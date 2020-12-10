Cannabis news from around the globe

By

click to enlarge Expect a new level of dunking creativity now that the NBA has stopped testing for cannabis.
Expect a new level of dunking creativity now that the NBA has stopped testing for cannabis.

The first week of December was a big one for cannabis policy, with three massive organizations taking steps to loosen their rules surrounding the drug. Get caught up on who did what about weed last week.

THE UNITED NATIONS
Last Wednesday, the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to remove cannabis from Schedule IV of the Single Convention of Narcotic Drugs, a U.N. treaty dating from 1961. Cannabis had been listed among the most dangerous drugs known to man, alongside heroin, in a grouping meant for substances whose medical value is far outweighed by the danger they present.

Clearly, cannabis isn't as dangerous as heroin. Now, nearly 50 years after claiming that it is, the U.N. has reversed course. This is a largely symbolic move, but it does show that the world's largest intergovernmental organization is willing to get with the times in regards to cannabis policy.

THE UNITED STATES
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019. Should the MORE Act become law, it would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. That's likely not happening, considering the vote was largely along party lines. Only five Republicans voted for it, and notably, our representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, was not among them despite cannabis being legal in her district and her past support of other cannabis bills in Congress.

It's now up to the Republican-controlled Senate to pass its version of the bill, which needs to be done before Congress adjourns on Jan. 3. While that's unlikely, this is still an important and historic moment. It is now a fact that legislation to decriminalize cannabis has been taken up and passed on the floor of the U.S. House.

THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
While not as big or important as the United Nations or the U.S. government, the NBA's decision from last week is perhaps the most impactful. The NBA and NBA Players Association agreed to remove cannabis from the list of substances players can be tested for.

The NBA initially removed random cannabis testing when the league restarted the 2020 season in a bubble environment over the summer. That policy will now continue into the upcoming season as well. An NBA statement lists uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as the impetus for this decision, so it will be interesting to see if they return to testing in the coming years. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Heating Up"

Tags

Trending

How the elite divide and conquer us
David Fincher's Mank is a reverent but curiously flat tribute to the greatest of American films
Paul McCartney is releasing his 25th solo album, so we're ranking his post-Beatles career highlights
State Rep. Marcus Riccelli keeps remaking Spokane County's governing bodies — and raising the ire of Commissioner Al French
In Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent, Isabel Wilkerson explores what really divides humanity
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of News

Malden pens letter to President Trump pleading for federal aid three months after wildfire destroyed the town

By Wilson Criscione

A wildfire in September burned down most structures in the town of Malden, including City Hall

Spokane's new health officer says he 'didn't know' he was agreeing to be health officer — but now defends his experience

By Wilson Criscione

The Spokane Regional Health District

Documents: Clark told Lutz she, health board wanted SRHD 'out of politics'

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Documents: Clark told Lutz she, health board wanted SRHD 'out of politics'

Washington Board of Health to investigate claims SRHD administrator broke law by firing Lutz

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Bob Lutz, formerly Spokane's health officer.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Getting warm and cozy with bath bombs

By Will Maupin

The author followed a budtender's advice and cut a 100 mg bath bomb in half.

Gear to weather the cold, dark winter ahead

By Will Maupin

Consider a vape pen for the wild winter weather.

Mexico is poised to all-out legalize recreational cannabis

By Will Maupin

On Nov. 19, Mexico’s Senate voted 82 to 18 to legalize recreational cannabis and open a regulated market in the country.

Before you make your edibles, you need to do this first

By Will Maupin

Once you decarb your weed, then you can make some delicious cannabis-infused treats &mdash; like these bacon banana muffins.
More »

Readers also liked…

No, marijuana didn't give Washington state a 'violent crime problem'

By Daniel Walters

No, marijuana didn't give Washington state a 'violent crime problem'

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

MAC's Ho-ho-holiday Celebration

MAC's Ho-ho-holiday Celebration @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Saturdays, 4-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 10-16, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation