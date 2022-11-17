Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with these local events

LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Through Dec. 3; Fri from 4-7 pm, Sat from 10 am-3 pm, Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center
An exhibition curated by Spokane Tribal member Charlene Teters, featuring the work of 17 regional Native artists whose art was inspired by and comments on the concept of Native land acknowledgments. facebook.com/GUUAC

SAVAGES AND PRINCESSES: THE PERSISTENCE OF NATIVE AMERICAN STEREOTYPES
Through March 19, 2023; Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm, Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
This traveling exhibition features 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their identities by replacing stereotypical images in pop culture of Indigenous people. northwestmuseum.org

BRING HER HOME
Thu, Nov. 17 from 4-6 pm, WSU Spokane, Health Education & Research Building, room 432
This documentary examines the justice movement for murdered and missing Indigenous women. Guest speaker Margo Hill leads a discussion after the screening, and refreshments are provided. news.wsu.edu

SWEETHEART DANCERS
Fri, Nov. 18 at 6 pm, Spokane Public Library's The Hive
A showing of Sweetheart Dancers, a film about a Two-Spirit couple. The film is followed by bingo with prizes from R.I.S.E. Indigenous, the Spectrum Center and more. spectrumcenterspokane.org

TONIA JO HALL, WILLIAMS & REE
Fri, Nov. 18 from 7-10 pm, Coeur d'Alene Casino
Hall is a Native comedian teaching Native American youth about their identities through comedy. Williams and Ree are a musical comedy duo out of the Dakotas. cdacasino.com

NATIVE DANCE EXHIBITION
Sat, Nov. 19 from 2-4 pm, Northern Quest Resort & Casino
A showcase of traditional Native American dance and drumming performances by members of various plateau tribes. northernquest.com

WINTER BLESSING
Sun, Nov. 20 from 2-4 pm, Coeur d'Alene Casino
An afternoon of traditional Native American storytelling and dance, complete with complimentary fry bread and huckleberry jam. cdacasino.com

INDIGENOUS FOODS WORKSHOP
Tue, Nov. 22 from 2-4 pm, WSU Spokane, Health Education & Research Building, room 202
Cook wild rice and meatballs in the kitchen with guidance from the Center for Native American Health. news.wsu.edu

CAMAS: SACRED FOOD OF THE NIMIIPUU
Tue, Nov. 29 at 7 pm, The Kenworthy
This film shares the historical and cultural significance of the camas plant to the Nez Perce people, featuring interviews with members of the Nez Perce Tribe. kenworthy.org

— COMPILED BY MADISON PEARSON

es yoyotwíl̓šm n̓qelixʷcnm (The Salish Resurgence)

es yoyotwíl̓šm n̓qelixʷcnm (The Salish Resurgence)

A Kalispel headman and a native of Wales met more than 200 years ago. What they wrote down shows the power of language and the continuing resilience of Salish culture

By Jack Nisbet

A Kalispel headman and a native of Wales met more than 200 years ago. What they wrote down shows the power of language and the continuing resilience of Salish culture

New leaders at the Woman's Club of Spokane are securing a future for the historic venue and reinvigorating interest in the 117-year-old nonprofit

By Chey Scott

By Chey Scott

New leaders at the Woman's Club of Spokane are securing a future for the historic venue and reinvigorating interest in the 117-year-old nonprofit

Stacy Isenbarger's art show at EWU juxtaposes disparate materials to engage viewers in possible interpretations

By Carrie Scozzaro

By Carrie Scozzaro

Stacy Isenbarger's art show at EWU juxtaposes disparate materials to engage viewers in possible interpretations
About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.
Read More about Madison Pearson

