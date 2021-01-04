Central Food, Lantern Tap House and Wandering Table are all permanently closing

In a social media post dated Dec. 28, Central Food chef and owner David Blaine announced his decision not to reopen the 10-year-old Kendall Yards restaurant, which previously had been closed for dine-in and takeout (save for a few special bread pop-ups around the holidays) since summer. Here is part of Blaine’s announcement:
“After months of difficult introspection, I have decided not to reopen Central Food. I come to this decision not because of the effect of Covid, but because it is time for me to do new things. For the last ten years Central Food has been my life. I am proud of what was accomplished. I am grateful for the people who I worked with, the vendors who were our partners and I will always think fondly of the many, many customers who became friends. The restaurant’s success was because of you all and I never lost the sense of awe and the humble appreciation at what was achieved.”
Days later, Melinda and Mike Dolmage, owners of the Lantern Tap House in Spokane’s South Perry District, shared that they're not planning to reopen the restaurant and pub when dine-in service is again allowed in Washington state (the indoor dining ban is currently extended through Jan. 11). Here is their statement, shared via social media on Jan. 1:
“After much thought and soul searching, we have decided to close the Lantern permanently. This was not an easy decision, but we have decided with the continued uncertainty of the restaurant industry it is the best choice for our family… Most who know us personally know this has been in motion since last year and COVID just helped cement a difficult decision.
So here is a final thank you to the neighborhood, loyal customers, employees, and friends. We were blessed to be a part of such a great community.
Best wishes and love for the future. Melinda, Mike, and family.”
On Christmas Eve, it was also announced by chef and restaurateur Adam Hegsted that his flagship Kendall Yards eatery the Wandering Table will host its final day of service on Jan. 9.
Hegsted then clarified that the space, which he opened almost six years ago, will remain part of his regional restaurant brand Eat Good Group, but with a new concept that’s better suited for the pandemic and post-pandemic economy. Hegsted wrote:
“Our restaurant has been open for almost 6 years now and during that time we have grown a lot and learned even more about what we don’t know. As more and more great restaurants continue to open and operate, we have decided that our time to refocus our energies into something new is now. We love our community, our special place in Kendall Yards and can’t wait to see what comes next."