1 ounce — one 10-milligram dose — of Happy Apple to 3 ounces of quality apple cider, on ice. Then, add 4 ounces of ginger ale. My personal preference is a ginger ale on the dry side of things, rather than the sticky-sweet soda machine varieties. Freshen things up with a slice of apple and cinnamon stick garnish. If you don't have sticks in the pantry, powdered cinnamon works, but take care not to overdo it.
CANNABIS HOT COCOA
Whip up a thermos full of your best hot chocolate and simply stir in one four-gram sugar packet containing 10 milligrams of THC. And since getting high is supposed to be fun, don't forget the marshmallows, whipped cream and sprinkles on top. ♦