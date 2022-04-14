To-Go Box: Casper Fry's future, cruisin' for brews in CdA, and more food news

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Popular South Perry spot Casper Fry closes Saturday.

Owners of Casper Fry (928 S. Perry St.), a favorite spot for cocktails and Southern-style comfort foods in the Perry District, announced via Facebook they're closing the restaurant as of April 16. Outgoing owners Ben Poffenroth, his mother, Deb Green, and his sister Megan VanStone still own Durkin's Liquor Bar and Madeleine's Café & Patisserie (both at 415 W. Main Ave.) in downtown Spokane. They say the decision to close Casper Fry after 10 years was to slow down and spend more time with family.

Next, Eat Good Group's Adam Hegsted and Jason Green plan to launch Restaurant Francaise in the space with a unique twist on classic French foods. Stay tuned for details.

SWEET ADDITIONS

Recently debuting on the South Hill is Twisted Sugar (2009 E. 29th Ave.), part of a Utah-based chain that offers specialty sodas and a rotating assortment of decadent cookies. Find out more at instagram.com/twistedsugar.wa.southhill.

Downtown, meanwhile, newcomer Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano inside the Steam Plant Building (159 S. Lincoln St.) features several dozen rotating and standard flavors of scratch made gelato. Find updates at facebook.com/trepallinegelatonapolitano.

Locals have loved everything chef Ricky Webster's done, from competing in televised cookie bake-offs to his popular bakery and cheese shop, Rind and Wheat (1516 W. Riverside Ave.). Next we await further developments on his latest venture, Morsel by Rind and Wheat (421 S. Cowley St.) in the former Fery's Catering & Takeout location. Webster's website (rindandwheat.com) currently notes Morsel will offer baked goods and breakfast and lunch items.

CRUISIN'

Brett Davis has launched North Idaho's first-ever mobile brewery tour, Coeur d'Alene Brews Cruise (210 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene), based on a national outfit operating in Walla Walla, Las Vegas and Boise. Four tours are available: the CDA Classic ($65), with three brewery visits; Craft Beer and Burger tour ($75); and two hybrid tours featuring beer alternatives. The Grain and Grapes tour ($65) includes two breweries and one winery, while the Triathlon ($75) is a riff on the Coeur d'Alene Ironman sporting event and features a vest to a brewery, distillery and winery.

Davis got interested in creating the cruise after trying a Brews Cruise in North Carolina and spending several years working at Mad Bomber Brewing Co., as well as Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained, where he still works. Tour locations vary among participating partners, which currently include: Taphouse Unchained, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing, Mad Bomber Brewing, Paragon Brewing, Trails End Brewing, Castaway Cellars, Cranberry Road Winery and Up North Distillery. Find out more at brewscruise.com/coeur-dalene.

BAGEL BINGE

The Coeur d'Alene Resort's culinary team has jumped on the bagel popularity wagon to open Lakeside Lox inside its multiuse dining and shopping space known as the Shops (115 S. Second St.). In addition to Starbucks coffee, Lakeside Lox serves assorted teas, juice and hot chocolate.

Lakeside Lox also serves scratch-made bagels with a side of flavored cream cheese ($3.50) or loaded with goodies, and bestowed with clever names. Try the Wakey Wakey Eggs & Bakey bagel ($10) with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, hash browns and cheddar cheese. Grab a California Dreamin' ($12) with bacon, turkey, tomato and avocado and get yourself outside to the nearby lake for a perfect al fresco meal. Visit cdaresort.com/dining for more info. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.