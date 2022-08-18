Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Get the "whole ass" Uno Mas menu for $59.

Some readers may wonder why chef-owner Chad White gets so much local press. The answer: The innovative restaurateur always has one more thing up his sleeve. A little over five months since closing his High Tide Lobster Bar inside the Wonder Building (835 N. Post St.), White filled the spot with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP, which means "one more" in Spanish.

The menu is very straightforward: five types of "big ass" tacos; three sides; two variations of chips and dip; and assorted extras, like soda ($3). Get a combo meal of one taco and side ($12), like the pork carnitas and the elotes en vaso (street corn in a cup) or two tacos and sides ($22) like the spicy fish tacos and frijoles charros (cowboy beans). Or spring for the "whole ass menu" ($59).

The process is also straightforward: Wait in line (this place is already popular), order, pay, and listen for your name.

White has two additional restaurants. Zona Blanca (157 S. Howard St.) is a popular spot for ceviche and coastal Mexican cuisine, while barbecue and a meat-centric menu is the focus at TT's Old Iron Brewery and BBQ (4110 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley).

To open Uno Más, White partnered with Travis Thosath, his business partner at TT's, as well Ramsey and Amy Pruchnic, the owners of Hello Sugar, which has locations in Liberty Lake and Kendall Yards.

A Spokane Valley version of Uno Más is also slated to open soon. It will be located in a former Hello Sugar location (11205 E. Dishman Mica Rd.). Visit facebook.com/unomastacoshop.

OPENINGS

Uno Más isn't the only new eatery serving Mexican food. CALIFORNIA MEXICAN FOOD (7326 N. Division St.) recently opened in the former location of a Señor Froggy. Like Uno Más, it also has a planned second location, in a former Taco Time in Spokane Valley (6704 E. Sprague Ave.). The restaurant is open 24 hours and serves breakfast all day, as well as burritos, tortas, taquitos, tacos, quesadillas, combination plates and desserts.

And another Mexican favorite, DE LEON'S TACO & BAR (10208 N. Division St.) has reopened after significant remodeling and expansion, including adding a patio. The longtime family-run business has two additional Spokane restaurant locations (2718 E. 57th Ave. and 1801 N. Hamilton St.), as well as two locations of DeLeon's Foods, which also features a grocery store (102 E. Francis Ave. and 15530 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley). Visit deleonstacoandbar.com.

Mollie Villarreal-Ruiz opened BRIGHT BITE FOODS, a Spokane-based meal service company early in 2022, offering weekly meal plans with a minimum of three meals. The menu changes weekly and includes dishes like spaghetti with turkey meatballs and a teriyaki rice bowl. Local delivery is available, as well as pickup at NorthTown Mall. Visit facebook.com/brightbitefoods.

CLOSINGS

What's more incredible than burgers and eggs? You'll have to wait to find out, as the home of INCREDIBURGER & EGGS (909 W. First Ave.) is set to transition to a new concept after the fast-casual eatery's owners, Eat Good Group, rebrand the downtown spot. Visit eatgoodgroup.com.

COSMIC COWBOY GRILL (822 W. Main Ave.) has left the River Park Square universe after just under two years in business there. The Coeur d'Alene location (412 W. Haycraft Ave.) remains open. Visit cosmiccowboygrill.com.

Within a few weeks of opening its second bakery location in Spokane Valley (18123 E. Appleway Ave.), BAKE MY DAY announced it was closing its original Chattaroy space (34911 N. Newport Hwy.) to focus efforts on the new spot. Visit facebook.com/bakemydayspokane. ♦



