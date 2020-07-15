SNEAK PEEK: Cheap Eats, Catholics confront BLM, hot take on Hamilton, surging COVID cases and more!

HIGHLIGHTS
While COVID-19 has clearly turned the world upside, it’s done little to slake our hunger for reasonably priced, satisfying food — what we at the Inlander affectionately refer to as CHEAP EATS. We’ve never been particularly picky about where we find it; could be a food truck, a deli counter, a drive-thru, a restaurant’s appetizer list, any place where local people are serving up craveable grub you can afford to eat on the regular. You’ll discover plenty of mouth-watering options in this year’s edition and learn more about how these local businesses are evolving to a world with the coronavirus.

• Also this week: We’re reporting on the surge of local COVID cases and the controversial move to jail a sick man who refused to self-quarantine. Plus, we have stories on local Catholic leaders feuding over Black Lives Matter, a hot take on Hamilton, a retrospective on Ennio Morricone and a look at what’s really inside your favorite CBD product.

THE END IS COMING
For those on state unemployment, the federal CARES act has been supplementing weekly claims with an additional $600 per week to stave off the worst impacts of an economic crisis. But as currently worded, that funding only goes through the last full week of July. MORE

SURPRISE RESIGNATION
Less than a year since he was elected to the position and weeks after parents started a petition calling for him to step down, Kevin Morrison has resigned from the Spokane Public Schools board of directors. MORE

click to enlarge health4-1-3876ab3089e1a11d.jpg

THE BASICS OF SOAP
At its most basic, soap is a mixture of some kind of oil and an alkali, such as salt or more commonly lye, that hardens when mixed properly. As you lather up, the soap bonds with whatever is on your skin. Rinsing literally washes away everything, germs included. MORE

LAST WORD
Leading community organizations team up with the Inlander to help local businesses confront unprecedented circumstances and connect better with local consumers. And having worked for more than 25 years helping connect local businesses with local consumers, the Inlander is in a unique position to help. MORE

Will Ferrell and Jon Stewart drop dated comedy bombs onto streaming platforms
History is happening all around us these past months, making it a great time to learn even more about the American story
How I learned to stop worrying and love Weezer
S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page
What does it mean to be American?
Don't be surprised: Extra $600 a week for unemployment ends July 25

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Unemployment has massively spiked during mandated closures of businesses and slow reopenings for many sectors of the economy.

Kevin Morrison resigns from Spokane Public Schools board for 'personal reasons'

By Wilson Criscione

Kevin Morrison

A daughter’s harrowing journey to support her father in his fight with COVID-19

By Wilson Criscione

At the Spokane Veterans Home, 46 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Antifa is anonymous, militant and ill-defined — but there's still little evidence they're to blame for riots in Spokane

By Daniel Walters

Antifa activists do exist, like this woman in Bulgaria, but evidence of antifa at recent Spokane protests is questionable at best.
How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood

By Daniel Walters

The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Workers to break ground on Hillyard low-income apartment complex in March

By Wilson Criscione

Jayne Auld Manor rendering by ZBA Architects.

National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning organizes "teach-in" to protest child detention

By Wilson Criscione

National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning says she "won't stop advocating until we're no longer harming children."
