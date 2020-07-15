SNEAK PEEK: Cheap Eats, Catholics confront BLM, hot take on Hamilton, surging COVID cases and more!

Find it at your local grocery store and hundreds of other locations; use this map to find a pickup point near you. You can also read through the digital edition here.

HIGHLIGHTS

While COVID-19 has clearly turned the world upside, it’s done little to slake our hunger for reasonably priced, satisfying food — what we at the Inlander affectionately refer to as CHEAP EATS. We’ve never been particularly picky about where we find it; could be a food truck, a deli counter, a drive-thru, a restaurant’s appetizer list, any place where local people are serving up craveable grub you can afford to eat on the regular. You’ll discover plenty of mouth-watering options in this year’s edition and learn more about how these local businesses are evolving to a world with the coronavirus.

• Also this week: We’re reporting on the surge of local COVID cases and the controversial move to jail a sick man who refused to self-quarantine. Plus, we have stories on local Catholic leaders feuding over Black Lives Matter, a hot take on Hamilton, a retrospective on Ennio Morricone and a look at what’s really inside your favorite CBD product.

THE END IS COMING

For those on state unemployment, the federal CARES act has been supplementing weekly claims with an additional $600 per week to stave off the worst impacts of an economic crisis. But as currently worded, that funding only goes through the last full week of July. MORE

SURPRISE RESIGNATION

Less than a year since he was elected to the position and weeks after parents started a petition calling for him to step down, Kevin Morrison has resigned from the Spokane Public Schools board of directors. MORE

THE BASICS OF SOAP

At its most basic, soap is a mixture of some kind of oil and an alkali, such as salt or more commonly lye, that hardens when mixed properly. As you lather up, the soap bonds with whatever is on your skin. Rinsing literally washes away everything, germs included. MORE

