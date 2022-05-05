Cheap Deals and Classic Excursions

One thing the last two trying years couldn't hamper was the Inland Northwest's love of a great drink. The local craft brewing, wine and distillery industries were thriving pre-pandemic and, happily, seem to be only getting better in 2022. Each year when we put together the Inlander's Drink Local issue, the biggest challenge isn't finding fun and fresh things to write about, it's focusing on just a few of our favorite ideas!

This year, Drink Local editor and resident beer guru Derek Harrison offers ways to happily explore seven great local breweries even if you have a soft spot (and genuine love) for a Miller High Life. Chey Scott talks to some local craft cocktail experts about how to raise your game from too-sweet club drinks to classic and classy quaffs. LeAnn Bjerken hits up several regional wineries for ideas on budget-friendly bottles and wines you might want to invest in for a special occasion. And several staffers reveal their favorite spots for a cheap drink and a place to drop in when they're feeling fancy, from North Idaho to Pullman to Spokane. So sit back, with or without your preferred beverage at your side, and enjoy Drink Local 2022. Cheers!



— DAN NAILEN, editor

THE DRINK LOCAL ISSUE