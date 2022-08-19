Changing It Up

Don Hamilton photo Inlander Health & Home editor Anne McGregor

Getting comfortable with change is something that takes practice. And since we've all certainly had a lot of practice in recent years, we should pretty much be experts at this point. I've learned that while change can most certainly induce fear, there's no real choice but to acknowledge the fear and then move on forward — probably best described as "name it and tame it."

In this issue we feature a whole array of situations — sometimes scary — that prompt positive changes. There's chef Duane Sunwold (page 36), whose discovery that he had chronic kidney disease led him to work with Spokane-based Spiceology on a whole new array of no-salt seasonings in order to make a "restricted" diet into a fresh and delightful one. We also chat with Massoud Emami (page 46), fundraiser extraordinaire, who decided Spokane needed a playground that was accessible to kids of every ability and went to work to make it happen at Riverfront Park's Providence Playscape. And we have a special Adaptable Home section (page 28), exploring practical ways to make our homes work better for us, even as our health and lifestyle situations change.

And if all that change is just making you feel stressed, Nate Sanford takes a look at adaptogens (page 10) — plant-based substances that, used wisely, may be able to offer some help.

Cheers!