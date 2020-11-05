Channeling Bob Vila while bringing our 1947 home’s kitchen cabinets back to their original glory

By

click to enlarge artsculture2-1-5263fa087ef36606.jpg

Scrolling through my Instagram feed, I always pause on a satisfying before/after DIY home project, often finding both the inspiration and confidence to tackle my next home refresh.

While many of the home decor and DIY accounts I follow are run by women like me — savvy do-it-yourselfers on a budget, often turning to thrifting and repurposing before buying new — a recent project I undertook got me deeply thinking about how unsustainable the constant pressure to give our spaces the HGTV treatment can be.

While experts say renovating is more eco-friendly than tearing down an existing home or building new (I found little out there on the impact of more frequent remodels), what if we viewed home updates more from a historic preservation perspective? We might not agree that every decade of home design trends deserves to be showcased with pride (ahem, the 1980s-1990s...), yet homes from the 1960s and back with original features intact remain desirable and livable pieces of history.

It's with this mindset I recently decided to tackle the arduous (and long overdue) task of repainting our cozy, 1947-built rancher's kitchen. You should know that pretty much everything in the space is original to the home: the cabinets, enameled cast iron sink, asbestos floor tiles, lack of a dishwasher (or space for one), pale blue, faux-marble formica countertops and the teeny-tiny square footage.

Related
U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

Painting the walls and baseboards (also original) was easy enough, and I did that first. The cabinets and drawer fronts, however, had me stumped. Not feeling confident using (or wanting to deal with the mess of) a paint sprayer, I instead opted for the good old-fashioned way: a thorough prep, good paintbrush and some self-leveling cabinet paint. For the color, a fresh, clean white — timeless and bright — to match the walls. At some past point, the cabinets were a soft, cornflower blue, but most recently a dingy, chipped off white.

During the many painstaking hours I spent in the basement brushing on coat after coat, I heard in my head the confident, calm voice of America's original home improvement expert Bob Vila, from his This Old House-on-PBS days, guiding me. Our home might not be a colonial masterpiece, but to heck if I wasn't going to restore these 1940s cabinets to their former glory!

Vila's website (bobvila.com) is actually an excellent resource I turn to for solid advice on common old house issues, including how to make the original chrome-plated cabinet hardware sparkle and shine (equal parts vinegar and hot water).

Shine, they now do, and so does the rest of our tiny, vintage kitchen now that its authentic retro character has been so lovingly and painstakingly restored. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Why I DIY"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Why I D.I.Y."

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

New films from Miranda July and Sofia Coppola explore uneasy bonds between parents and children
Chef Michael Wiley talks about taking over a second restaurant during the pandemic, the importance of teamwork and a positive outlook
A century-old Washington state law bans private armed groups from demonstrating and the Spokane City Council wants it to be enforced
Susan Polis Schutz was horrified by the rise of hate in America, and it inspired her new film about White supremacy survivors
The most damaging legacy of the 2020 election could be the loss of faith in our electoral process
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Buzz Bin , DIY

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

By Inlander Staff

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

Something Wikipedia This Way Comes

By Daniel Walters

Something Wikipedia This Way Comes

The Drive-By Truckers surprise album, other new music, The West Wing reunion and more!

The Drive-By Truckers surprise album, other new music, The West Wing reunion and more!

Election Movie Night: Four films to get fired up

By Samantha Wohlfeil

All the President's Men
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Susan Polis Schutz was horrified by the rise of hate in America, and it inspired her new film about White supremacy survivors

By Dan Nailen

Shannon Foley Martinez, right, is now an anti-hate activist.

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

By Inlander Staff

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

Understanding anti-racism: Local professors explain "critical race theory" and "white privilege"

By Lauren Gilmore

Anti-racist activists in Spokane march in support of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police officers.

Six books to keep you up at night

By Lauren Gilmore

Six books to keep you up at night
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

First Friday

First Friday @ Spokane

First Friday of every month

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 5-11, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation